B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/18/23 053-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Revocation of Circular Letters Regarding Central Depository, Tesouro Direto and Registration System Services

OTC and Listed B3 Participants

Re.: Revocation of Circular Letters and Cetip Communications No Longer in Effect Regarding Central Depository, Tesouro Direto and Registration System Services

B3 hereby informs you that in order to improve and simplify the process of disclosing instructions and rules to the market, this Circular Letter revokes the Circular Letters, as well as the Cetip Communications, which were the means used by the then Cetip to disclose rules, listed below.

It should be noted that the revocation will have no impact for OTC or Listed B3 participants, as there is no change to the rules in force and the information contained in the documents mentioned below has either expired or is already reflected in the appropriate documents comprising B3's regulatory framework.

The following Circular Letters are hereby revoked:

152/93SGR, dated October 15, 1993 - DI Forward Contract (GDI and SDI);

029/2012-DP, dated May 25, 2012 - Exemption from Admission Fees for Registration Systems.

008/2012-DN, dated June 1, 2012 - Tesouro Direto Trading Fee;

This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

