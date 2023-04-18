B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/18/23 053-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Revocation of Circular Letters Regarding Central Depository, Tesouro Direto and Registration System Services
04/18/2023 | 01:58pm EDT
April 18, 2023 053/2023-PRE
CIRCULAR LETTER
OTC and Listed B3 Participants
Re.: Revocation of Circular Letters and Cetip Communications No Longer in Effect Regarding Central Depository, Tesouro Direto and Registration System Services
B3 hereby informs you that in order to improve and simplify the process of disclosing instructions and rules to the market, this Circular Letter revokes the Circular Letters, as well as the Cetip Communications, which were the means used by the then Cetip to disclose rules, listed below.
It should be noted that the revocation will have no impact for OTC or Listed B3 participants, as there is no change to the rules in force and the information contained in the documents mentioned below has either expired or is already reflected in the appropriate documents comprising B3's regulatory framework.
The following Circular Letters are hereby revoked:
152/93SGR, dated October 15, 1993 - DI Forward Contract (GDI and SDI);
029/2012-DP,dated May 25, 2012 - Exemption from Admission Fees for Registration Systems.
008/2012-DN,dated June 1, 2012 - Tesouro Direto Trading Fee;
This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.
This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not1 been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation
should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
053/2023-PRE
028/2015-DP,dated March 11, 2015 - Tesouro Direto Improvements;
075/2015-DP,dated September 4, 2015 - Securities Deposit Service;
006/2017-DO,dated July 27, 2017 - Change to Tesouro Direto Settlement Flow;
014/2017-DO,dated September 28, 2017 - Access to the Remote Voting Electronic Platform - New Procedures for User Inclusion and Exclusion;
031/2017-DO,dated December 21, 2017 - Change to the Settlement Flow of Tesouro Direto Investments and Adjustments to the Funds Settlement Window Hours;
011/2018-PRE,dated March 28, 2018 - Procedures at the Central Depository for Blocking and Unblocking Orders;
039/2018-VOP,dated August 14, 2018 - Availability of New Versions for Cetip UTVM Segment Rules;
024/2020-PRE,dated March 9, 2020 - Remote Voting Electronic Platform.
The following Cetip Communications are hereby revoked:
Cetip Communication 047/2008, dated April 4, 2008 - Swap Contract Registration;
Cetip Communication 075/2008, dated June 4, 2008 - Derivative Contract Registration;
This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.
This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not
been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation2 should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free
translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
053/2023-PRE
Cetip Communication 130/2008, dated November 17, 2008 - Swap Contract Registration;
Cetip Communication 132/2008, dated November 19, 2008 - Swap Contract Registration;
Cetip Communication 001/2009, dated January 8, 2009 - Endorsement of Securities or Endorsable Securities;
Cetip Communication 018/2009, dated March 16, 2009 - Distribution of Public Offering of Securities with Restricted Efforts;
Cetip Communication 028/2009, dated April 2, 2009 - Distribution of Public Offering of Securities with Restricted Efforts;
Cetip Communication 083/2009, dated September 4, 2009 - Swap Contract Registration;
Cetip Communication 090/2009, dated October 5, 2009 - Swap Contract Registration;
Cetip Communication 069/2010, dated August 23, 2010 - Index, Rate and Quotation Used in Derivative Trades;
Cetip Communication 085/2010, dated October 8, 2010 - Swap Contract Information;
Cetip Communication 021/2011, dated March 18, 2011 - Knock-In and/or Knock-Out Functionalities to Register Flexible Options Contracts;
This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.
This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not
been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation3 should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free
translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
053/2023-PRE
Cetip Communication 090/2011, dated September 29, 2011 - Swap Contract Registration Layout;
Cetip Communication 094/2011, dated October 5, 2011 - Acceleration of Derivatives Contracts - MID;
Cetip Communication 096/2011, dated October 10, 2011 - IOF on Foreign Exchange Derivatives;
Cetip Communication 099/2011, dated October 20, 2011 - Swap Contract Information;
Cetip Communication 135/2011, dated December 16, 2011 - IOF on Foreign Exchange Derivatives;
Cetip Communication 139/2011, dated December 28, 2011 - IOF on Foreign Exchange Derivatives;
Cetip Communication 004/2012, dated January 6, 2012 - IOF on Foreign Exchange Derivatives;
Cetip Communication 034/2012, dated April 13, 2012 - Swap Contract Registration;
Cetip Communication 061/2012, dated June 27, 2012 - Swap Contract Information;
Cetip Communication 049/2014, dated May 15, 2014 - Implementations Resulting from CVM Instructions 541, 542 and 543;
This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.
This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not
been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation4 should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free
translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
053/2023-PRE
Cetip Communication 085/2014, dated August 11, 2014 - Registrar Hiring/Appointment for Assets Distributed through Public Offering;
Cetip Communication 129/2014, dated December 22, 2014 - Application of Penalties by the Chief Operating Officer;
Cetip Communication 130/2014, dated December 29, 2014 - Risk and Liquidity Management;
Cetip Communication 079/2015, dated August 19, 2015 - Credit and Liquidity Risk Management;
Cetip Communication 083/2015, dated August 26, 2015 - Conciliation Related Rules;
Cetip Communication 006/2016, dated January 5, 2016 - Credit and Liquidity Risk Management;
Cetip Communication 007/2016, dated January 6, 2016 - Internal Controls Report and Communication of Occurrence or Identification of Signs of Breach of Legislation and Alternative Client Registration;
Cetip Communication 008/2016, dated January 6, 2016 - Liens and Encumbrances on Securities Subject to Centralized Deposit;
Cetip Communication 009/2016, dated January 13, 2016 - Individuals and Entities Subject to UNSC Sanctions;
Cetip Communication 055/2016, dated June 24, 2016 - Nominal Value Information;
This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.
This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not
been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation5 should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free
translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.
B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 17:57:07 UTC.