Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:01:48 2023-04-18 pm EDT
11.92 BRL   -0.83%
01:58pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/18/23 056-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Rollback of LiNe 5.0 - Affinity for the DRV01 and EQT09 Matching Engines
PU
01:58pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/18/23 053-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Revocation of Circular Letters Regarding Central Depository, Tesouro Direto and Registration System Services
PU
04/13B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/13/23 051-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Consolidation of the Fee Structure Incentive Program Rules for Large Non-Day Trade Volumes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/18/23 053-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Revocation of Circular Letters Regarding Central Depository, Tesouro Direto and Registration System Services

04/18/2023 | 01:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 18, 2023 053/2023-PRE

CIRCULAR LETTER

OTC and Listed B3 Participants

Re.: Revocation of Circular Letters and Cetip Communications No Longer in Effect Regarding Central Depository, Tesouro Direto and Registration System Services

B3 hereby informs you that in order to improve and simplify the process of disclosing instructions and rules to the market, this Circular Letter revokes the Circular Letters, as well as the Cetip Communications, which were the means used by the then Cetip to disclose rules, listed below.

It should be noted that the revocation will have no impact for OTC or Listed B3 participants, as there is no change to the rules in force and the information contained in the documents mentioned below has either expired or is already reflected in the appropriate documents comprising B3's regulatory framework.

The following Circular Letters are hereby revoked:

  • 152/93SGR, dated October 15, 1993 - DI Forward Contract (GDI and SDI);
  • 029/2012-DP,dated May 25, 2012 - Exemption from Admission Fees for Registration Systems.
  • 008/2012-DN,dated June 1, 2012 - Tesouro Direto Trading Fee;

This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not1 been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation

should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

053/2023-PRE

  • 028/2015-DP,dated March 11, 2015 - Tesouro Direto Improvements;
  • 075/2015-DP,dated September 4, 2015 - Securities Deposit Service;
  • 006/2017-DO,dated July 27, 2017 - Change to Tesouro Direto Settlement Flow;
  • 014/2017-DO,dated September 28, 2017 - Access to the Remote Voting Electronic Platform - New Procedures for User Inclusion and Exclusion;
  • 031/2017-DO,dated December 21, 2017 - Change to the Settlement Flow of Tesouro Direto Investments and Adjustments to the Funds Settlement Window Hours;
  • 011/2018-PRE,dated March 28, 2018 - Procedures at the Central Depository for Blocking and Unblocking Orders;
  • 039/2018-VOP,dated August 14, 2018 - Availability of New Versions for Cetip UTVM Segment Rules;
  • 024/2020-PRE,dated March 9, 2020 - Remote Voting Electronic Platform.

The following Cetip Communications are hereby revoked:

  • Cetip Communication 047/2008, dated April 4, 2008 - Swap Contract Registration;
  • Cetip Communication 075/2008, dated June 4, 2008 - Derivative Contract Registration;

This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not

been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation2 should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free

translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

053/2023-PRE

  • Cetip Communication 130/2008, dated November 17, 2008 - Swap Contract Registration;
  • Cetip Communication 132/2008, dated November 19, 2008 - Swap Contract Registration;
  • Cetip Communication 001/2009, dated January 8, 2009 - Endorsement of Securities or Endorsable Securities;
  • Cetip Communication 018/2009, dated March 16, 2009 - Distribution of Public Offering of Securities with Restricted Efforts;
  • Cetip Communication 028/2009, dated April 2, 2009 - Distribution of Public Offering of Securities with Restricted Efforts;
  • Cetip Communication 083/2009, dated September 4, 2009 - Swap Contract Registration;
  • Cetip Communication 090/2009, dated October 5, 2009 - Swap Contract Registration;
  • Cetip Communication 069/2010, dated August 23, 2010 - Index, Rate and Quotation Used in Derivative Trades;
  • Cetip Communication 085/2010, dated October 8, 2010 - Swap Contract Information;
  • Cetip Communication 021/2011, dated March 18, 2011 - Knock-In and/or Knock-Out Functionalities to Register Flexible Options Contracts;

This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not

been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation3 should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free

translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

053/2023-PRE

  • Cetip Communication 090/2011, dated September 29, 2011 - Swap Contract Registration Layout;
  • Cetip Communication 094/2011, dated October 5, 2011 - Acceleration of Derivatives Contracts - MID;
  • Cetip Communication 096/2011, dated October 10, 2011 - IOF on Foreign Exchange Derivatives;
  • Cetip Communication 099/2011, dated October 20, 2011 - Swap Contract Information;
  • Cetip Communication 135/2011, dated December 16, 2011 - IOF on Foreign Exchange Derivatives;
  • Cetip Communication 139/2011, dated December 28, 2011 - IOF on Foreign Exchange Derivatives;
  • Cetip Communication 004/2012, dated January 6, 2012 - IOF on Foreign Exchange Derivatives;
  • Cetip Communication 034/2012, dated April 13, 2012 - Swap Contract Registration;
  • Cetip Communication 061/2012, dated June 27, 2012 - Swap Contract Information;
  • Cetip Communication 049/2014, dated May 15, 2014 - Implementations Resulting from CVM Instructions 541, 542 and 543;

This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not

been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation4 should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free

translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

053/2023-PRE

  • Cetip Communication 085/2014, dated August 11, 2014 - Registrar Hiring/Appointment for Assets Distributed through Public Offering;
  • Cetip Communication 129/2014, dated December 22, 2014 - Application of Penalties by the Chief Operating Officer;
  • Cetip Communication 130/2014, dated December 29, 2014 - Risk and Liquidity Management;
  • Cetip Communication 079/2015, dated August 19, 2015 - Credit and Liquidity Risk Management;
  • Cetip Communication 083/2015, dated August 26, 2015 - Conciliation Related Rules;
  • Cetip Communication 006/2016, dated January 5, 2016 - Credit and Liquidity Risk Management;
  • Cetip Communication 007/2016, dated January 6, 2016 - Internal Controls Report and Communication of Occurrence or Identification of Signs of Breach of Legislation and Alternative Client Registration;
  • Cetip Communication 008/2016, dated January 6, 2016 - Liens and Encumbrances on Securities Subject to Centralized Deposit;
  • Cetip Communication 009/2016, dated January 13, 2016 - Individuals and Entities Subject to UNSC Sanctions;
  • Cetip Communication 055/2016, dated June 24, 2016 - Nominal Value Information;

This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not

been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation5 should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free

translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 17:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
01:58pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/18/23 056-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Rollback of LiNe 5.0 - A..
PU
01:58pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/18/23 053-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Revocation of Circular L..
PU
04/13B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/13/23 051-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Consolidation of the Fee..
PU
04/13B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/13/23 050-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Changes to B3 Clearingho..
PU
04/13B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/13/23 031-2023-VNC-External Communication Auction of fourth..
PU
04/13B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/13/23 030-2023-VNC-External Communication Central Counterpa..
PU
04/12B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights - March 2023
PU
04/12B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/12/23 049-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Subscription Warrant Pri..
PU
04/06B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/6/23 048-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Recurrence of Operating B..
PU
04/04B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/4/23 045-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Rules for registration of..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 9 355 M 1 882 M 1 882 M
Net income 2023 4 246 M 854 M 854 M
Net cash 2023 4 341 M 873 M 873 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 6,34%
Capitalization 69 530 M 14 035 M 13 990 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,97x
EV / Sales 2024 6,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 442
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Duration : Period :
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 12,02 BRL
Average target price 13,93 BRL
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilson Finkelsztain Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Sonder Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Antonio Carlos Quintella Chairman
Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales Chief Technology & Cyber Security Officer
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-9.01%14 035
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.5.26%60 443
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED3.32%56 167
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC10.26%53 752
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG10.69%35 843
NASDAQ, INC.-9.10%27 272
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer