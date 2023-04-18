B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/18/23 056-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Rollback of LiNe 5.0 - Affinity for the DRV01 and EQT09 Matching Engines

April 18, 2023 056/2023-PRE

CIRCULAR LETTER

Listed B3 Participants

Re.: Rollback of LiNe 5.0 - Affinity for the DRV01 and EQT09 Matching

Engines

We hereby inform you that due to technical reasons, yesterday (April 17, 2023) we executed the rollback plan of LiNe 5.0 - Affinity per Matching Engine, for the LiNe Trading risk engines, implemented in the April 15, 2023 mock trading session for the DRV01 (MarketSegmentID 68) and EQT09 (MarketSegmentID 98) matching engines.

This Circular Letter revokes and substitutes Circular Letter 046/2023-PRE, dated April 4, 2023.

We will announce the new implementation timetable in due course.

Further information can be obtained from Trading Support by telephone on +55

11 2565-5021 or by email at tradingsupport@b3.com.br.

Gilson Finkelsztain Mario Palhares Chief Executive Officer Chief Operating Officer - Electronic Trading and CCP

This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

