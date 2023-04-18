Advanced search
    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:01:56 2023-04-18 pm EDT
11.92 BRL   -0.83%
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/18/23 056-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Rollback of LiNe 5.0 - Affinity for the DRV01 and EQT09 Matching Engines

04/18/2023 | 01:58pm EDT
April 18, 2023 056/2023-PRE

CIRCULAR LETTER

Listed B3 Participants

Re.: Rollback of LiNe 5.0 - Affinity for the DRV01 and EQT09 Matching

Engines

We hereby inform you that due to technical reasons, yesterday (April 17, 2023) we executed the rollback plan of LiNe 5.0 - Affinity per Matching Engine, for the LiNe Trading risk engines, implemented in the April 15, 2023 mock trading session for the DRV01 (MarketSegmentID 68) and EQT09 (MarketSegmentID 98) matching engines.

This Circular Letter revokes and substitutes Circular Letter 046/2023-PRE, dated April 4, 2023.

We will announce the new implementation timetable in due course.

Further information can be obtained from Trading Support by telephone on +55

11 2565-5021 or by email at tradingsupport@b3.com.br.

Gilson Finkelsztain

Mario Palhares

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Operating Officer -

Electronic Trading and CCP

This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not1 been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation

should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 17:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 9 355 M 1 882 M 1 882 M
Net income 2023 4 246 M 854 M 854 M
Net cash 2023 4 341 M 873 M 873 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 6,34%
Capitalization 69 530 M 14 035 M 13 990 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,97x
EV / Sales 2024 6,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 442
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Duration : Period :
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 12,02 BRL
Average target price 13,93 BRL
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilson Finkelsztain Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Sonder Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Antonio Carlos Quintella Chairman
Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales Chief Technology & Cyber Security Officer
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-9.01%14 035
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.5.26%60 443
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED3.32%56 167
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC10.26%53 752
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG10.69%35 843
NASDAQ, INC.-9.10%27 272
