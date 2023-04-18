B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/18/23 057-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Change to the Additional Benefit for the Corn Futures (CCM) and FOB Santos Soybeans Futures (SOY) Commodities Market Maker Program

April 18, 2023 057/2023-PRE CIRCULAR LETTER Listed B3 Participants Re.: Change to the Additional Benefit for the Corn Futures (CCM) and FOB Santos Soybeans Futures (SOY) Commodities Market Maker Program We hereby inform you of the update to the additional benefit for the Corn (CCM) market maker and FOB Santos Soybeans (SOY) market maker in the Commodity Futures Market Maker Program, until now established respectively in Annexes II and III of Circular Letter 017/2023-PRE, dated February 7, 2023. In addition to the current guidelines for the Selection and Accreditation Procedures in the Commodity Futures Market Maker Program, the Annexes hereto contain these abovementioned changes. This Circular Letter revokes and substitutes Circular Letter 017/2023-PRE, dated February 7, 2023. Further information can be obtained from the Electronic Trading Department by telephone on +55 11 2565 5021 or by email at formadordemercadob3@b3.com.br Gilson Finkelsztain José Ribeiro de Andrade Chief Executive Officer Chief Product and Client Officer This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply. This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not1 been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail. INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Annex l to CIRCULAR LETTER 057/2023-PRE Selection and Accreditation Process for Market Makers in Commodity Futures Contracts In this program, up to four or five market makers will be accredited for each of the futures contracts listed below. Four openings Cash-Settled Corn Futures (CCM)

Corn Futures (CCM) Cash Settled Live Cattle Futures (BGI)

4/5 Arabic Coffee Futures (ICF)

Cash Settled Hydrous Ethanol Futures (ETH)

Cash-Settled FOB Santos (Platts) Soybean Futures (SOY) Selection and accreditation procedure Institutions that wish to take part in this program must request accreditation by submitting the duly filled in Expression of Interest form containing their personal

057/2023-PRE information and designating the assets of interest to formadordemercadob3@b3.com.br, within the deadline given in this Circular Letter. The Expression of Interest form is available at http://www.b3.com.br/en_us/, Products and Services, Trading, Market maker, Programs, Commodities. If the expressions of interest exceed the number of available openings for each asset, selection will occur through the process described in Annex I to this Circular Letter. Once defined, B3 will individually announce the institutions that have been selected for the program and the classification of all the institutions that participated in the selection process. The public announcement of all the accredited institutions will occur as of the first day of activity of the program. The selected institutions must formalize accreditation for the assets in question by signing the Accreditation Instrument prior to the deadline given in this Circular Letter. Guidance on the procedure for returning the Accreditation Instrument is available in the Procedures Guide for the Accreditation of Market Makers (Procedures Guide), available at http://www.b3.com.br/en_us/, Products and Services, Trading, Market maker, Accreditation. Institutions that have not yet signed the Agreement of Accreditation for Market Maker Activity with B3 must follow the procedures outlined in chapters 4, 5 and 6 of the Procedures Guide.

057/2023-PRE A specific Accreditation Instrument for Market Makers in Commodity Futures Contracts is available at http://www.b3.com.br/en_us/, Products and Services, Trading, Market maker, Programs, Commodities, Instrument of Accreditation. Timetables Filing of Announcement Filing of Registration Start of End of Expression of of selected Accreditation of accounts activity agreement Interest market makers Instrument and registration of accounts By Feb. 14, By Feb. 17, 2023 By Feb. 24, By Mar. 8, Mar. 9, Mar. 8, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 B3 may, at its sole discretion, assess any market maker applications submitted after these deadlines, provided the delay is duly justified. Activity parameters Market makers accredited for this program must enter bids and asks in accordance with the Commodities Market Makers Parameters defined at http://www.b3.com.br/en_us/, Products and Services, Trading, Market maker, Programs, Commodities, Program Rules. Market makers are required to register bids and asks until the fifth business day before expiration of the first contract month available for trading. After this, market makers must trade in the following contract month. The activity parameters may be changed during the course of the program with the prior consent of the market makers accredited for the program. B3 will formally advise market makers of any proposals to change the activity