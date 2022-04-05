Log in
    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/5/22042-2022-PRE-Circular LetterChange to Activity Parameters for Market Makers in FOB Santos (Platts) Soybean Futures

04/05/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
April 05, 2022 042/2022-PRE

CIRCULAR LETTER Escolher um item.

To:Listed B3 Participants Escolher um item.

Re:

Change to Activity Parameters for Market Makers in FOB Santos (Platts) Soybean Futures1

On April 5, 2022, B3 will change the activity parameters for the FOB Santos (Platts)

Soybean Futures Market Maker Program set out in Circular Letter 139/2021-PRE, dated November 4, 2021.

1 The names "S&P Global Platts" "Platts®" and "SOYBEX®" are registered trademarks of S&P Global Inc. and have been licensed for use by B3 S.A.- BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO. S&P Global Platts, a division of S&P Global Inc., has also granted B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO a license to use the Platts Assessment SOYBEX FOB SANTOS$/mt and the data included in such assessment(s) ("Platts Assessment") in connection with the listing, trading, clearing and settlement of the FOB Santos (Platts) Soybean Futures Contract ("Contract"). The Contract is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Global Platts or its affiliates or licensors. S&P Global Platts, its affiliates and licensors make no representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding either the Contract or the advisability of investing in securities or commodities generally or in the ability of Platts Assessment to track general market performance or commodity price movements. S&P Global Platts, its affiliates and licensors disclaim any and all warranties, express or implied, including but not limited to any warranties of merchantibility or fitness for a particular purpose or use as to Platts Assessment, or the results obtained by its use as to the performance thereof. Platts Assessment and all components thereof are provided on an "as is" basis and any use of such Platts Assessment is at the user's own risk. S&P Global Platts, its affiliates and licensors do not guarantee the adequacy, accuracy, timeliness, availability or completeness of Platts Assessment or any component thereof or any communications (whether written, oral, electronic or other format) and shall not be subject to any liability, including but not limited to any indirect, special, incidental, punitive or consequential damages, or any loss of profits, trading losses or loss of goodwill, or otherwise liable to compensate any person for any loss or damage arising from or in connection with Platts Assessment.

This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

This free translation into English fromtheoriginal version in Portugueseis availablefor information purposes only,hasno t been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.

1

042/2022-PRE

The new activity parameters are available at: www.b3.com.br/en_us, Products and Services, Trading, Market maker, Join in, Programs - Listed, FOB Santos (Platts) Soybean Futures Contract, Activity Parameters.

All other rules for the program remain unchanged, as per Circular Letter 139/2021-PRE, dated November 4, 2021, and Circular Letter 005/2022-VPC, dated March 15, 2022.

Further clarification can be obtained from the Listed Products Department by calling +55 11 2565-7118 or 2565-5709, or by emailing formadordemercadob3@b3.com.br.

Gilson Finkelsztain Chief Executive OfficerJosé Ribeiro de Andrade

Chief Product and Client Officer

This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

This free translation into English fromthe original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original versionin Portuguese, the original versionin Portuguese shall prevail.

2

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 21:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
