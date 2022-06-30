Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-06-30 pm EDT
10.96 BRL   +0.09%
05:43pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 6/30/22075-2022-PRE-Circular LetterNew Trading Hours – Changed Hours for the Automatic Exercise of Options on Single Stocks, Units and ETF Shares
PU
06/28B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends and IoC (06/28/2022)
PU
06/23B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Minutes of the BM - 06/23/2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 6/30/22075-2022-PRE-Circular LetterNew Trading Hours – Changed Hours for the Automatic Exercise of Options on Single Stocks, Units and ETF Shares

06/30/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 30, 2022 075/2022-PRE

CIRCULAR LETTER

Listed B3 Participants

Re.: New Trading Hours - Changed Hours for the Automatic Exercise of

Options on Single Stocks, Units and ETF Shares

We hereby inform you that, meeting demand from Listed B3 participants, as of July 15, 2022, the times will change for the automatic exercise of options on single stocks, units and ETF shares.

Therefore, the trading hours of the exchange and OTC markets that B3 operates shall be as shown in the annexes hereto.

  • Annex I - Timetable effective as of March 14, 2022, for the derivatives market.
  • Annex II - Timetable effective as of March 14, 2022, for the equity market, except options exercise.
  • Annex III - Timetable effective as of July 15, 2022, for equity options exercise.

There will be no change to the current trading hours for the structured transaction Forward Points on US Dollar Futures with positions opened on T0 (FUT FRP0) and there will be an after-market session in the equity market, as shown in the timetables in Annexes I and II, effective as of March 14, 2022.

The Price Report (BVBG.086) and Index Report (BVBG.087) will be published at the approximate times shown below, except for the last publication of the BVBG.086

This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not1 been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation

should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

075/2022-PRE

file and of the Simplified Price Reports (BVBG.186 and BVBG.187) on the expiration date for options on single stocks, units and ETFs, which will occur at approximately 8:15 p.m. The files will be available at www.b3.com.br/en_us/Market data and indices, Data Services, Market data, Historical data, Daily bulletins, Previous trading sessions.

File

Approximate time

BVBG.087

5:30 p.m.

6:05 p.m.

BVBG.086

7:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m.

BVBG.186

8:00 p.m.

BVBG.187

This Circular Letter revokes and replaces Circular Letter 020/2022-PRE, dated February 10, 2022.

Trading hours for derivatives not specified herein and for all fixed-income contracts will remain unchanged.

B3's trading hours are described in full at www.b3.com.br/en_us, Solutions, Platforms, PUMA Trading System, Participants and traders, Trading hours.

The settlement price calculation methodology is available at www.b3.com.br/en_us, Market data and indices, Data services, Market data, Reports, Derivatives, Methodology, B3's Pricing Manual.

This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not

2

been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation

should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

075/2022-PRE

Further information can be obtained from the Electronic Trading Department by calling + 55 11 2565-5022 or emailing trading@b3.com.br.

Gilson Finkelsztain

Mario Palhares

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Operating Officer - Electronic

Trading and CCP

This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not

3

been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation

should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Annex l to CIRCULAR LETTER 075/2022-PRE

Trading Hours - Derivatives Market - Timetable Effective as of March 14, 2022

Futures, Options and Structured Transactions Referenced to Commodities

Regular Trading

Order

Electronic

Order

Extended

After-Hours

Contract

Ticker

Cancellation

Call

Cancellation

Trading (T0)

Trading (T+1)

Open

Close

Open

Close

Open

Open

Close

Open

Close

Open

Close

4/5 Arabica Coffee Futures

FUT ICF

09:00(1)

15:00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

15:30(1)

18:00

4/5 Arabica Coffee Futures Rollover

FUT CR1

09:00(1)

15:00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

15:30(1)

18:00

6/7 Arabica Coffee Futures

FUT KFE

09:00(1)

15:00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

15:30(1)

18:00

6/7 Arabica Coffee Futures Rollover

FUT KR1

09:00(1)

15:00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

15:30(1)

18:00

Cash-Settled Crystal Sugar Futures

FUT ACF

09:00(1)

14:00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14:30(1)

18:00

Cash-Settled Crystal Sugar Futures Rollover

FUT RAC

09:00(1)

14:00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14:30(1)

18:00

Cash-Settled Soybean Futures

FUT SFI

09:00(1)

15:20

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

16:00(1)

18:00

FOB Santos (Platts) Soybean Futures

FUT SOY

09:00(1)

15:20

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

17:00(1)

18:00

Cash-Settled Soybean Futures Referenced to Price of CME Group's Mini Soybean

FUT SJC

09:00(1)

15:20

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Futures Contract

Cash-Settled Soybean Futures Referenced to Price of CME Group's Mini Soybean

FUT SC1

09:00(1)

15:20

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Futures Contract Rollover

Call Options and Put Options on Cash-Settled Sugar Futures

OPF ACF

09:00(1)

14:00(2)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Call Options and Put Options on 4/5 Arabica Coffee Futures

OPF ICF

09:00(1)

15:00(3)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Call Options and Put Options on 6/7 Arabica Coffee Futures

OPF KFE

09:00(1)

15:00(3)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Call Options and Put Options on Cash-Settled Soybean Futures

OPF SFI

09:00(1)

15:20(4)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Call Options and Put Options on FOB Santos (Platts) Soybean Futures

OPF SOY

09:00(1)

15:20(4)

Call Options and Put Options on CME Group Soybean Futures

OPF SJC

09:00(1)

15:20(4)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

  1. The pre-opening phase starts 5 minutes before the trading phase. (2) Exercise until 13:00. (3) Exercise until 15:00. (4) Exercise until 14:20. (5) Trade correction may occur until 19:00.

This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not

been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translationI should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free

translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

075/2022-PRE

Futures, Options and Structured Transactions Referenced to Stock Indices

Ticker

Regular Trading

Order

Electronic

Order

Extended

After-Hours

Contract

Cancellation

Call

Cancellation

Trading (T0)

Trading (T+1)

Open

Close

Open

Close

Open

Open

Close

Open

Close

Open

Close

Ibovespa Futures

FUT IND

09:00(1)

17:55(2) (4)

-

-

17:55

-

-

-

-

-

-

Mini Ibovespa Futures

FUT WIN

09:00(1)

17:55(2) (4)

-

-

17:55

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash-Settled S&P 500 Futures Referenced to Price of CME Group S&P 500

FUT ISP

09:00(1)

17:55(3) (6)

-

-

17:55

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash-Settled Micro S&P 500 Futures Referenced to Price of CME Group S&P 500

FUT WSP

09:00(1)

17:55(3) (6)

-

-

17:55

-

-

-

-

-

-

Ibovespa Futures Rollover

FUT IR1

09:00(1)

17:10(2)

-

-

17:10

17:20

17:23

17:23

18:00

-

-

Mini Ibovespa Futures Rollover

FUT WI1

09:00(1)

17:10(2)

-

-

17:10

17:20

17:23

17:23

18:00

-

-

Cash-Settled S&P 500 Futures Rollover

FUT RSP

09:00(1)

18:00(3)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash-Settled Micro S&P 500 Futures Rollover

FUT WS1

09:00(1)

18:00(3)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

IBrX 50 Futures

FUT BRI

09:00(1)

18:00(2)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Call Options and Put Options on S&P 500 Futures

OPF ISP

09:00(1)

18:00(3)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

  1. The pre-opening phase starts 5 minutes before the trading phase.
  2. On the expiration date, regular trading in the expiring contract closes at 17:00.
  3. On the expiration date, regular trading in the expiring contract closes at 10:30.
  4. The settlement price determination window is 17:00-17:15.
  5. Trade correction may occur until 19:00.
  6. The settlement price determination window is 16:55-17:00.

This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not

been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translationII should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free

translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 21:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
05:43pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 6/30/22075-2022-PRE-Circular LetterNew Trading Hours – ..
PU
06/28B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends and IoC (06/28/2022)
PU
06/23B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Minutes of the BM - 06/23/2022
PU
06/216/21/22057-2022-VPC-EXTERNAL COMMUNI : Brazilian Federal Government Bond Lending and Repos..
PU
06/13B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : CVM Resolutions 134 and 135 Presentation
PU
06/09B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 6/9/22100-2022-VNC-External CommunicationNew Calendar of Mock..
PU
06/07B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Individual Investor Study - 1Q22
PU
06/07B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 6/7/22098-2022-VNC-External CommunicationUpdate to the List o..
PU
06/03Turn2C announced that it has received BRL 8.5 million in funding from 4UM Distribuidora..
CI
06/02B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 6/2/22054-2022-VPC-External CommunicationHashdex Crypto Metav..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9 190 M 1 757 M 1 757 M
Net income 2022 4 672 M 893 M 893 M
Net cash 2022 5 703 M 1 090 M 1 090 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 8,03%
Capitalization 65 781 M 12 575 M 12 575 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,54x
EV / Sales 2023 5,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 442
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Duration : Period :
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 10,95 BRL
Average target price 16,33 BRL
Spread / Average Target 49,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilson Finkelsztain Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Sonder Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Antonio Carlos Quintella Chairman
Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales Chief Technology & Cyber Security Officer
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO1.17%12 546
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-15.55%62 026
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-29.51%54 032
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC11.11%52 045
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG8.53%30 693
NASDAQ-26.36%25 206