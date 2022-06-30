B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 6/30/22075-2022-PRE-Circular LetterNew Trading Hours – Changed Hours for the Automatic Exercise of Options on Single Stocks, Units and ETF Shares

June 30, 2022 075/2022-PRE
CIRCULAR LETTER
Listed B3 Participants
Re.: New Trading Hours - Changed Hours for the Automatic Exercise of
Options on Single Stocks, Units and ETF Shares
We hereby inform you that, meeting demand from Listed B3 participants, as of July 15, 2022, the times will change for the automatic exercise of options on single stocks, units and ETF shares.
Therefore, the trading hours of the exchange and OTC markets that B3 operates shall be as shown in the annexes hereto.
-
Annex I - Timetable effective as of March 14, 2022, for the derivatives market.
-
Annex II - Timetable effective as of March 14, 2022, for the equity market, except options exercise.
-
Annex III - Timetable effective as of July 15, 2022, for equity options exercise.
There will be no change to the current trading hours for the structured transaction Forward Points on US Dollar Futures with positions opened on T0 (FUT FRP0) and there will be an after-market session in the equity market, as shown in the timetables in Annexes I and II, effective as of March 14, 2022.
The Price Report (BVBG.086) and Index Report (BVBG.087) will be published at the approximate times shown below, except for the last publication of the BVBG.086
This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.
This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not1 been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation
should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
075/2022-PRE
file and of the Simplified Price Reports (BVBG.186 and BVBG.187) on the expiration date for options on single stocks, units and ETFs, which will occur at approximately 8:15 p.m. The files will be available at www.b3.com.br/en_us/Market data and indices, Data Services, Market data, Historical data, Daily bulletins, Previous trading sessions.
|
File
|
Approximate time
|
|
|
BVBG.087
|
5:30 p.m.
|
|
|
|
6:05 p.m.
|
|
|
BVBG.086
|
7:00 p.m.
|
|
|
|
8:00 p.m.
|
|
|
BVBG.186
|
8:00 p.m.
|
BVBG.187
|
This Circular Letter revokes and replaces Circular Letter 020/2022-PRE, dated February 10, 2022.
Trading hours for derivatives not specified herein and for all fixed-income contracts will remain unchanged.
B3's trading hours are described in full at www.b3.com.br/en_us, Solutions, Platforms, PUMA Trading System, Participants and traders, Trading hours.
The settlement price calculation methodology is available at www.b3.com.br/en_us, Market data and indices, Data services, Market data, Reports, Derivatives, Methodology, B3's Pricing Manual.
|
This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.
|
|
This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not
|
2
|
been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation
|
should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
075/2022-PRE
Further information can be obtained from the Electronic Trading Department by calling + 55 11 2565-5022 or emailing trading@b3.com.br.
|
Gilson Finkelsztain
|
Mario Palhares
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Chief Operating Officer - Electronic
|
|
Trading and CCP
|
This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.
|
|
This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not
|
3
|
been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation
|
should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
Annex l to CIRCULAR LETTER 075/2022-PRE
Trading Hours - Derivatives Market - Timetable Effective as of March 14, 2022
Futures, Options and Structured Transactions Referenced to Commodities
|
|
|
Regular Trading
|
Order
|
Electronic
|
Order
|
Extended
|
After-Hours
|
Contract
|
Ticker
|
|
|
Cancellation
|
Call
|
Cancellation
|
Trading (T0)
|
Trading (T+1)
|
|
|
Open
|
Close
|
Open
|
Close
|
Open
|
Open
|
Close
|
Open
|
Close
|
Open
|
Close
|
4/5 Arabica Coffee Futures
|
FUT ICF
|
09:00(1)
|
15:00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15:30(1)
|
18:00
|
4/5 Arabica Coffee Futures Rollover
|
FUT CR1
|
09:00(1)
|
15:00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15:30(1)
|
18:00
|
6/7 Arabica Coffee Futures
|
FUT KFE
|
09:00(1)
|
15:00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15:30(1)
|
18:00
|
6/7 Arabica Coffee Futures Rollover
|
FUT KR1
|
09:00(1)
|
15:00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15:30(1)
|
18:00
|
Cash-Settled Crystal Sugar Futures
|
FUT ACF
|
09:00(1)
|
14:00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14:30(1)
|
18:00
|
Cash-Settled Crystal Sugar Futures Rollover
|
FUT RAC
|
09:00(1)
|
14:00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14:30(1)
|
18:00
|
Cash-Settled Soybean Futures
|
FUT SFI
|
09:00(1)
|
15:20
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
16:00(1)
|
18:00
|
FOB Santos (Platts) Soybean Futures
|
FUT SOY
|
09:00(1)
|
15:20
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
17:00(1)
|
18:00
|
Cash-Settled Soybean Futures Referenced to Price of CME Group's Mini Soybean
|
FUT SJC
|
09:00(1)
|
15:20
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Futures Contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash-Settled Soybean Futures Referenced to Price of CME Group's Mini Soybean
|
FUT SC1
|
09:00(1)
|
15:20
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Futures Contract Rollover
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Call Options and Put Options on Cash-Settled Sugar Futures
|
OPF ACF
|
09:00(1)
|
14:00(2)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Call Options and Put Options on 4/5 Arabica Coffee Futures
|
OPF ICF
|
09:00(1)
|
15:00(3)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Call Options and Put Options on 6/7 Arabica Coffee Futures
|
OPF KFE
|
09:00(1)
|
15:00(3)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Call Options and Put Options on Cash-Settled Soybean Futures
|
OPF SFI
|
09:00(1)
|
15:20(4)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Call Options and Put Options on FOB Santos (Platts) Soybean Futures
|
OPF SOY
|
09:00(1)
|
15:20(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Call Options and Put Options on CME Group Soybean Futures
|
OPF SJC
|
09:00(1)
|
15:20(4)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
-
The pre-opening phase starts 5 minutes before the trading phase. (2) Exercise until 13:00. (3) Exercise until 15:00. (4) Exercise until 14:20. (5) Trade correction may occur until 19:00.
This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.
This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not
been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translationI should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free
translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
075/2022-PRE
Futures, Options and Structured Transactions Referenced to Stock Indices
|
|
Ticker
|
Regular Trading
|
Order
|
Electronic
|
Order
|
Extended
|
After-Hours
|
Contract
|
|
|
|
Cancellation
|
Call
|
Cancellation
|
Trading (T0)
|
Trading (T+1)
|
|
|
Open
|
Close
|
Open
|
Close
|
Open
|
Open
|
Close
|
Open
|
Close
|
Open
|
Close
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ibovespa Futures
|
FUT IND
|
09:00(1)
|
17:55(2) (4)
|
-
|
-
|
17:55
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mini Ibovespa Futures
|
FUT WIN
|
09:00(1)
|
17:55(2) (4)
|
-
|
-
|
17:55
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Cash-Settled S&P 500 Futures Referenced to Price of CME Group S&P 500
|
FUT ISP
|
09:00(1)
|
17:55(3) (6)
|
-
|
-
|
17:55
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Cash-Settled Micro S&P 500 Futures Referenced to Price of CME Group S&P 500
|
FUT WSP
|
09:00(1)
|
17:55(3) (6)
|
-
|
-
|
17:55
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Ibovespa Futures Rollover
|
FUT IR1
|
09:00(1)
|
17:10(2)
|
-
|
-
|
17:10
|
17:20
|
17:23
|
17:23
|
18:00
|
-
|
-
|
Mini Ibovespa Futures Rollover
|
FUT WI1
|
09:00(1)
|
17:10(2)
|
-
|
-
|
17:10
|
17:20
|
17:23
|
17:23
|
18:00
|
-
|
-
|
Cash-Settled S&P 500 Futures Rollover
|
FUT RSP
|
09:00(1)
|
18:00(3)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Cash-Settled Micro S&P 500 Futures Rollover
|
FUT WS1
|
09:00(1)
|
18:00(3)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
IBrX 50 Futures
|
FUT BRI
|
09:00(1)
|
18:00(2)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Call Options and Put Options on S&P 500 Futures
|
OPF ISP
|
09:00(1)
|
18:00(3)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
-
The pre-opening phase starts 5 minutes before the trading phase.
-
On the expiration date, regular trading in the expiring contract closes at 17:00.
-
On the expiration date, regular trading in the expiring contract closes at 10:30.
-
The settlement price determination window is 17:00-17:15.
-
Trade correction may occur until 19:00.
-
The settlement price determination window is 16:55-17:00.
This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.
This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not
been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translationII should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free
translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.