B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 6/30/22075-2022-PRE-Circular LetterNew Trading Hours – Changed Hours for the Automatic Exercise of Options on Single Stocks, Units and ETF Shares

June 30, 2022 075/2022-PRE

CIRCULAR LETTER

Listed B3 Participants

Re.: New Trading Hours - Changed Hours for the Automatic Exercise of

Options on Single Stocks, Units and ETF Shares

We hereby inform you that, meeting demand from Listed B3 participants, as of July 15, 2022, the times will change for the automatic exercise of options on single stocks, units and ETF shares.

Therefore, the trading hours of the exchange and OTC markets that B3 operates shall be as shown in the annexes hereto.

Annex I - Timetable effective as of March 14, 2022 , for the derivatives market.

- Timetable effective as of , for the derivatives market. Annex II - Timetable effective as of March 14, 2022 , for the equity market, except options exercise.

- Timetable effective as of , for the equity market, except options exercise. Annex III - Timetable effective as of July 15, 2022 , for equity options exercise.

There will be no change to the current trading hours for the structured transaction Forward Points on US Dollar Futures with positions opened on T0 (FUT FRP0) and there will be an after-market session in the equity market, as shown in the timetables in Annexes I and II, effective as of March 14, 2022.

The Price Report (BVBG.086) and Index Report (BVBG.087) will be published at the approximate times shown below, except for the last publication of the BVBG.086

This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

