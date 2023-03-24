B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Annual Report 2022 - Pocket Version
Key information of the 2022 Annual Report in a direct, simple and ideal way for individuals interested in our business
LET'S
KNOW B3!
In a jiffy: do you know what exactly B3 does? How many people invest around here? What are our financial results? Or what do we have to do with the growth of the Country's economy?
If any of the answers above is "no," don't worry... To provide information to everyone who is interested in the matter, we answer these and many other questions in our Annual Report.
To make things easier, we have also prepared this summary content, which is quicker and more didactic. We are going to tell you, in 10 minutes, 10 THINGS YOU SHOULD
KNOW ABOUT B3 AND ABOUT OUR RESULTS IN 2022.
Shall we?
1. WE ARE A COMPLETE MARKET INFRASTRUCTURE
It is common to think of B3 simply as the place where you can buy and sell shares. But the truth is that our business is much broader.
We can summarize the essence of our organization as a market infrastructure. That is: our role is to provide buyers and sellers with a safe and efficient trading environment.
In the case of the capital market, this comprises, for example, a safe and efficient technological platform; clear and fair rules; streamlined operations; and appropriate service channels.
See more on the next page!
Brazil´s Formula
We believe that a reliable and dynamic business environment, such as the one we provide, is essential for the Country's development.
With our work, we offer companies an accessible and efficient source of financing; and for those who want to expand their equity, safe alternatives to diversify their investment strategy.
In this way, we contribute to boosting the real economy, with the creation of more jobs; and we also help improve families' private savings and bring financial security.
Click here to learn about the campaign that deals with the subject, reinforcing the role of the stock exchange and the capital market in the development of the Brazilian economy.
Diversity of action fronts
At B3, we currently have four main action fronts in place:
Listed Market:
This is where assets registered on the Stock Exchange, for example, shares, real estate funds and others, are traded. Transactions take place in an organized and standardized way, in an electronic trading session.
Over-the-Counter Market:
Here, we provide infrastructure for registration, custody and other transactions with products that are not on the listed market - for example, CDBs and corporate debt securities. Trades are carried out between the parties but supervised by the CVM - the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil.
Infrastructure for financing:
On this front, we support the financial market with a structure for financing transactions. In the automotive market, for example, we offer an electronic system for registering vehicle financing liens. In the real estate market, we provide services such as registration of agreements and guarantees.
Technology, Data and Services:
This comprises services for market participants and issuers, which are based on data passing through our environments. This includes Analytics solutions, technology and support for holding auctions and biddings, and much more.
How does B3 take part in the economy and in your life?
A lot of people don't realize it, but the capital market is present all the time in their daily lives - even if they don't invest in the Stock or Over-the- counter market. Do you know, for example, when we stop in the middle of the day for a cup of coffee? It is probable that practically all the products and services involved needed the capital market to reach our table. See the example below!
Grain production requires financing. And, to raise the necessary funds, financial institutions use capital market instruments, such as Agribusiness Letters of Credit (LCAs).
Production storage can also require financial engineering. And several solutions pass through our company. This is the case, for example, of funding via Real Estate Funds.
And it is likely that even the card operation relied on the capital market to finance the companies that provide the service or to process the transaction!
Coffee transport is no different. Many of the Country's highways were made possible with infrastructure debentures, negotiated here on B3.
