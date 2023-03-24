B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Annual Report 2022 - Pocket Version

LET'S

KNOW B3!

In a jiffy: do you know what exactly B3 does? How many people invest around here? What are our financial results? Or what do we have to do with the growth of the Country's economy?

If any of the answers above is "no," don't worry... To provide information to everyone who is interested in the matter, we answer these and many other questions in our Annual Report.

To make things easier, we have also prepared this summary content, which is quicker and more didactic. We are going to tell you, in 10 minutes, 10 THINGS YOU SHOULD

KNOW ABOUT B3 AND ABOUT OUR RESULTS IN 2022.

Shall we?