B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Annual Report

We endeavor to connect, develop and enable the financial and capital markets. Together with our customers and society, we aim to boost the growth of Brazil.
Contents
1.
Getting started
4
About the Report
5
Materiality
7
Chair's and Chief Executive Officer's
letters
10
Highlights and Recognition
16
2.
The Brazilian Exchange
19
Profile
20
Our Values
23
Strategy and Investment
24
3.
B3 in Movement
29
Customers in the Center
31
B3 Culture
32
Agility and Innovation
33
Platforms
34
New Products and Services
37
New Business
42
Operating Performance
46
4. Internal ESG Management: Alignment With the Best . Practices ................................
53
Management of Natural Resources ....
55
Task Force on Climate-related Financial
Disclosures (TCFD)
60
People Management
67
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
84
Sustainability Linked Bond (SLB)
90
Social Responsibility
93
Corporate Governance
98
Responsible Market Infrastructure
107
5. Supporting the Market on its
ESG Journey
128
Market and Regulators
130
Accessible Capital Market
134
Events, Capacity-building and Guides .
141
Institutional Pacts and Commitments .
143
6. Strengthening our Product Portfolio and Opening New Fronts in the ESG Market..
144
Listed
146
OTC
150
7. For reference
152
GRI and SASB Content Index
153
Letter of Assurance
160
Credits
163
ABOUT THE REPORT
MATERIALITY
CHAIR'S AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S LETTERS
HIGHLIGHTS AND RECOGNITION
ABOUT THE REPORT
[GRI 2-1;2-3;2-4;2-5]
Our annual report is intended to be an instrument of transparency and accountability for all stakeholders with whom we relate.
In the document, we seek to present a complete view of our activity, going beyond financial performance.
For this purpose, we deal with business and ESG (acronym for "Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance") aspects in an integrated manner.
Throughout the document, we address topics such as:
Our value generation model;
Positive and negative impacts of the operation;
Management of these impacts; and
Our approach to the biggest contemporary challenges, such as social imbalances and climate change.
COMPLIANCE WITH RULES, PRINCIPLES AND COMMITMENTS
To give consistency and comparability to the report, we have structured its contents based on five main references:
