B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:23 2023-03-24 pm EDT
10.56 BRL   +1.34%
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Annual Report

03/24/2023 | 05:38pm EDT
2022 Annual

Report

B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

We endeavor to connect, develop and enable the financial and capital markets. Together with our customers and society, we aim to boost the growth of Brazil.

Contents

1.

Getting started

4

About the Report

5

Materiality

7

Chair's and Chief Executive Officer's

letters

10

Highlights and Recognition

16

2.

The Brazilian Exchange

19

Profile

20

Our Values

23

Strategy and Investment

24

3.

B3 in Movement

29

Customers in the Center

31

B3 Culture

32

Agility and Innovation

33

Platforms

34

New Products and Services

37

New Business

42

Operating Performance

46

4. Internal ESG Management: Alignment With the Best . Practices ................................ 53

Management of Natural Resources ....

55

Task Force on Climate-related Financial

Disclosures (TCFD)

60

People Management

67

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

84

Sustainability Linked Bond (SLB)

90

Social Responsibility

93

Corporate Governance

98

Responsible Market Infrastructure

107

5. Supporting the Market on its

ESG Journey

128

Market and Regulators

130

Accessible Capital Market

134

Events, Capacity-building and Guides .141

Institutional Pacts and Commitments .143

6. Strengthening our Product Portfolio and Opening New Fronts in the ESG Market.. 144

Listed

146

OTC

150

7. For reference

152

GRI and SASB Content Index

153

Letter of Assurance

160

Credits

163

Getting started

The Brazilian Exchange

B3 in movement

Internal ESG management: alingment with the best practices

Supporting the market on its ESG journey

Strengthening our product portfolio and opening new fronts in the ESG market

For reference

1. Getting started

  • ABOUT THE REPORT
  • MATERIALITY
  • CHAIR'S AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S LETTERS
  • HIGHLIGHTS AND RECOGNITION

Getting started

The Brazilian Exchange

B3 in movement

Internal ESG management: alingment with the best practices

Supporting the market on its ESG journey

Strengthening our product portfolio and opening new fronts in the ESG market

For reference

ABOUT THE REPORT

[GRI 2-1;2-3;2-4;2-5]

Our annual report is intended to be an instrument of transparency and accountability for all stakeholders with whom we relate.

In the document, we seek to present a complete view of our activity, going beyond financial performance.

For this purpose, we deal with business and ESG (acronym for "Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance") aspects in an integrated manner.

Throughout the document, we address topics such as:

  • Our value generation model;
  • Positive and negative impacts of the operation;
  • Management of these impacts; and
  • Our approach to the biggest contemporary challenges, such as social imbalances and climate change.

COMPLIANCE WITH RULES, PRINCIPLES AND COMMITMENTS

To give consistency and comparability to the report, we have structured its contents based on five main references:

2022 Annual Report B3 5

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 21:37:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
