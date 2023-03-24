B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Annual Report

ABOUT THE REPORT

[GRI 2-1;2-3;2-4;2-5]

Our annual report is intended to be an instrument of transparency and accountability for all stakeholders with whom we relate.

In the document, we seek to present a complete view of our activity, going beyond financial performance.

For this purpose, we deal with business and ESG (acronym for "Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance") aspects in an integrated manner.

Throughout the document, we address topics such as: