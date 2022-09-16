Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:38 2022-09-16 pm EDT
12.29 BRL   -2.15%
03:00pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Anti-corruption and Fraud Prevention Policy
PU
09/15B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Minutes of the BM - 09/15/2022
PU
09/15B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights - August 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Anti-corruption and Fraud Prevention Policy

09/16/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANTI-CORRUPTION AND FRAUD

PREVENTION POLICY

September 16, 2022

PUBLIC INFORMATION

ANTI-CORRUPTION AND FRAUD PREVENTION POLICY

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1

PURPOSE...........................................................................................................

3

2

SCOPE................................................................................................................

3

3

REFERENCES ...................................................................................................

3

4

CONCEPTS ........................................................................................................

4

5

GUIDELINES ......................................................................................................

5

6

GENERAL GUIDELINES ...................................................................................

7

7

RESPONSIBILITIES ..........................................................................................

9

8

FINAL PROVISIONS ........................................................................................

10

9

CHANGE LOG ..................................................................................................

11

2

PUBLIC INFORMATION

ANTI-CORRUPTION AND FRAUD PREVENTION POLICY

1 PURPOSE

The purpose of this Policy is to set out guidelines on the principles and requirements governing the relationships between members and representatives of the public administration and stakeholders of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão in respect to the prevention, identification and combating of corruption and fraud.

2 SCOPE

This Policy applies to administrators, employees, interns, suppliers, service providers and partners of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, its subsidiaries and affiliates abroad, B3 Bank, BSM Market Supervision, Cetip Info Tecnologia S.A., B3 Social, and other associations (Company).

3 REFERENCES

The references for this Policy are the main national and international normative instruments dealing with the prevention and combating of corruption and fraud, including:

  • The United Nations Global Compact;
  • The United Nations Convention against Corruption;
  • The United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA);
  • The United Kingdom Bribery Act (UKBA);
  • The Organization of American States' Inter-American Convention against Corruption;
  • Brazilian Federal Law 12846/2013;
  • Brazilian Federal Decree 11129/2022;
  • Brazilian Office of the Comptroller General (CGU) Ordinance 909/2015;
  • Brazilian Federal Decree-Law 2848/1940 (Penal Code);

3

PUBLIC INFORMATION

ANTI-CORRUPTION AND FRAUD PREVENTION POLICY

  • Brazil's Integrity Program - Office of the Comptroller General (CGU)'s Guidelines for Legal Entities;
  • Brazilian National Monetary Council (CMN) Resolution 4910 of May 27, 2021;

Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) Instruction 23 of February 26, 2021;

  • The Company's Code of Conduct and Ethics; and
  • The Company's Compliance and Internal Controls Policy.

4 CONCEPTS

4.1 Fraud

For the purposes of this Policy, fraud means any act involving contrivance, deception or other dishonest means intended to conceal facts or secure unfair or unlawful gain, such as:

  • Falsification of documents, brands and products;
  • Adulteration of results to meet targets, faking positive results or concealing negative results;
  • Use of procedures that directly infringe tax laws to evade or reduce taxes or social contribution charges and further ancillary charges;
  • Theft or improper use of resources, financial or nonfinancial, for personal benefit or to benefit third parties; and
  • Improper use or distribution of confidential financial or nonfinancial information.

4

PUBLIC INFORMATION

ANTI-CORRUPTION AND FRAUD PREVENTION POLICY

4.2 Corruption

For the purposes of this Policy, corruption means any act of promising, offering or giving, directly or indirectly, an improper advantage to any person or public or private entity. The following are examples of corruption:

  • Hindering investigation or inspection by public bodies, entities or agents, including regulators and oversight agencies of the national financial system, or intervening in their activities; and
  • Performing any act to the detriment of the public administration, of public property in Brazil or elsewhere, of the principles of the public administration or of the international commitments assumed by Brazil.

4.3 Integrity Program

For the purposes of this Policy, Integrity Program means the set of internal mechanisms and procedures involving integrity, auditing, incentives to report irregularities and enforcement of the Company's Code of Conduct and Ethics, policies and rules, in order to detect and remedy deviations, fraud, irregularities and tortious acts against the public administration in Brazil or abroad.

5 GUIDELINES

This Policy is based on the following guidelines:

  • Commitment and support of the members of the Board of Directors, of the supporting Committees to the Board of Directors, of the Executive Board and of the Company's top management to combating all forms of corruption and fraud, as well as ensuring the allocation of adequate funds to this issue and to the Integrity Program;
  • Periodical assessment of the corporate risks associated with the occurrence of acts of corruption and fraud, as well as their respective controls, by means of the Company's risk management, internal control and compliance framework;

5

PUBLIC INFORMATION

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 18:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
03:00pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Anti-corruption and Fraud Prevention Policy
PU
09/15B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Minutes of the BM - 09/15/2022
PU
09/15B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights - August 2022
PU
08/16B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 8/16/22100-2022-PRE-Circular LetterLaunch of Brazilian Federa..
PU
08/12B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Notice to the Market - Highway Concession Auction - Exclusio...
PU
08/12TRANSCRIPT : B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
08/12B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internacionais - Versão...
PU
08/12B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Institutional Presentation
PU
08/12B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Earnings Release – 2Q22
PU
08/12B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Release de Resultados do 2T22 em Inglês
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9 106 M 1 741 M 1 741 M
Net income 2022 4 452 M 851 M 851 M
Net cash 2022 5 340 M 1 021 M 1 021 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 6,08%
Capitalization 74 242 M 14 190 M 14 190 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,57x
EV / Sales 2023 6,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 442
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Duration : Period :
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 12,56 BRL
Average target price 15,18 BRL
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilson Finkelsztain Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Sonder Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Antonio Carlos Quintella Chairman
Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales Chief Technology & Cyber Security Officer
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO12.75%14 190
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-28.06%54 947
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC12.58%49 827
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-33.33%48 953
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG17.06%31 604
NASDAQ-12.70%30 019