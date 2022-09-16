B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Anti-corruption and Fraud Prevention Policy

The purpose of this Policy is to set out guidelines on the principles and requirements governing the relationships between members and representatives of the public administration and stakeholders of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão in respect to the prevention, identification and combating of corruption and fraud.
2 SCOPE
This Policy applies to administrators, employees, interns, suppliers, service providers and partners of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, its subsidiaries and affiliates abroad, B3 Bank, BSM Market Supervision, Cetip Info Tecnologia S.A., B3 Social, and other associations (Company).
3 REFERENCES
The references for this Policy are the main national and international normative instruments dealing with the prevention and combating of corruption and fraud, including:
The United Nations Global Compact;
The United Nations Convention against Corruption;
The United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA);
The United Kingdom Bribery Act (UKBA);
The Organization of American States' Inter-American Convention against Corruption;
Brazilian Federal Law 12846/2013;
Brazilian Federal Decree 11129/2022;
Brazilian Office of the Comptroller General (CGU) Ordinance 909/2015;
Brazilian Federal Decree-Law 2848/1940 (Penal Code);
PUBLIC INFORMATION
ANTI-CORRUPTION AND FRAUD PREVENTION POLICY
Brazil's Integrity Program - Office of the Comptroller General (CGU)'s Guidelines for Legal Entities;
Brazilian National Monetary Council (CMN) Resolution 4910 of May 27, 2021;
• Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) Instruction 23 of February 26, 2021;
The Company's Code of Conduct and Ethics; and
The Company's Compliance and Internal Controls Policy.
4 CONCEPTS
4.1 Fraud
For the purposes of this Policy, fraud means any act involving contrivance, deception or other dishonest means intended to conceal facts or secure unfair or unlawful gain, such as:
Falsification of documents, brands and products;
Adulteration of results to meet targets, faking positive results or concealing negative results;
Use of procedures that directly infringe tax laws to evade or reduce taxes or social contribution charges and further ancillary charges;
Theft or improper use of resources, financial or nonfinancial, for personal benefit or to benefit third parties; and
Improper use or distribution of confidential financial or nonfinancial information.
PUBLIC INFORMATION
ANTI-CORRUPTION AND FRAUD PREVENTION POLICY
4.2 Corruption
For the purposes of this Policy, corruption means any act of promising, offering or giving, directly or indirectly, an improper advantage to any person or public or private entity. The following are examples of corruption:
Hindering investigation or inspection by public bodies, entities or agents, including regulators and oversight agencies of the national financial system, or intervening in their activities; and
Performing any act to the detriment of the public administration, of public property in Brazil or elsewhere, of the principles of the public administration or of the international commitments assumed by Brazil.
4.3 Integrity Program
For the purposes of this Policy, Integrity Program means the set of internal mechanisms and procedures involving integrity, auditing, incentives to report irregularities and enforcement of the Company's Code of Conduct and Ethics, policies and rules, in order to detect and remedy deviations, fraud, irregularities and tortious acts against the public administration in Brazil or abroad.
5 GUIDELINES
This Policy is based on the following guidelines:
Commitment and support of the members of the Board of Directors, of the supporting Committees to the Board of Directors, of the Executive Board and of the Company's top management to combating all forms of corruption and fraud, as well as ensuring the allocation of adequate funds to this issue and to the Integrity Program;
Periodical assessment of the corporate risks associated with the occurrence of acts of corruption and fraud, as well as their respective controls, by means of the Company's risk management, internal control and compliance framework;
5
PUBLIC INFORMATION
