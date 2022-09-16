B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Anti-corruption and Fraud Prevention Policy

ANTI-CORRUPTION AND FRAUD PREVENTION POLICY

1 PURPOSE

The purpose of this Policy is to set out guidelines on the principles and requirements governing the relationships between members and representatives of the public administration and stakeholders of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão in respect to the prevention, identification and combating of corruption and fraud.

2 SCOPE

This Policy applies to administrators, employees, interns, suppliers, service providers and partners of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, its subsidiaries and affiliates abroad, B3 Bank, BSM Market Supervision, Cetip Info Tecnologia S.A., B3 Social, and other associations (Company).

3 REFERENCES

The references for this Policy are the main national and international normative instruments dealing with the prevention and combating of corruption and fraud, including:

The United Nations Global Compact;

The United Nations Convention against Corruption;

The United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA);

The United Kingdom Bribery Act (UKBA);

The Organization of American States' Inter-American Convention against Corruption;

Inter-American Convention against Corruption; Brazilian Federal Law 12846/2013;

Brazilian Federal Decree 11129/2022;

Brazilian Office of the Comptroller General (CGU) Ordinance 909/2015;

Brazilian Federal Decree-Law 2848/1940 (Penal Code);