B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Compliance and Internal Controls Policy

4 CONCEPTS

4.1 Regulatory environment

The set of legal, normative and regulatory provisions issued by the bodies that regulate the Company's activities.

4.2 Internal control system

The set of procedures and activities established by the Company to reduce the likelihood of financial losses and damage to its institutional image, enhance the quality of its accounting information and assure compliance with the applicable legislation and regulations.

5 GUIDELINES

5.1 Implementation, assessment and maintenance of internal control activities

The Governance and Integrated Management Department is responsible for assessing and monitoring whether the control activities: (i) are being carried out by the Company's operating areas and (ii) are sufficient, effective and efficient in mitigating risks.

Control activities are assessed from time to time based on the legislation and regulations in force and on best practices in corporate governance, embodied in the standards and methodologies established by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO) and the Control Objectives for Information and Related Technology (COBIT) framework.

The results of assessments and tasks are duly documented and forwarded to the operating areas responsible for control activities.

Internal control activities must be properly documented by business area managers. The nature and extent of this documentation may take various forms, containing at least: