B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Comunicado ao mercado - Lives da semana de 31/08/2020

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25
NIRE 35.300.351.452
COMUNICADO AO MERCADO
Lives da Semana
A B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Companhia" ou "B3"), em observância ao disposto no Ofício- Circular nº 7/2020-CVM/SEP, comunica a participação de executivos da Companhia nas seguintes lives:
São Paulo, 31 de agosto de 2020
Daniel Sonder
Vice-Presidente Financeiro, Corporativo e de Relações com Investidores
|
Relações com Investidores: +55 11 2565-5739 / 5165 / 4129 / 7935 / 4490 | RI@B3.COM.BR
|
1
|
INFORMAÇÃO INTERNA - INTERNAL INFORMATION
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
B3 SA - – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 21:24:10 UTC