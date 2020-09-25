B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Corporate Risk Policy

CORPORATE RISK MANAGEMENT

POLICY

1 PURPOSE

The purpose of this policy is to establish the principles, guidelines and responsibilities to be observed in the process of managing corporate risks, so as to enable their adequate identification, assessment, treatment, monitoring and communication.

2 SCOPE

This Policy applies to executive officers, employees, interns, apprentices, suppliers, service providers and partners of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, its subsidiaries abroad, Cetip Info Tecnologia S.A, B3 Social, and other members ("the Company").

Credit, liquidity and market risks relating to the activities of the Company's clearinghouses in their role as central counterparty are covered by the clearinghouses' rulebooks and manuals, as approved by the Central Bank of Brazil, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) and, specifically in the case of rulebooks, also by B3's Board of Directors, and lie outside the scope of this Policy.

3 REFERENCES

Corporate Bylaws.

Code of Conduct.

COSO - ERM: Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission - Enterprise Risk Management Framework.

CVM Instruction 461/2007.

Compliance and Internal Control Policy.

Disclosure and Securities Trading Policy Manual.