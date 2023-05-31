B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : ESM - Consolidated Synthetic Map of the Remote Voting Proced...
05/31/2023 | 05:53pm EDT
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25
Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452
EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Consolidated synthetic map for the remote voting procedure
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company") announces that in compliance with CVM Instruction 81/22 it is publishing the partial consolidated synthetic voting map with voting instructions from shareholders through the remote voting procedure for each item on the remote voting ballot including the resolutions submitted to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on June 01, 2023. The attached spreadsheet contains the information from the partial consolidated synthetic map.
São Paulo, May 31, 2023
André Veiga Milanez
Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 21:52:06 UTC.