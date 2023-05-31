B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : ESM - Consolidated Synthetic Map of the Remote Voting Proced...

Do you wish to request the cumulative voting for the election of the board Abstain 3,038,832,963

1 of directors, under the terms of art. 141 of Law 6,404, of 1976? (If the

Approve 79,918,307

shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed

for the request of the cumulative voting request). Reject 526,654,335

Abstain 184,344,094

Nomination of all the names that compose the slate (the votes indicated in

2 this section will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights fills in Approve 3,284,394,916

the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of

directors and the separate election referred to in these fields takes place). Reject 176,666,595

Abstain 35,495,157

If one of the candidates that composes your chosen slate leaves it, can the

Approve 398,299,223

3 votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred on the same

slate?

Reject 3,211,611,225

In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to Abstain 36,336,319

your shares be equally distributed among the members of the slate that

you´ve chosen? [If the shareholder chooses "yes" and also indicates the

4 "approve" answer type for specific candidates among those listed below, Approve 3,609,069,286

their votes will be distributed proportionally among these candidates. If the

shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election occurs by the cumulative

voting process, the shareholder's vote shall be counted as an abstention in

the respective resolution of the meeting.] Reject -

Ana Dolores Moura Carneiro de Novaes 329,243,408

Antonio Carlos Quintella 328,692,947

Caio Ibrahim David 329,243,408

Claudia de Souza Ferris 329,243,408

Claudia Farkouh Prado 329,174,486

View of all the candidates that compose the slate to indicate the cumulative

5 Cristina Anne Betts 328,965,847

voting distribution.

Florian Bartunek 329,174,486

Guilherme Affonso Ferreira 321,414,576

Maurício Machado de Minas 327,503,061

Pedro Paulo Giubbina Lorenzini 326,816,338