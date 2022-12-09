Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-09 pm EST
11.74 BRL    0.00%
12/09B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : ESM - Consolidated Synthetic Map of the Remote Voting Procedure
PU
12/06B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 12/6/22172-2022-PRE-Circular LetterB3 Clearinghouse – New Block Trade Capture Process
PU
12/02B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Socio-Environmental Responsibility Policy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : ESM - Consolidated Synthetic Map of the Remote Voting Procedure

12/09/2022 | 07:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Consolidated synthetic map of the remote voting procedure

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company") announces that in compliance with CVM Instruction 81/22 it is publishing the partial consolidated synthetic voting map with voting instructions from shareholders through the remote voting procedure for each item on the postal ballot including the resolution submitted to the Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting to be held on December 12, 2022. The attached spreadsheet contains the information from the partial consolidated synthetic map.

São Paulo, December 09, 2022

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 7976 | RI@B3.COM.BR

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Consolidated synthetic map of the remote voting procedure

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings (ESM) - 12/12/2022 11:00 a.m.

Resolution Code

Resolution Description

Resolution Vote

Number of

Shares

Management Proposal: To resolve on the Company's direct acquisition,

Abstain

3,787,910

under article 256, paragraph 1, of the Brazilian Corporation Law, of all the

Approve

3,750,701,395

shares in the capital stock of Neuroanalítica Participações Ltda., a limited

liability company enrolled with the National Corporate Taxpayers Register of

the Ministry of Economy (CNPJ/ME) under No. 16.704.445/0001-92

("Neuroanalítica"), and of all the shares issued by Neuropar Participações

S.A., a corporation enrolled with the National Corporate Taxpayers Register

of the Ministry of Economy (CNPJ/ME) under No. 17.449.107/0001-14

1

("Neuropar" and, together with Neuroanalítica, the "Holding Companies"),

with the resulting indirect acquisition, through equity interests in the Holding

Reject

-

Companies, of all the shares issued by Neurotech Tecnologia da Informação

S.A., a corporation enrolled with the National Corporate Taxpayers Register

of the Ministry of Economy (CNPJ/ME) under No. 05.359.081/0001-34

("Neurotech"), as set forth in the final documentation that has been signed

and other materials submitted to the Meeting, and to confirm the related

actions taken by Management up to the Meeting.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 10 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2022 00:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
12/09B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : ESM - Consolidated Synthetic Map of the Remote Voting Procedu..
PU
12/06B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 12/6/22172-2022-PRE-Circular LetterB3 Clearinghouse – N..
PU
12/02B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Socio-Environmental Responsibility Policy
PU
12/02B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Corporate Risk Policy
PU
11/23B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 11/22/22158-2022-VNC-External CommunicationLaunch of the New ..
PU
11/21B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Lives of the Week of 11/21/2022
PU
11/21B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 11/21/22156-2022-PRE-Circular LetterProcessing Option Positio..
PU
11/17B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 11/17/22155-2022-VNC-External CommunicationSecond Auction of ..
PU
11/17B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Independent Audit Firm Rotation
PU
11/16B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights - October 2022...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9 089 M 1 738 M 1 738 M
Net income 2022 4 293 M 821 M 821 M
Net cash 2022 4 628 M 885 M 885 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 6,11%
Capitalization 68 605 M 13 122 M 13 122 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,04x
EV / Sales 2023 6,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 442
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Duration : Period :
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 11,74 BRL
Average target price 15,63 BRL
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilson Finkelsztain Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Sonder Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Antonio Carlos Quintella Chairman
Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales Chief Technology & Cyber Security Officer
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO5.92%13 160
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-23.64%58 335
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-26.31%54 567
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.49%49 997
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG16.86%33 289
NASDAQ, INC.-7.38%31 535