B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : ESM - Consolidated Synthetic Map of the Remote Voting Procedure

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Consolidated synthetic map of the remote voting procedure

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company") announces that in compliance with CVM Instruction 81/22 it is publishing the partial consolidated synthetic voting map with voting instructions from shareholders through the remote voting procedure for each item on the postal ballot including the resolution submitted to the Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting to be held on December 12, 2022. The attached spreadsheet contains the information from the partial consolidated synthetic map.

São Paulo, December 09, 2022

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

