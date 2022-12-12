B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : ESM - Final Consolidated Synthetic Map

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Final consolidated synthetic map

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company") announces that, in compliance with CVM Instruction 81/22, it is publishing the final consolidated synthetic voting map with voting instructions from shareholders through the remote voting procedure and in person for each item on the postal ballot including the resolution submitted to the Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting held on December 12, 2022. The attached spreadsheet contains the information from the final consolidated synthetic map.

São Paulo, December 12, 2022

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 7976 | RI@B3.COM.BR

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION