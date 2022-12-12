Advanced search
    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-12 pm EST
11.45 BRL   -2.47%
05:44pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : ESM - Final Consolidated Synthetic Map
PU
01:16pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Presentation - B3 Day 2022
PU
12/09B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : ESM - Consolidated Synthetic Map of the Remote Voting Procedure
PU
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : ESM - Final Consolidated Synthetic Map

12/12/2022 | 05:44pm EST
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Final consolidated synthetic map

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company") announces that, in compliance with CVM Instruction 81/22, it is publishing the final consolidated synthetic voting map with voting instructions from shareholders through the remote voting procedure and in person for each item on the postal ballot including the resolution submitted to the Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting held on December 12, 2022. The attached spreadsheet contains the information from the final consolidated synthetic map.

São Paulo, December 12, 2022

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 7976 | RI@B3.COM.BR

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Final consolidated synthetic map

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings (ESM) - 12/12/2022 11:00 a.m.

Resolution Code

Resolution Description

Resolution Vote

Number of

Shares

Management Proposal: To resolve on the Company's direct acquisition,

Abstain

3,787,910

under article 256, paragraph 1, of the Brazilian Corporation Law, of all the

Approve

3,919,256,401

shares in the capital stock of Neuroanalítica Participações Ltda., a limited

liability company enrolled with the National Corporate Taxpayers Register of

the Ministry of Economy (CNPJ/ME) under No. 16.704.445/0001-92

("Neuroanalítica"), and of all the shares issued by Neuropar Participações

S.A., a corporation enrolled with the National Corporate Taxpayers Register

of the Ministry of Economy (CNPJ/ME) under No. 17.449.107/0001-14

1

("Neuropar" and, together with Neuroanalítica, the "Holding Companies"),

with the resulting indirect acquisition, through equity interests in the Holding

Reject

-

Companies, of all the shares issued by Neurotech Tecnologia da Informação

S.A., a corporation enrolled with the National Corporate Taxpayers Register

of the Ministry of Economy (CNPJ/ME) under No. 05.359.081/0001-34

("Neurotech"), as set forth in the final documentation that has been signed

and other materials submitted to the Meeting, and to confirm the related

actions taken by Management up to the Meeting.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 22:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 100 M 1 703 M 1 703 M
Net income 2022 4 296 M 804 M 804 M
Net cash 2022 4 628 M 866 M 866 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 6,35%
Capitalization 68 605 M 12 841 M 12 841 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,03x
EV / Sales 2023 6,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 442
Free-Float 94,9%
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 11,29 BRL
Average target price 15,63 BRL
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilson Finkelsztain Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Sonder Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Antonio Carlos Quintella Chairman
Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales Chief Technology & Cyber Security Officer
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO4.85%13 122
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-24.45%57 715
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-24.07%56 210
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.87%50 491
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG17.03%33 313
NASDAQ, INC.-9.72%31 049