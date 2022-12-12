B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : ESM - Final Consolidated Synthetic Map
12/12/2022 | 05:44pm EST
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25
NIRE 35.300.351.452
EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Final consolidated synthetic map
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company") announces that, in compliance with CVM Instruction 81/22, it is publishing the final consolidated synthetic voting map with voting instructions from shareholders through the remote voting procedure and in person for each item on the postal ballot including the resolution submitted to the Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting held on December 12, 2022. The attached spreadsheet contains the information from the final consolidated synthetic map.
São Paulo, December 12, 2022
André Veiga Milanez
Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 22:43:00 UTC.