B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : ESM - Final Consolidated Synthetic Map
06/01/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25
Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452
EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Final consolidated synthetic voting map
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company") announces that in compliance with CVM Instruction 81/22 it is publishing the final consolidated synthetic voting map with voting instructions from shareholders through the remote voting procedure and in person for each item on the remote voting ballot including the resolutions submitted to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on June 01, 2023. The attached spreadsheet contains the information from the final consolidated synthetic maps.
São Paulo, June 01, 2023
André Veiga Milanez
Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 21:30:26 UTC.