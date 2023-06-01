Advanced search
    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:50 2023-06-01 pm EDT
14.30 BRL   +7.36%
05:31pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : ESM - Final Consolidated Synthetic Map
PU
05:31pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Minutes of the ESM
PU
05:21pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Minutes of the BM - 06/01/2023
PU
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : ESM - Final Consolidated Synthetic Map

06/01/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Final consolidated synthetic voting map

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company") announces that in compliance with CVM Instruction 81/22 it is publishing the final consolidated synthetic voting map with voting instructions from shareholders through the remote voting procedure and in person for each item on the remote voting ballot including the resolutions submitted to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on June 01, 2023. The attached spreadsheet contains the information from the final consolidated synthetic maps.

São Paulo, June 01, 2023

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 6408 / 7830 / 7976 | RI@B3.COM.BR

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Final consolidated synthetic voting map

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting (ESM) - 06/01/2023 11:00 a.m.

Resolution Code

Resolution Description

Resolution Vote

Number of

Shares

Do you wish to request the cumulative voting for the election of the board

Abstain

3,121,579,078

1

of directors, under the terms of art. 141 of Law 6,404, of 1976? (If the

Approve

97,620,047

shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed

for the request of the cumulative voting request).

Reject

526,944,394

Abstain

193,089,184

Nomination of all the names that compose the slate (the votes indicated in

2

this section will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights fills in

Approve

3,361,505,887

the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of

directors and the separate election referred to in these fields takes place).

Reject

191,548,448

Abstain

35,378,390

If one of the candidates that composes your chosen slate leaves it, can the

Approve

415,518,171

3

votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred on the same

slate?

Reject

3,295,246,958

In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to

Abstain

36,214,393

your shares be equally distributed among the members of the slate that

you´ve chosen? [If the shareholder chooses "yes" and also indicates the

4

"approve" answer type for specific candidates among those listed below,

Approve

3,701,673,048

their votes will be distributed proportionally among these candidates. If the

shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election occurs by the cumulative

voting process, the shareholder's vote shall be counted as an abstention in

the respective resolution of the meeting.]

Reject

8,256,078

Ana Dolores Moura Carneiro de Novaes

338,702,365

Antonio Carlos Quintella

338,152,267

Caio Ibrahim David

337,670,355

Claudia de Souza Ferris

338,702,365

Claudia Farkouh Prado

338,633,443

View of all the candidates that compose the slate to indicate the cumulative

5

Cristina Anne Betts

338,425,167

voting distribution.

Florian Bartunek

338,633,443

Guilherme Affonso Ferreira

329,738,998

Maurício Machado de Minas

336,962,018

Pedro Paulo Giubbina Lorenzini

336,275,295

Rodrigo Guedes Xavier

337,670,355

#INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 21:30:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
