B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : ESM - Final Consolidated Synthetic Map

Do you wish to request the cumulative voting for the election of the board Abstain 3,121,579,078

1 of directors, under the terms of art. 141 of Law 6,404, of 1976? (If the

Approve 97,620,047

shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed

for the request of the cumulative voting request). Reject 526,944,394

Abstain 193,089,184

Nomination of all the names that compose the slate (the votes indicated in

2 this section will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights fills in Approve 3,361,505,887

the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of

directors and the separate election referred to in these fields takes place). Reject 191,548,448

Abstain 35,378,390

If one of the candidates that composes your chosen slate leaves it, can the

Approve 415,518,171

3 votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred on the same

slate?

Reject 3,295,246,958

In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to Abstain 36,214,393

your shares be equally distributed among the members of the slate that

you´ve chosen? [If the shareholder chooses "yes" and also indicates the

4 "approve" answer type for specific candidates among those listed below, Approve 3,701,673,048

their votes will be distributed proportionally among these candidates. If the

shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election occurs by the cumulative

voting process, the shareholder's vote shall be counted as an abstention in

the respective resolution of the meeting.] Reject 8,256,078

Ana Dolores Moura Carneiro de Novaes 338,702,365

Antonio Carlos Quintella 338,152,267

Caio Ibrahim David 337,670,355

Claudia de Souza Ferris 338,702,365

Claudia Farkouh Prado 338,633,443

View of all the candidates that compose the slate to indicate the cumulative

5 Cristina Anne Betts 338,425,167

voting distribution.

Florian Bartunek 338,633,443

Guilherme Affonso Ferreira 329,738,998

Maurício Machado de Minas 336,962,018

Pedro Paulo Giubbina Lorenzini 336,275,295