B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : ESM - Synthetic Map of the Remote Voting Procedure

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Synthetic map of the remote voting procedure

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company") announces that in compliance with CVM Instruction 81/22 it is publishing the synthetic map of the remote voting procedure with voting instructions sent by shareholders to the Custody Agent, Central Securities

Depository and Bookkeeping Agent for each item on the postal ballot including the resolutions submitted to the Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting to be held on June 01,

2023. The attached spreadsheet contains the information from the synthetic map.

São Paulo, May 29, 2023

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

