Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:57 2023-05-29 pm EDT
13.53 BRL   -0.95%
05:18pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : ESM - Synthetic Map of the Remote Voting Procedure
PU
05/17B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Results Teleconference (Transcript) - 1Q23
PU
05/12B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Minutes of the AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : ESM - Synthetic Map of the Remote Voting Procedure

05/29/2023 | 05:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Synthetic map of the remote voting procedure

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company") announces that in compliance with CVM Instruction 81/22 it is publishing the synthetic map of the remote voting procedure with voting instructions sent by shareholders to the Custody Agent, Central Securities

Depository and Bookkeeping Agent for each item on the postal ballot including the resolutions submitted to the Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting to be held on June 01,

2023. The attached spreadsheet contains the information from the synthetic map.

São Paulo, May 29, 2023

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 6408 / 7830 / 7976 | RI@B3.COM.BR

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Synthetic map of the remote voting procedure

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting (ASM) - 06/01/2023 11:00 a.m.

Resolution Code

Resolution Description

Resolution Vote

Number of

Shares

Do you wish to request the cumulative voting for the election of the board

Abstain

3,052,143,884

1

of directors, under the terms of art. 141 of Law 6,404, of 1976? (If the

Approve

80,847,433

shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed

for the request of the cumulative voting request).

Reject

496,233,175

Abstain

153,939,680

Nomination of all the names that compose the slate (the votes indicated in

2

this section will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights fills in

Approve

3,300,901,682

the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of

directors and the separate election referred to in these fields takes place).

Reject

174,383,130

Abstain

4,860,940

If one of the candidates that composes your chosen slate leaves it, can the

Approve

399,059,826

3

votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred on the same

slate?

Reject

3,225,303,726

In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to

Abstain

5,931,905

your shares be equally distributed among the members of the slate that

you´ve chosen? [If the shareholder chooses "yes" and also indicates the

4

"approve" answer type for specific candidates among those listed below,

Approve

3,623,292,587

their votes will be distributed proportionally among these candidates. If the

shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election occurs by the cumulative

voting process, the shareholder's vote shall be counted as an abstention in

the respective resolution of the meeting.]

Reject

-

Ana Dolores Moura Carneiro de Novaes

330,531,148

Antonio Carlos Quintella

330,006,221

Caio Ibrahim David

330,531,148

Claudia de Souza Ferris

330,531,148

Claudia Farkouh Prado

330,462,226

View of all the candidates that compose the slate to indicate the cumulative

5

Cristina Anne Betts

330,279,120

voting distribution.

Florian Bartunek

330,462,226

Guilherme Affonso Ferreira

322,702,322

Maurício Machado de Minas

328,790,804

Pedro Paulo Giubbina Lorenzini

328,104,086

Rodrigo Guedes Xavier

330,531,148

#INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 21:16:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
05:18pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : ESM - Synthetic Map of the Remote Voting Procedure
PU
05/17B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Results Teleconference (Transcript) - 1Q23
PU
05/12B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Minutes of the AGM
PU
05/12B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Material Fact - Conclusion of Neurotech Acquisition and Revis..
PU
05/12Transcript : B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 12, ..
CI
05/12B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Financial Statement
PU
05/12B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Earnings Release
PU
05/11B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Release de Resultados do 1T23 em inglês
PU
05/11B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Institutional Presentation
PU
05/11B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 138 M 1 824 M 1 824 M
Net income 2023 4 201 M 838 M 838 M
Net cash 2023 3 482 M 695 M 695 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,7x
Yield 2023 5,41%
Capitalization 78 576 M 15 681 M 15 681 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,22x
EV / Sales 2024 7,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 442
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Duration : Period :
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 13,66 BRL
Average target price 14,06 BRL
Spread / Average Target 2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilson Finkelsztain Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Sonder Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Antonio Carlos Quintella Chairman
Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales Chief Technology & Cyber Security Officer
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO3.41%15 674
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.2.51%58 876
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC18.89%57 668
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-12.81%47 489
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG2.11%32 409
NASDAQ, INC.-11.62%26 609
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer