B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Earnings Release - 4Q22

B3 ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2022

São Paulo, February 15, 2023 - B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company"; B3SA3) reports today its earnings for the 4th quarter of 2022 (4Q22). Total revenues reached R$2,568.7 million, up by 5.6% vs. 4Q21 and 2.3% vs. 3Q22. Recurring EBITDA amounted to R$1,626.7 million, down by 1.7% vs. 4Q21 and 2.7% vs. 3Q22, while recurring net income1 totaled R$1,151.6 million, down by 6.3% vs. 4Q21 and in line with 3Q22.

MESSAGE FROM B3's MANAGEMENT

In the international scenario, the fourth quarter of 2022 was marked by a slight improvement in the economic outlook, with the hawkish policies adopted during the year having an effect on controlling inflation and more favorable data being reported by some of the major global economies. In Brazil, the period was marked by the general elections, which influenced business in the capital markets throughout the quarter. Regarding the monetary policy, expectations were confirmed, and the Central Bank decided to maintain the interest rate at 13.75%, in response to the deterioration in the projected inflation and uncertainties regarding the fiscal scenario.

In this context, B3 showed solid operational performance. There was an increase in the average daily traded volume (ADTV) of cash equities, which totaled R$32.3 billion in the quarter, up by 2.4% compared to the same quarter of 2021, despite the higher interest rate. Compared to 3Q22, ADTV increased by 23.4%. In listed derivatives, the average daily volume (ADV) totaled 4.5 million contracts, up by 6.8% against 4Q21 and in line with the previous quarter. In the over-the-counter (OTC) segment, higher interest rates continued to favor volumes, highlighted by the 32.7% growth in the outstanding balance of fixed-income instruments and the 33.2% growth in the outstanding balance of Treasury Direct.

Revenues followed the operating performance and totaled R$2.6 billion, up by 5.6% compared to 4Q21 and 2.3% compared to the previous quarter. Recurring net income reached R$1.2 billion, down by 6.3% compared to 4Q21 and in line with the previous quarter, reflecting the increase on expenses, mainly with personnel and technology. Distributions to shareholders for the quarter totaled R$1.3 billion, R$749.4 million of which in buybacks, R$370.1 million in interest on capital, and R$140.0 million in dividends. It is worth pointing out that, over the last 3 fiscal years, the Company's distributions have added up to R$17.5 billion, which includes the repurchase of almost 6% of the Company's shares.

In the 4Q22, B3 announced the acquisition of Neurotech, a technology company specialized in artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data solutions, and held an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting that approved the transaction. The closing is still subject to approval by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM).

In events after the end of 4Q22, B3 announced in January the start of trading of the Tesouro Renda+, a new Treasury Direct product launched in partnership with the National Treasury Department, targeting retail investors - a new option that may help these investors to plan their retirement and receive a monthly income for a period of 20 years. The new product is in line with the strategy of strengthening the core business in the OTC segment and with the goal of supporting the dissemination of financial education among Brazilians.

Additionally, in line with the strategy of expanding the supply of available products, B3 announced, also in January, the possibility for the listing of local and international ETFs that distribute earnings to shareholders. The product, whose frequency of earnings distribution will be determined by the fund manager, emerges as a new diversification option among equity products and meet the demands of the market.

Finally, B3 completed in February the acquisition of Datastock, a technology company specialized in inventory management for car dealerships. The acquisition price is expected to be up to R$80 million, R$50 million of which payable at the closing of the transaction, and up to R$30 million in earn-outs within 5 years. This transaction contributes to the strengthening of the segments of infrastructure for financing and data & analytics.

(In R$ millions) 4Q22 4Q21 4Q22/4Q21 (%) 3Q22 4Q22/3Q22 (%) Total revenues 2,568.7 2,431.5 5.6% 2,510.6 2.3% Net revenues 2,307.5 2,179.1 5.9% 2,257.9 2.2% Net revenues (ex-Neoway) 2,256.6 2,175.6 3.7% 2,212.8 2.0% Expenses (976.6) (810.3) 20.5% (844.0) 15.7% Financial result 48.6 86.6 -43.9% (50.1) - Net income for the period 1,003.8 1,091.6 -8.0% 1,029.1 -2.5% Adjusted expenses2 (561.1) (386.4) 45.2% (469.4) 19.5% Adjusted expenses (ex-Neoway) (514.2) (380.8) 35.0% (416.5) 23.5%

Recurring EBITDA 1,626.7 1,654.1 -1.7% 1,671.7 -2.7% Recurring EBITDA margin 70.5% 75.9% -541 bps 74.0% -355 bps Recurring EBITDA (ex-Neoway) 1,645.3 1,656.1 -0.7% 1,693.0 -2.8% Recurring EBITDA margin (ex-Neoway) 72.9% 76.1% -321 bps 76.5% -360 bps Recurring net income 1,151.6 1,229.2 -6.3% 1,153.8 -0.2% Recurring net income (ex-Neoway) 1,170.5 1,230.9 -4.9% 1,173.5 -0.3%

1See reconciliation on page 7.

2Expenses adjusted for: (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) long-termshare-based incentive program-principal and charges; (iii) provisions; (iv) revenue-linked expenses; (v) M&A expenses; and (vi) projects written off.

