B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Financial Statement – 2022

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2022
MANAGEMENT REPORT - 2022
Dear Shareholders,
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company") hereby submits for your consideration the Management Report regarding activities performed in 2022.
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE YEAR
In a challenging year for global financial and capital markets, B3's 2022 performance reiterates the efficiency of the strategy of greater diversification of revenues pursued by the Company, which exposes it to different economic scenarios with solid results. The uncertainties in the international political and economic scenario, with the conflict in Ukraine, inflationary pressures and higher interest rates in the world's major economies, combined with the Brazilian Central Bank's contractionary fiscal policy, had a negative impact on activity in B3's listed segment for 2022. On the cash equities market, the average daily trading volume (ADTV) amounted to R$29.6 billion and on the listed derivatives segment, the average daily volume (ADV) amounted to 4.5 million contracts, down 11% and 3% against 2021, respectively. On the other hand, higher interest rates benefited the over-the-counter (OTC) segment, especially in services provided to the fixed income market, as demonstrated by a 19% increase in the volume of bank funding instruments issued, a 25% increase in the outstanding balance of corporate debt, and a 26% increase in number of investors in Treasury Direct.
Despite the contraction in volumes in the listed segment against 2021, a year in which B3 posted record volumes, the 2022 operational performance was above historical pre-pandemic levels. Such a performance stems from structural changes and the substantial development the Brazilian capital markets have experienced in recent years, which can be demonstrated by certain 2022 indicators, such as the 17% growth in number of accounts in the equities depository, totaling 5.9 million at the end of 2022, and turnover velocity1 of 164% for the year in the cash equities market.
B3 played a key role in this evolution of the Brazilian markets by implementing its strategy focused on its core business, including efforts in any adjacent lines of business in which B3 may be successful. As a pillar for that strategy, the Company has put customers at the center of its decisions, thereby understanding their demands, perceptions, expectations and, especially, their needs. That closer proximity to customers was made possible by (i) strengthening customer relationship and product teams, (ii) a new customer service model, (iii) operational excellence, and (iv) new project management models based on agility, which allowed B3 to be more successful with initiatives designed to develop its core business and, as a result, to support the development of the market. Highlights for 2022 were the launches of: (i) the RLP (Retail Liquidity Provider), for selected assets on the stock market; (ii) the EDS (Exchange- Defined Strategy) and UDS (User-Defined Strategy) structured transactions, for the interest rate derivatives market, which enables multiple instruments with different maturities to be traded in a single transaction; and (iii) Federal Government Bond (TPF) lending service and specific repos for TPFs.
Among the deliveries expected for 2023, one of the highlights is the launch of a large block trading platform. The launch of this platform is in line with the new resolutions issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) on the infrastructure for the financial markets and the operation of the securities and OTC markets, among others. The main themes impacted by those resolutions were self-regulation, best execution rules, and the trading of large blocks outside a stock exchange environment.
The roadmap to core business deliveries also contemplates: (i) the launch of dividend-paying ETFs (Exchange-Trade Funds) and cryptocurrency future contracts; (ii) expansion of market-maker programs and international products; (iii) mark-to-market of private debt securities; (iv) expansion of studies in initiatives like the inclusion of BDRs (Brazilian Depository Receipts) from Brazilian companies in indices; (v) extension of trading hours; (vi) the possibility to trade fractional shares; and (vii) a new fixed-income trading platform.
As for strategic advancements, the year was also marked by intensified diversification efforts in areas related to B3's core business, particularly Data & Analytics, which should be one of the Company's growth drivers for the next few years, increasing non-transactional revenues. Within that scope, B3 intends to maximize the potential of its core business as data generators and add greater value by turning those data into products and solutions, with the aim of becoming a material player in the Data Services market. Looking to accelerate and strengthen that ambition, the Company has acquired two companies: Neoway (late 2021), and Neurotech (announced in 2022), featuring very complementary characteristics. Neoway's first year as a subsidiary of the Company was marked by the evolution in the technology and product connections with B3, making for increased capillarity in data collection and delivering a modern
distribution platform. Neurotech2 is going to add experience in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning in analytics solutions, and a decision-making engine for credit, antifraud and pricing solutions. By adding B3's unique, exclusive data, solidity, credibility and robust technology park, the Company is taking an advantageous position to grow in this segment.
Also on new business fronts, B3 intends to continue moving forward with its infrastructure project for Digital Assets, supporting customers of unregulated markets in developing solutions to ensure security, robustness, simplicity and integration with traditional tools. In addition, it will continue to assess opportunities involving technology services that are underpinned by B3, seeking to fill any gaps created by market inefficiencies. Lastly, in 2022 B3 announced the launch of L4 Venture Builder, 3 an innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem investment fund with a focus on businesses showing high growth potential related to B3's activities, seeking to anticipate trends and provide the best solutions to the financial market.
B3's successful implementation of its growth projects depends on a culture in line with the Company's strategy. In 2022, B3 worked on evolving its culture to comply with the new moment that the Company is at, with practices and processes revisions, behaviors and competencies improvements and leadership development as means to be a less hierarchical and more agile company and enhance its delivery capacity.
Regarding the financial performance for 2022, consolidated gross revenues amounted to R$10.1 billion, a 1.7% decrease against 2021, with a revenue slowdown in the Listed segment partly offset by the growth in revenues from OTC and Technology, data and services. Expenses were influenced by the acceleration of growth projects, given their nature and the way in which they are being developed, are accounted for as expenses rather than investments, and by the rise in inflation rates, which had a material impact on personnel expenses. As a result, recurring EBITDA recorded an 8.0% fall, amounting to R$6.7 billion with a 73.6% margin.
Distributions of earnings to shareholders for the year 2022 amounted to R$5.3 billion, including dividends, interest on capital and share buybacks, with the predominance of buybacks - the implementation of the 2022 program resulted in a total purchase of 4% of the Company's capital stock. That distribution represents a payout ratio equivalent to 125% of corporate net income for the period. It is worth pointing out that, over the last 3 fiscal years, the Company's distributions have added up to R$17.5 billion, which includes the repurchase of almost 6% of the Company's shares.
B3 is entering 2023 with the certainty of a structural change in the level of the financial and capital markets in Brazil. While the economic circumstances remain uncertain, with high volatility and high interest rates, B3 is confident that implementing its strategy with a focus on its core business and seeking to grow into adjacent lines of business, always working together with its customers, is fundamental to seize opportunities in a new cycle of growth in its markets and to continue to support economic development in Brazil.
Operational Performance
All comparisons in this document are in relation to the year 2021.
Listed
Equities
Cash market
Average market capitalization
Turnover velocity
Options market (stock/indices)
Forward market
Stock indices futures
Number of individual investors (CPFs) Number of accounts in depository (total)
Securities lending
2022
2021
2022/2021
(%)
ADTV (R$ million)
29,552.2
33,221.1
-11.0%
Margin (bps)
3,377
3,652
-0.275 bps
(R$ billion)
4,494.4
5,211.2
-13.8%
Annualized (%)
164.4%
157.5%
692 bps
ADTV (R$ million)
823.9
795.0
3.6%
Margin (bps)
12,493
12,577
-0.084 bps
ADTV (R$ million)
282.3
361.3
-21.9%
Margin (bps)
7,765
9,744
-1.979 bps
ADV (thousands of contracts)
3,511.1
3,971.3
-11.6%
Average RPC (R$)
0.912
0.902
1.1%
Average (thousand)
4,463.2
3,255.8
37.1%
Average (thousand)
5,287.7
3,903.7
35.5%
Average open positions
112.4
105.1
6.9%
(R$bn)
Note: "ADTV" stands for Average Daily Traded Volume, "ADV" stands for Average Daily Volume, "RPC" stands for Revenue per Contract, "bps" stands for basis points, and "turnover velocity" results from dividing the volume traded on the spot market in the period by the average market capitalization for the period.
In the equities segment, there was an 11.0% drop in ADTV in the cash equities market, reflecting a scenario of (i) higher interest rates in Brazil, reaching 13.75%, and (ii) increased concern about global macroeconomic conditions, especially due to the geopolitical conflict in Eastern Europe and its ramifications, as well as rising inflation and a monetary squeeze by the central banks in the world's major economies, therefore increasing risk aversion among investors. The lower average market cap, resulting from the decrease in prices for listed stocks on this segment, was partly offset by the higher turnover velocity. For stock indices futures, the 11.6% drop in number of contracts traded was due to a decrease in the trading of the "mini" version of these contracts.
The trading/post-trading margin in the cash equities market was 3.377 bps. The 0.275 bps decrease is primarily due to B3's liquidity improvement initiatives, which include (i) changes in fees implemented by the Company in February 2021 and June 2021, including a new price policy,4 and the incentive program for large non-day traders5 going into effect, given that 2022 was the first full year to reflect such changes, and (ii) expansion of market-maker programs. The efficiency of these initiatives can be demonstrated by the increased participation of high-frequency investors and the resulting growth in day trade volume in the cash market, which helped to support volumes.
The average revenue per contract (RPC) for stock indices future contracts went up by 1.1%, especially due to lower volumes.
Note: Margin in bps includes fees at both ends of trades (buy + sell). 3.14 bps was the average margin in the last month of the period (December 2022).
The average number of total accounts in the equities' depository increased by 35.5%, reflecting the continuous search by individual investors for the diversification of their portfolios. Finally, the volume of outstanding positions for securities lending increased 6.9%.
Interest Rates, FX and commodities
Interest rates in BRL
Interest rates in USD
FX rates
Commodities
Total
2022
2021
2022/2021 (%)
ADV (thousands of contracts)
3,067.7
3,263.2
-6.0%
Average RPC (R$)
1,033
0.931
11.0%
ADV (thousands of contracts)
311.4
290.5
7.2%
Average RPC (R$)
2,232
2,702
-17.4%
ADV (thousands of contracts)
1,060.8
1,047.4
1.3%
Average RPC (R$)
5,031
5,417
-7.1%
ADV (thousands of contracts)
23.4
21.8
7.1%
Average RPC (R$)
1,780
1,994
-10.7%
ADV total (thousands of contracts)
4,463.2
4,622.9
-3.5%
Average RPC (R$)
2,071
2,064
0.4%
The average daily volume was 4.5 million contracts, down by 3.5%, reflecting mostly a decrease in ADV for interest rates in BRL. The average RPC remained stable against 2021, with the fall in RPC for interest rates in USD, FX rates and commodities explained by an average depreciation of 3.8% of the USD against the BRL at the closing of the months, which was offset by an increase in RPC for interest rates in BRL, with a larger concentration of long-term contracts and a decrease in volumes.
OTC
Fixed Income Instruments
Issues
Outstanding balance
Treasury Direct
2022
2021
2022/2021 (%)
Bank funding (total in R$ billions)
15,191.0
12,810.9
18.6%
Other (total in R$ billions)
1,161.0
716.7
62.0%
Bank funding (average in R$ billions)
2,570.2
2,201.3
16.8%
Corporate debt (average in R$ billions)
918.1
734.4
25.0%
Other (average in R$ billions)
1,285.8
848.7
51.5%
Number of investors (average in thousands)
2,004.3
1,596.6
25.5%
Outstanding balance (average in R$ billions)
89.4
69.5
28.6%
Note: "Bank funding" includes DI, CDB, Letras Financeiras and other instruments such as RDB, LC, DPGE.
"Other" includes real estate notes (LCI, CCI, CRI and LH), agribusiness certificates (CRA, LCA and CDCA) and funding instruments (CCB, CCCB, NCE, CCE, Export Notes, NC).
In a scenario of higher interest rates, volumes of new issues and average outstanding positions of bank funding instruments increased by 18.6% and 16.8%, respectively, primarily due to a growth in issues of Bank Deposit Certificates (CDBs), which represented 77.0% of all new issues for the year. For issues of other fixed-income instruments, the highlight was a 66.3% growth in issues of agribusiness instruments compared to the previous year. The average outstanding balance of corporate debt instruments increased by 25.0%, with leasing debentures accounting for 17.7% of the average outstanding balance of corporate debt for 2022.
Another highlight in the fixed-income market was the continued growth of Treasury Direct (TD), in which number of investors and outstanding balance went up by 25.5% and 28.6%, respectively. B3 offers an incentive program for brokerage firms to increase the number of investors in this product, which is revised annually. The program comprises
5
