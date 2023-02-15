B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Financial Statement – 2022

MANAGEMENT REPORT - 2022

Dear Shareholders,

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company") hereby submits for your consideration the Management Report regarding activities performed in 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE YEAR

In a challenging year for global financial and capital markets, B3's 2022 performance reiterates the efficiency of the strategy of greater diversification of revenues pursued by the Company, which exposes it to different economic scenarios with solid results. The uncertainties in the international political and economic scenario, with the conflict in Ukraine, inflationary pressures and higher interest rates in the world's major economies, combined with the Brazilian Central Bank's contractionary fiscal policy, had a negative impact on activity in B3's listed segment for 2022. On the cash equities market, the average daily trading volume (ADTV) amounted to R$29.6 billion and on the listed derivatives segment, the average daily volume (ADV) amounted to 4.5 million contracts, down 11% and 3% against 2021, respectively. On the other hand, higher interest rates benefited the over-the-counter (OTC) segment, especially in services provided to the fixed income market, as demonstrated by a 19% increase in the volume of bank funding instruments issued, a 25% increase in the outstanding balance of corporate debt, and a 26% increase in number of investors in Treasury Direct.

Despite the contraction in volumes in the listed segment against 2021, a year in which B3 posted record volumes, the 2022 operational performance was above historical pre-pandemic levels. Such a performance stems from structural changes and the substantial development the Brazilian capital markets have experienced in recent years, which can be demonstrated by certain 2022 indicators, such as the 17% growth in number of accounts in the equities depository, totaling 5.9 million at the end of 2022, and turnover velocity1 of 164% for the year in the cash equities market.

B3 played a key role in this evolution of the Brazilian markets by implementing its strategy focused on its core business, including efforts in any adjacent lines of business in which B3 may be successful. As a pillar for that strategy, the Company has put customers at the center of its decisions, thereby understanding their demands, perceptions, expectations and, especially, their needs. That closer proximity to customers was made possible by (i) strengthening customer relationship and product teams, (ii) a new customer service model, (iii) operational excellence, and (iv) new project management models based on agility, which allowed B3 to be more successful with initiatives designed to develop its core business and, as a result, to support the development of the market. Highlights for 2022 were the launches of: (i) the RLP (Retail Liquidity Provider), for selected assets on the stock market; (ii) the EDS (Exchange- Defined Strategy) and UDS (User-Defined Strategy) structured transactions, for the interest rate derivatives market, which enables multiple instruments with different maturities to be traded in a single transaction; and (iii) Federal Government Bond (TPF) lending service and specific repos for TPFs.

Among the deliveries expected for 2023, one of the highlights is the launch of a large block trading platform. The launch of this platform is in line with the new resolutions issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) on the infrastructure for the financial markets and the operation of the securities and OTC markets, among others. The main themes impacted by those resolutions were self-regulation, best execution rules, and the trading of large blocks outside a stock exchange environment.

The roadmap to core business deliveries also contemplates: (i) the launch of dividend-paying ETFs (Exchange-Trade Funds) and cryptocurrency future contracts; (ii) expansion of market-maker programs and international products; (iii) mark-to-market of private debt securities; (iv) expansion of studies in initiatives like the inclusion of BDRs (Brazilian Depository Receipts) from Brazilian companies in indices; (v) extension of trading hours; (vi) the possibility to trade fractional shares; and (vii) a new fixed-income trading platform.

As for strategic advancements, the year was also marked by intensified diversification efforts in areas related to B3's core business, particularly Data & Analytics, which should be one of the Company's growth drivers for the next few years, increasing non-transactional revenues. Within that scope, B3 intends to maximize the potential of its core business as data generators and add greater value by turning those data into products and solutions, with the aim of becoming a material player in the Data Services market. Looking to accelerate and strengthen that ambition, the Company has acquired two companies: Neoway (late 2021), and Neurotech (announced in 2022), featuring very complementary characteristics. Neoway's first year as a subsidiary of the Company was marked by the evolution in the technology and product connections with B3, making for increased capillarity in data collection and delivering a modern

Turnover velocity: ADTV in the spot market divided by average market capitalization for the period.

