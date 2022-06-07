Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  06/07 03:43:10 pm EDT
11.82 BRL   -3.75%
02:42pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Individual Investor Study - 1Q22
PU
02:42pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 6/7/22098-2022-VNC-External CommunicationUpdate to the List of Defaulters
PU
06/03Turn2C announced that it has received BRL 8.5 million in funding from 4UM Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários Ltda., B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Individual Investor Study - 1Q22

06/07/2022 | 02:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS

An analysis of investor's evolution in B3

INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS

Overview

Overview

Main Products

Diversification

New Investors

Gender

Region

Age Group

Treasury Direct

Fixed Income

year of entry

Overview

Visão Geral

Main Products

Diversification

New Investors

year of entry

Gender

Region

Age Group

Treasury Direct

Fixed Income

3

1st. Q

1st. Q

2021

2022

Equities

5.03 MM

41%

retail accounts in depository

R$524 BI

8%

value in custody

Treasury Direct

1.9 MM

28%

individual investors

R$83.2 BI

27%

value in custody

Fixed Income

10.3 MM

17%

individual investors

R$1,182 BI

38%

value in custody

4.3 MM

44%

individual investors

R$ 9.5 BI -34%

(ADTV¹)

R$ 2.3 K

-13%

median balance

R$ 11 BI

R$ 9.0 K

-1%

median balance

  • ADTV means Average Daily Traded Value. Total Volume Negotiated in BRL (Buy + Sell) / Number of trading sessions in the period

Overview

Visão Geral

Main Products

Diversification

New Investors

year of entry

Gender

Region

Age Group

Treasury Direct

Fixed Income

1st. Q

1st. Q

2021

2022

Cash Market

3.1 MM

19%

individual investors

R$399 BI

4%

value in custody

Real Estate Funds

1.6 MM

24%

individual investors

R$133 BI

13%

value in custody

R$ 4.0 K

median balance

R$8.5 BI

ADTV¹

R$ 5.0 K

median balance

R$322 MM

ADTV¹

- 44%

-37%

-6%-15%

4

  • ADTV means Average Daily Traded Value. Total Volume Negotiated in BRL (Buy + Sell) / Number of trading sessions in the period

Slide 4

TS2

Alterar data

Tainara Sartoretto; 24/10/2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 18:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
02:42pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Individual Investor Study - 1Q22
PU
02:42pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 6/7/22098-2022-VNC-External CommunicationUpdate to the List o..
PU
06/03Turn2C announced that it has received BRL 8.5 million in funding from 4UM Distribuidora..
CI
06/02B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 6/2/22054-2022-VPC-External CommunicationHashdex Crypto Metav..
PU
05/27B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 5/26/22090-2022-VNC-External CommunicationReplanning of the T..
PU
05/27B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 5/26/22060-2022-PRE-Circular LetterAccreditation Process for ..
PU
05/24B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 5/24/22058-2022-PRE-Circular LetterProject EDS – Launch..
PU
05/13TRANSCRIPT : B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 13, 2022
CI
05/12Brazil's B3 revises full-year outlook as net profit falls in Q1
RE
05/12Brazil's B3 posts 12.3% decrease in Q1 net profit
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9 190 M 1 875 M 1 875 M
Net income 2022 4 634 M 946 M 946 M
Net cash 2022 5 703 M 1 164 M 1 164 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 7,15%
Capitalization 73 771 M 15 053 M 15 053 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,41x
EV / Sales 2023 6,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 442
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Duration : Period :
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 12,28 BRL
Average target price 16,44 BRL
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilson Finkelsztain Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Sonder Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Antonio Carlos Quintella Chairman
Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales Chief Technology & Cyber Security Officer
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO13.73%15 360
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-26.26%56 526
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-23.67%56 068
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC5.74%51 183
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG6.32%30 711
NASDAQ-26.64%25 378