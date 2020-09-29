Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Internal Regulation of the Corporate Governance and Nominati...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 03:55pm EDT

INTERNAL REGULATION OF THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

29/08/2019

INFORMAÇÃO INTERNA

INTERNAL REGULATION OF THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

SUMMARY

CHAPTER I - THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND NOMINATION

COMMITTEE......................................................................................................

3

CHAPTER II - COMPOSITION OF THE COMMITTEE ......................................

3

CHAPTER III - OPERATION OF THE COMMITTEE .........................................

5

CHAPTER IV - DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE COMMITTEE ......

7

CHAPTER V - GENERAL PROVISIONS.........................................................

10

2

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

INTERNAL REGULATION OF THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

CHAPTER I

THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Article 1 The Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee ("Committee") is a permanent advisory board Committee bound to the Board of Directors and governed by the applicable law and regulations and the Bylaws of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company") and this Internal Regulation ("Regulation").

Article 2 The Committee reports to the Board of Directors and operates independently from the Management of the Company.

CHAPTER II

COMPOSITION OF THE COMMITTEE

Article 3 The Committee shall be composed up to four (4) members, whereas at least two (2) of whom shall be Independent and Unbound Directors, all with a two

  1. years term of office, and with the possibility to be reelected for equal and consecutive terms of office.

§1. The Committee members exercise a non-delegable function to be performed with duty of care and loyalty, thus requiring them to avoid any conflict of interest which may jeopardize the interests of the Company and the shareholders.

§2. In case of vacancy of the seats of the members of the Committee, the Board of Directors shall appoint the substitute pursuant to the provisions set forth in the caput above.

Article 4 The candidates for the Committee shall meet the following conditions, in addition to the ones provided herein:

  1. being over 25 years old;

3

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

INTERNAL REGULATION OF THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

  1. having an upstanding reputation, and proficient knowledge of the functions, operations and practices of the capital markets operated by the Company and/or its subsidiaries;
  2. is not a member of the Management of the Company or its subsidiaries;
  3. not having a spouse, domestic partner or relative to the second degree as director or officer of, or employed with, the Company or any of its subsidiaries;
  4. not holding a position in any company deemed to be a competitor of the Company or its subsidiaries; and
  5. have effective availability to serve as a member of the Committee, regardless the office as member of the Board of Directors of the Company and offices eventually occupied in other entities, as members of the Board of Directors and/or as managers.

Article 5 The Board of Directors shall appoint a Coordinator among the members of the Committee, who shall represent, organize and coordinate the activities of the Committee.

  • The Coordinator of the Committee has the following duties:
  1. calling, convening and presiding the meetings of the Committee, and appointing the meeting secretary amongst the attending members, who shall be responsible for preparing the minutes of the meeting;
  2. representing the Committee in the Board of Directors and in interactions with the Management of the Company and its internal and independent auditors, other bodies and internal committees, signing, whenever necessary, the correspondence, invitations and reports sent to them;

4

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

B3 SA - – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 19:54:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
03:55pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Internal Regulation of the Corporate Governance and..
PU
09/25B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Notice to the Market - Lives of the Week
PU
09/25B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financi..
PU
09/25B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Corporate Risk Policy
PU
09/25B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Política corporativa de prevenção e combate ao fina..
PU
09/24B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Notice to shareholders - 3Q20 IoC / Dividends payou..
PU
09/21B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Notice to the Market - Lives of the Week of 09/21/2..
PU
09/18B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Operational Highlights Aug-20
PU
09/17B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Notice to the Market - Clarifications on CVM/B3 inq..
PU
09/17B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 118-2020-PRE-Circular Letter
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 711 M 1 366 M 1 366 M
Net income 2020 3 900 M 691 M 691 M
Net cash 2020 4 904 M 869 M 869 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,9x
Yield 2020 4,06%
Capitalization 112 B 19 870 M 19 916 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 442
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Duration : Period :
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 65,93 BRL
Last Close Price 55,01 BRL
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gilson Finkelsztain Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Quintella Chairman
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Sonder Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO28.02%20 027
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED42.53%58 839
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.9.38%56 815
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC14.12%39 890
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG8.53%32 517
NASDAQ17.06%20 593
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group