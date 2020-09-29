B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Internal Regulation of the Corporate Governance and Nominati...

INTERNAL REGULATION OF THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

CHAPTER I

THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Article 1 The Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee ("Committee") is a permanent advisory board Committee bound to the Board of Directors and governed by the applicable law and regulations and the Bylaws of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company") and this Internal Regulation ("Regulation").

Article 2 The Committee reports to the Board of Directors and operates independently from the Management of the Company.

CHAPTER II

COMPOSITION OF THE COMMITTEE

Article 3 The Committee shall be composed up to four (4) members, whereas at least two (2) of whom shall be Independent and Unbound Directors, all with a two

years term of office, and with the possibility to be reelected for equal and consecutive terms of office.

§1. The Committee members exercise a non-delegable function to be performed with duty of care and loyalty, thus requiring them to avoid any conflict of interest which may jeopardize the interests of the Company and the shareholders.

§2. In case of vacancy of the seats of the members of the Committee, the Board of Directors shall appoint the substitute pursuant to the provisions set forth in the caput above.

Article 4 The candidates for the Committee shall meet the following conditions, in addition to the ones provided herein: