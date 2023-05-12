B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Material Fact - Conclusion of Neurotech Acquisition and Revision of Guidance for 2023

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

MATERIAL FACT

Conclusion of Neurotech Acquisition and Revision of Guidance for 2023

Conclusion of Neurotech Acquisition

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company") referring to the Material Factreleased on November 9, 2022, informs that it has concluded, on today's date, the acquisition of the totality of the capital stock of Neurotech Tecnologia da Informação S.A. ("Neurotech"), after all precedent conditions related to the transaction were met, including the approval at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetingheld on December 12, 2022, and the necessary regulatory approvals from both the Anti-TrustAuthority ("CADE") and the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM"), without any restrictions. Domingos Monteiro, co-founderof Neurotech, will continue as its CEO, a position he has held since 2002.

About Neurotech

Founded in 2002 by MSc and PhDs in computer science, mathematics, and artificial intelligence, Neurotech is a company specialized in analytical solutions to support decision-making processes that require the analysis of large amounts of unstructured information in credit management, risk reduction and fraud prevention. Neurotech works with more than 150 clients mainly in the credit, retail, insurance, financial and fintech segments.

Revision of Guidance for 2023

Due exclusively to the acquisition of Neurotech, B3 restates its guidance for 2023 to include the amounts that will be incorporated into B3's financial statements as of the conclusion of the acquisition, with revision only to (i) Adjusted expenses1 - New initiatives and businesses and, consequently, (ii) Total Disbursements.

Revised guidance for 2023 Previous Guidance Guidance (In R$ millions) (In R$ millions) Adjusted expenses1 - New initiatives and businesses 595 - 665 665 - 735 Total Disbursements 2,435 - 2,775 2,505 - 2,845

B3 also informs that all other projections for 2023 are reaffirmed and are available in the Material Factreleased on December 8, 2022.

São Paulo, May 12, 2023

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

1 Expenses adjusted for: (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) expenses related to long-term incentive plans (compensation); (iii) provisions; (iv) revenue-linked expenses.

