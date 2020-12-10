B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Material Fact - Guidance for 2021

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

MATERIAL FACT

Guidances for expenses, capex, financial leverage, and payout

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company") hereby announces its guidances for 2021 and reaffirms its guidances for 2020, as previously announced in the Material Facts of December 13, 2019, May 14, 2020, August 13, 2020, and November 12, 2020, as follows:

Guidance for adjusted expenses1, depreciation and amortization, revenue-linked expenses, capex, and financial leverage for 2021

Guidance (in R$ millions)

Adjusted expenses¹ 1.225 - 1.275 Depreciation and amortization 1.060 - 1.110 (including amortization of intangible assets) Revenue-linked expenses 225 - 265 Capex 420 - 460 Financial leverage 1.5x (Gross Debt / recurring EBITDA) Guidance for 2020 (reaffirmed) Guidance (in R$ millions) Adjusted expenses¹ 1.125 - 1.175 Depreciation and amortization 1.030 - 1.080 (including amortization of intangible assets) Revenue-linked expenses 170 - 200 Capex 395 - 425 Financial leverage 1.2x (Gross Debt / recurring EBITDA)

Maintenance of payout guidance for 2020 and announcement of payout guidance for 2021

In 2020 and 2021, B3 targets to payout between 120% and 150% of its IFRS net income to its shareholders, through interest on capital, dividends, share buybacks and/or other instruments. This target is subject to the Company's performance, financial leverage targets and approval of the Board of Directors.

Expenses adjusted for: (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) expenses related to long-term incentive program plans (compensation); (iii) provisions; and (iv) revenue-linked expenses.

