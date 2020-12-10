Log in
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Material Fact - Guidance for 2021

12/10/2020 | 05:46pm EST
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452

MATERIAL FACT

Guidances for expenses, capex, financial leverage, and payout

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company") hereby announces its guidances for 2021 and reaffirms its guidances for 2020, as previously announced in the Material Facts of December 13, 2019, May 14, 2020, August 13, 2020, and November 12, 2020, as follows:

Guidance for adjusted expenses1, depreciation and amortization, revenue-linked expenses, capex, and financial leverage for 2021

Guidance (in R$ millions)

Adjusted expenses¹

1.225

- 1.275

Depreciation and amortization

1.060

- 1.110

(including amortization of intangible assets)

Revenue-linked expenses

225

- 265

Capex

420

- 460

Financial leverage

1.5x

(Gross Debt / recurring EBITDA)

Guidance for 2020 (reaffirmed)

Guidance

(in R$ millions)

Adjusted expenses¹

1.125

- 1.175

Depreciation and amortization

1.030

- 1.080

(including amortization of intangible assets)

Revenue-linked expenses

170

- 200

Capex

395

- 425

Financial leverage

1.2x

(Gross Debt / recurring EBITDA)

Maintenance of payout guidance for 2020 and announcement of payout guidance for 2021

In 2020 and 2021, B3 targets to payout between 120% and 150% of its IFRS net income to its shareholders, through interest on capital, dividends, share buybacks and/or other instruments. This target is subject to the Company's performance, financial leverage targets and approval of the Board of Directors.

  • Expenses adjusted for: (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) expenses related to long-term incentive program plans (compensation); (iii) provisions; and (iv) revenue-linked expenses.

Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-5739 / 5468 / 4129 / 7595 / 7976 | RI@B3.COM.BR

1

INFORMAÇÃO INTERNA - INTERNAL INFORMATION

São Paulo, December 10, 2020

Daniel Sonder

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-5739 / 5468 / 4129 / 7595 / 7976 | RI@B3.COM.BR

2

INFORMAÇÃO INTERNA - INTERNAL INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 10 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2020 22:44:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
