B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Material Fact - Issue of Debentures and Prepayment of the 3rd Issue

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

MATERIAL FACT

Approval of the sixth issue of debentures and prepayment of the third issue

A B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company"), informs its shareholders that the Company's Board of Directors approved, today, the sixth issue of non-convertible simple debentures ("Sixth Issue Debentures ") in a public offer with restricted efforts, in accordance with CVM Instruction 476/09, with the following conditions:

Single series - 5-year Debentures

Total amount of BRL 3.0 billion, on the date of issue;

5-year term with amortization in two equal installments in Aug/26 and Aug/27;

term with amortization in two equal installments in Aug/26 and Aug/27; Semiannual interest payment of DI Rate (Interbank deposit rate) plus a spread to be defined in the bookbuilding procedure and limited to 1.33% per year.

Additionally, B3 informs that, also on today's date, the Board of Directors approved the prepayment of the Company's third issue debentures ("Third Issue Debentures"), conditioned to the issue and settlement of the Sixth Issue Debentures. The debentures had been issued in August 2020, according to the Material Fact disclosed at the time, at the par value of BRL 3.55 billion on the issue date and with semiannual interest payment of DI Rate + 1.75% per year.

The issue of the Sixth Issue Debentures and the prepayment of the Third Issue Debentures of B3 are in line with liability management process and day-to-day business. The terms and conditions of the Debentures are available in their respective Indenture of the Debentures' Issuance.

São Paulo, July 25, 2022

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

