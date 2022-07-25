Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
  News
  Summary
    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-07-25 pm EDT
10.73 BRL   +0.09%
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Material Fact - Issue of Debentures and Prepayment of the 3rd Issue

07/25/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

MATERIAL FACT

Approval of the sixth issue of debentures and prepayment of the third issue

A B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company"), informs its shareholders that the Company's Board of Directors approved, today, the sixth issue of non-convertible simple debentures ("Sixth Issue Debentures ") in a public offer with restricted efforts, in accordance with CVM Instruction 476/09, with the following conditions:

Single series - 5-year Debentures

  • Total amount of BRL 3.0 billion, on the date of issue;
  • 5-yearterm with amortization in two equal installments in Aug/26 and Aug/27;
  • Semiannual interest payment of DI Rate (Interbank deposit rate) plus a spread to be defined in the bookbuilding procedure and limited to 1.33% per year.

Additionally, B3 informs that, also on today's date, the Board of Directors approved the prepayment of the Company's third issue debentures ("Third Issue Debentures"), conditioned to the issue and settlement of the Sixth Issue Debentures. The debentures had been issued in August 2020, according to the Material Fact disclosed at the time, at the par value of BRL 3.55 billion on the issue date and with semiannual interest payment of DI Rate + 1.75% per year.

The issue of the Sixth Issue Debentures and the prepayment of the Third Issue Debentures of B3 are in line with liability management process and day-to-day business. The terms and conditions of the Debentures are available in their respective Indenture of the Debentures' Issuance.

São Paulo, July 25, 2022

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

Relações com Investidores: +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 4522 / 4274 / 4490 / 7976 | RI@B3.COM.BR

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 21:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
