B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Minutes of the BM - 03/23/2023

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25
NIRE 35.300.351.452
MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
HELD ON MARCH 23, 2023
Date, Time and Place: On March 23, 2023, at 12:30pm, at the branch of B3 S.A. -
Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company"), located in this City of São Paulo, State of
São Paulo, at Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, nº 1.663, 2º floor, simultaneously via videoconference.
Attendance: Messr. Antonio Carlos Quintella - Chairman, Caio Ibrahim David, Claudia Farkouh Prado, Cristina Anne Betts, Eduardo Mazzilli de Vassimon, Florian Bartunek, João Vitor Nazareth Menin Teixeira de Souza, Mauricio Machado de Minas e Pedro Paulo Giubbina Lorenzini - Directors. Justified absence of Messr. Guilherme Affonso Ferreira. Also present, Messr. Gilson Finkelsztain, Ana Carla Abrão Costa, Ana Christina Buchaim Gagliardi, André Veiga Milanez, Eduardo Lopes Farias, José Ribeiro de Andrade, Marcos Vanderlei Belini Ferreira, Mario Rodrigo Leitzke Palhares, Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales, Silvia Maria de Almeida Bugelli Valença and Viviane El Banate Basso.
Presiding Board: Mr. Antonio Carlos Quintella - Chairman; and Ms. Iael Lukower - Secretary.
Resolutions passed based on the supporting documents that are filed at the
Company's headquarters, having authorized the drawing up of these minutes in summary form:
4.1. Based on article 57 of the Bylaws, to approve the payment, to the Company's shareholders, of interest on equity, in the total amount of R$ 347,000,000.00, equivalent to the gross amount of R$ 0.05994865 per share, which will be paid at the net amount of R$ 0.05095635 per share, already deducting Withholding Income Tax of 15% levied on such amount, except for shareholders who are subject to different taxation or who are exempt from said taxation, as follows:
the amount now distributed as interest on equity, pursuant to article 9 of Law No. 9.249/95, will be attributed to the mandatory dividends for fiscal year 2023, pursuant to applicable law;
the amounts per share are estimated and may be modified due to the sale of treasury shares to meet the Company's Stock Grant Plan or other share-based plans, or due to the purchase of shares under the Buyback Program;
(Continuance of the minutes of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão held on
March 23, 2023)
the aforementioned payment will be made on April 10, 2023, and will be based on the shareholding position March 28, 2023; and
the Company's shares will be traded on the "with" condition, interest on equity, until March 28, 2023, inclusive, and on the "ex" condition, interest on equity, as of March 29, 2023.
Approved the cancellation of 280 million shares currently held in treasury, acquired in accordance with the Company's repurchase programs previously approved by the
Board of Directors. Accordingly, after the aforementioned cancellation of shares, the
Company's capital stock shall be divided into 5,819,000,000 shares.
To approve the composition of the Joint Board of Executive Officers of the Company, for a term of April 27, 2025, as follows:
Reelect, as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. GILSON FINKELSZTAIN, Brazilian citizen, married, production engineer, bearer of Identity Card (RG) No. 07055797-0 IFP/RJ, enrolled with the Individual Taxpayers Register (CPF/MF) under No. 012.032.457-18, resident and domiciled in the State Capital of São Paulo, in the Capital of the State of São Paulo, with commercial address at Praça Antonio Prado, 48, 7th floor, ZIP Code 01010-901, with effects as of April 27, 2023;
Reelect, as Products and Clients Vice-President, Mr. JOSÉ RIBEIRO DE ANDRADE, Brazilian citizen, married, engineer, bearer of Identity Card (RG) No. 18.892.401-2 SSP/SP, enrolled with the Individual Taxpayers Register (CPF/MF) under No. 132.886.348-48, resident and domiciled in the Capital of the State of São Paulo, with commercial address at Praça Antonio Prado, 48, 7th floor, ZIP Code 01010-901, with effects as of April 27, 2023;
Reelect, as Technology Vice-President, the current Technology and Cyber Security Vice-President, Mr. RODRIGO ANTONIO NARDONI GONÇALES, Brazilian citizen, married, systems analyst, bearer of Identity Card (RG) No. 22.322.927-1 SSP/SP, enrolled with the Individual Taxpayers Register (CPF/MF) under No. 179.451.738-37, resident and domiciled in the Capital of the State of São Paulo, with commercial address at Praça Antonio Prado, 48, 7th floor, with effects as of April 27, 2023;
Reelect, as Financing Infrastructure Unit Vice-President, Mr. MARCOS VANDERLEI BELINI FERREIRA, Brazilian Citizen, married, administrator, bearer of Identity Card (RG) No. 37.127.867-3 SSP/SP enrolled with the Individual Taxpayers Register (CPF/MF) under No. 203.593.732-91, resident and domiciled in the Capital of the State of São Paulo, with commercial address at
(Continuance of the minutes of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão held on
March 23, 2023)
Praça Antonio Prado, 48, 7th floor, ZIP Code 01010-901, with effects as of April 27, 2023;
Reelect, as Operations of Electronic Trading and Central Counterparty Vice-President, Mr. MARIO RODRIGO LEITZKE PALHARES, Brazilian citizen, married, administrator, bearer of Identity Card (RG) No. 083570127 IFP/RJ, enrolled with the Individual Taxpayers Register (CPF/MF) under No. 025.278.567-30, resident and domiciled in the Capital of the State of São Paulo, with commercial address at Praça Antonio Prado, 48, 7th floor, ZIP Code 01010- 901, with effects as of April 27, 2023;
Reelect, as Operations - Issuers, Depository and OTC Vice-President, Ms. VIVIANE EL BANATE BASSO, Brazilian citizen, married, economist, bearer of Identity Card (RG) No. 28.229.737-6 SSP/SP, enrolled with the Individual Taxpayers Register (CPF/MF) under No. 267.030.438-92, resident and domiciled in the Capital of the State of São Paulo, with commercial address at Praça Antonio Prado, 48, 7th floor, ZIP Code 01010-901, with effects as of April 27, 2023;
Reelect, as Financial, Administrative and Investors Relations Executive Officer, Mr. ANDRÉ VEIGA MILANEZ, Brazilian, divorced, administrator, bearer of Identity Card (RG) No. 27.681.961 SSP/SP, enrolled with the Individual Taxpayers Register (CPF/MF) under No. 272.694.978-93, resident and domiciled in the Capital of the State of São Paulo, with commercial address at Praça Antonio Prado, 48, 7th floor, ZIP Code 01010-901, with effects as of April 27, 2023;
Reelect, as Governance, Integrated Management and Cyber Security Executive Officer, the current Governance and Integrated Management Executive Officer, Mr. EDUARDO LOPES FARIAS, Brazilian citizen, married, computer scientist, bearer of Identity Card (RG) No. 09493120-1 IFP/RJ, enrolled with the Individual Taxpayers Register (CPF/MF) under No. 027.002.197-32, resident and domiciled in the Capital of the State of São Paulo, with commercial address at Praça Antonio Prado, 48, 7th floor, ZIP Code 01010-901, with effects as of April 27, 2023;
Elect, as People, Marketing, Communication, Sustainability and Social Investment Vice-President, the current People, Marketing, Communication, Sustainability and Social Investment Executive Officer of the Company, Ms. ANA CHRISTINA BUCHAIM GAGLIARDI, Brazilian citizen, married, administrator, bearer of Identity Card (RG) No. 30.763.854-6 SSP/SP, enrolled with the Individual Taxpayers Register (CPF/MF) under No. 284.769.008-56, resident and domiciled in the Capital of the State of São Paulo, with commercial address at Praça Antonio Prado, 48, 7th floor, ZIP Code 01010-901, with effects as of April 27, 2023;
(Continuance of the minutes of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão held on
March 23, 2023)
Elect, as New Business Vice-President, Ms. ANA CARLA ABRÃO COSTA, Brazilian citizen, separated, economist, bearer of Identity Card (RG) No. 1308423 SSP/GO, enrolled with the Individual Taxpayers Register (CPF/MF) under No. 836.130.727-34, resident and domiciled in the Capital of the State of São Paulo, with commercial address at Praça Antonio Prado, 48, 7th floor, ZIP Code 01010-901, with effects as of April 10, 2023; and
Elect, as Legal Executive Officer, Ms. SILVIA MARIA DE ALMEIDA BUGELLI VALENÇA, Brazilian citizen, divorced, lawyer, bearer of Identity Card (RG) No. 19.591.143 SSP/SP, enrolled with the Individual Taxpayers Register (CPF/MF) under No. 144.339.538-22, resident and domiciled in the Capital of the State of São Paulo, with commercial address at Praça Antonio Prado, 48, 7th floor, ZIP Code 01010-90, with effects as of April 3, 2023.
4.4 Regarding tenure in the positions described in item 4.3 above:
The hereby elected members of the Board of Executive Officers declare, pursuant to CVM Res. 80/2022: (i) not to be impeded from exercising their respective positions due to a special law, or conviction of a crime of bankruptcy, prevarication, bribery, graft, embezzlement, or against the popular economy, the public faith or property, or a criminal penalty that prohibits, even temporarily, their access to public positions, as provided for in paragraph 1 of art. 147 of Law No. 6404, of 1976 ("Corporation Law"); (ii) have not been convicted of any suspension or temporary disqualification penalty applied by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM) that would make them ineligible for management positions in publicly-held companies, as set forth in paragraph 2, article 147, of the Corporation Law; (iii) meet the requirement of unblemished reputation established by § 3º of art. 147 of the Corporation Law; (iv) do not hold positions in companies that may be considered competitors of the company, and do not have or represent conflicting interests with the Company, according to items I and II of § 3º of art. 147 of the Corporation Law.
4.4.2 The Company's Executive Officers are invested in their respective positions upon compliance with the applicable conditions and signature of the respective terms of investiture, drawn up in the Board of Directors meeting minutes book, in the manner and timeframe established by the Bylaws and the Corporation Law, which shall be filed at the Company's headquarters.
4.5. To register the approval of the attributions of the New Business Vice-President and the Legal Executive Officer, as well as the alterations to the attributions of the Technology Vice-President and the Governance, Integrated Management and Cyber Security
(Continuance of the minutes of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão held on
March 23, 2023)
Executive Officer, as described in the Attachment to these minutes. The attributions of the other reelected members of the Joint Board of Executive Officers were ratified, according to the last approved version, in April 29, 2021.
5. Closing: There being no further business to be resolved, these minutes were drawn up and then approved and signed by all attending Directors. São Paulo, March 23, 2023. Signatures. Antonio Carlos Quintella, Caio Ibrahim David, Claudia Farkouh Prado, Cristina Anne Betts, Eduardo Mazzilli de Vassimon, Florian Bartunek, João Vitor Nazareth Menin Teixeira de Souza, Mauricio Machado de Minas and Pedro Paulo Giubbina Lorenzini. And, also, the elected members of the Joint Board of Executive Officers: Messr. Gilson Finkelsztain, Ana Carla Abrão Costa, Ana Christina Buchaim Gagliardi, André Veiga Milanez, Eduardo Lopes Farias, José Ribeiro de Andrade, Marcos Vanderlei Belini Ferreira, Mario Rodrigo Leitzke Palhares, Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales, Silvia Maria de Almeida Bugelli Valença e Viviane El Banate Basso.
This is a true copy of the minutes recorded in the proper register.
