B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Minutes of the BM - 03/23/2023

(Continuance of the minutes of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão held on

March 23, 2023)

Elect, as New Business Vice-President, Ms. ANA CARLA ABRÃO COSTA, Brazilian citizen, separated, economist, bearer of Identity Card (RG) No. 1308423 SSP/GO, enrolled with the Individual Taxpayers Register (CPF/MF) under No. 836.130.727-34, resident and domiciled in the Capital of the State of São Paulo, with commercial address at Praça Antonio Prado, 48, 7th floor, ZIP Code 01010-901, with effects as of April 10, 2023; and Elect, as Legal Executive Officer, Ms. SILVIA MARIA DE ALMEIDA BUGELLI VALENÇA, Brazilian citizen, divorced, lawyer, bearer of Identity Card (RG) No. 19.591.143 SSP/SP, enrolled with the Individual Taxpayers Register (CPF/MF) under No. 144.339.538-22, resident and domiciled in the Capital of the State of São Paulo, with commercial address at Praça Antonio Prado, 48, 7th floor, ZIP Code 01010-90, with effects as of April 3, 2023.

4.4 Regarding tenure in the positions described in item 4.3 above:

The hereby elected members of the Board of Executive Officers declare, pursuant to CVM Res. 80/2022: (i) not to be impeded from exercising their respective positions due to a special law, or conviction of a crime of bankruptcy, prevarication, bribery, graft, embezzlement, or against the popular economy, the public faith or property, or a criminal penalty that prohibits, even temporarily, their access to public positions, as provided for in paragraph 1 of art. 147 of Law No. 6404, of 1976 ("Corporation Law"); (ii) have not been convicted of any suspension or temporary disqualification penalty applied by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM) that would make them ineligible for management positions in publicly-held companies, as set forth in paragraph 2, article 147, of the Corporation Law; (iii) meet the requirement of unblemished reputation established by § 3º of art. 147 of the Corporation Law; (iv) do not hold positions in companies that may be considered competitors of the company, and do not have or represent conflicting interests with the Company, according to items I and II of § 3º of art. 147 of the Corporation Law.

4.4.2 The Company's Executive Officers are invested in their respective positions upon compliance with the applicable conditions and signature of the respective terms of investiture, drawn up in the Board of Directors meeting minutes book, in the manner and timeframe established by the Bylaws and the Corporation Law, which shall be filed at the Company's headquarters.

4.5. To register the approval of the attributions of the New Business Vice-President and the Legal Executive Officer, as well as the alterations to the attributions of the Technology Vice-President and the Governance, Integrated Management and Cyber Security