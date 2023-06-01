B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Minutes of the BM - 06/01/2023
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
National Corporate Taxpayers' Register (CNPJ) No. 09.346.601/0001-25
State Registration Number (NIRE) 35.300.351.452
MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
HELD ON JUNE 1st, 2023
Date, Time, and Place: On June 1st, 2023, at 1:00 pm, at the branch of B3 S.A. -
Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company"), located in the city of São Paulo, State of São
Paulo, at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, No. 1663, 2nd floor, simultaneously held via videoconference.
Attendance: Messrs. Ana Dolores Moura Carneiro de Novaes, Antonio Carlos Quintella, Caio Ibrahim David, Claudia de Souza Ferris, Claudia Farkouh Prado, Cristina Anne Betts, Florian Bartunek, Guilherme Affonso Ferreira, Mauricio Machado de Minas, Pedro Paulo Giubbina Lorenzini, and Rodrigo Guedes Xavier - Directors.
Presiding Board: Mr. Antonio Carlos Quintella - Chairman; and Mrs. Iael Lukower
- Secretary.
Discussions held by the Board of Directors, having authorized the drawing up of these minutes in summary form:
4.1. Approve the composition of the Governance and Nomination Committeeuntil the 2025 Annual Shareholders' Meeting of 2025, as of the date hereof, as follows: (a) Ms. Claudia Farkouh Prado, as Coordinator and Independent and Non-Bound Director; (b) Messrs. Ana Dolores Moura Carneiro de Novaes, Antonio Carlos Quintella and Guilherme Affonso Ferreira, as Independent and Non-Bound Directors.
The Governance and Nomination Committee hereby elected decided to recommend to the Board of Directors the nominations for Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, as well as the composition of the other Advisory Committees. The Board of Directors approved the proposals presented by the Governance and Nomination Committee, as described below.
Elect Director Antonio Carlos Quintella as Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors. Director Antonio Carlos Quintella abstained from voting.
Elect Director Caio Ibrahim David as Vice-Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors. Director Caio Ibrahim David abstained from voting.
Regarding theAudit Committee:
4.4.1. To elect, for a term of office until the 2025 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, as of the date hereof, as members of the Audit Committee: Ms. Ana Dolores Moura Carneiro
(Continuation of the minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão held on June 1st,
2023)
de Novaes, Claudia de Souza Ferris, and Cristina Anne Betts, Independent and Non- Bound Directors.
4.4.2. Considering the resolution above, as well as the current terms of office (i) of Mr. Rogério Paulo Calderón Peres, current Committee Coordinator and Financial Specialist for purposes of article 31-C, paragraph 6 of CVM Resolution No. 23, from February 25, 2021 to August 5, 2024, and (ii) Mr. Carlos Alberto Rebello Sobrinho, external member of the Committee, until April 27, 2025, ratify the composition of the Audit Committee in the following terms: (a) Mr. Rogerio Paulo Calderón Peres, as external member, Coordinator, and Financial Specialist; (b) Ms. Ana Dolores Moura Carneiro de Novaes, Claudia de Souza Ferris, and Cristina Anne Betts, as Independent and Non-Bound Directors; and (c) Mr. Carlos Alberto Rebello Sobrinho, as external member of the Committee.
4.5. Regarding the Risks and Financial Committee:
Reelect Mr. Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto as external member of the Risks and Financial Committee, for a term of office until the 2025 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, as of the date hereof, unified with the term of office of the other members of this Committee, in line with its Internal Regulations.
Elect, for a unified term of office until the 2025 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, as of the date hereof, as members of the Risk and Financial Committee: (a) Mr. Caio Ibrahim David, as Coordinator and Independent and Non-Bound Director; (b) Mr. Antonio Carlos Quintella, as Independent and Non-Bound Director; and (c) Messrs. Mauricio Machado de Minas and Pedro Paulo Giubbina Lorenzini, as Independent Directors.
Considering the resolutions above, ratify the composition of the Risks and Financial Committee in the following terms: (a) Mr. Caio Ibrahim David, as Coordinator and Independent and Non-Bound Director; (b) Mr. Antonio Carlos Quintella, as Independent and Non-Bound Director; (c) Messrs. Mauricio Machado de Minas and Pedro Paulo Giubbina Lorenzini, as Independent Directors; and (d) Mr. Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto, as external member.
Approve the composition of thePeople and Compensation Committeeuntil the 2025 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, as of the date hereof, as follows: (a) Mr. Antonio Carlos Quintella, as Independent and Non-Bound Coordinator and Director; and (b) Messrs. Caio Ibrahim David, Claudia Farkouh Prado, and Florian Bartunek, as Independent and Non-Bound Directors.
Regarding theProducts and Pricing Committee:
4.7.1. Elect, for a term of office until the 2025 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, as of the date hereof: (a) Mr. Guilherme Affonso Ferreira, as Independent and Non-Bound Coordinator and Director; and (b) Mr. Florian Bartunek, as Independent and Non-Bound Director.
(Continuation of the minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão held on June 1st,
2023)
4.7.2. Considering the resolution above, as well as the current terms of office of Messrs. Eric André Altafim, José Eduardo Louzada de Araújo, Luiz Paulo Rodrigues de Freitas Parreiras, Milena Weiss Aloisi, Pedro Hermes da Fonseca Rudge, Ricardo Daniel Gomes de Negreiros, and Roberto de Jesus Paris, until April 27, 2025, ratify the composition of the Products and Pricing Committee in the following terms: (a) Mr. Guilherme Affonso Ferreira, as Independent and Non-Bound Coordinator and Director; (b) Mr. Florian Bartunek, as Independent and Non-Bound Director; and (c) as external members, Messrs. Eric André Altafim, José Eduardo Louzada de Araújo, Luiz Paulo Rodrigues de Freitas Parreiras, Milena Weiss Aloisi, Pedro Hermes da Fonseca Rudge, Ricardo Daniel Gomes de Negreiros, and Roberto de Jesus Paris.
5. Closing: There being no further business to discuss, these minutes were drawn up for signature by all Directors present. São Paulo, June 1st, 2023. P.a. Ana Dolores Moura Carneiro de Novaes, Antonio Carlos Quintella, Caio Ibrahim David, Claudia de Souza Ferris, Claudia Farkouh Prado, Cristina Anne Betts, Florian Bartunek, Guilherme Affonso Ferreira, Mauricio Machado de Minas, Pedro Paulo Giubbina Lorenzini, and Rodrigo Guedes Xavier.
This is a true copy of the minutes that is an integral part of the relevant book.
