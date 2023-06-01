B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Minutes of the BM - 06/01/2023

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

National Corporate Taxpayers' Register (CNPJ) No. 09.346.601/0001-25

State Registration Number (NIRE) 35.300.351.452

MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON JUNE 1st, 2023

Date, Time, and Place: On June 1st, 2023, at 1:00 pm, at the branch of B3 S.A. -

Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company"), located in the city of São Paulo, State of São

Paulo, at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, No. 1663, 2nd floor, simultaneously held via videoconference. Attendance: Messrs. Ana Dolores Moura Carneiro de Novaes, Antonio Carlos Quintella, Caio Ibrahim David, Claudia de Souza Ferris, Claudia Farkouh Prado, Cristina Anne Betts, Florian Bartunek, Guilherme Affonso Ferreira, Mauricio Machado de Minas, Pedro Paulo Giubbina Lorenzini, and Rodrigo Guedes Xavier - Directors. Presiding Board: Mr. Antonio Carlos Quintella - Chairman; and Mrs. Iael Lukower

- Secretary. Discussions held by the Board of Directors, having authorized the drawing up of these minutes in summary form:

4.1. Approve the composition of the Governance and Nomination Committeeuntil the 2025 Annual Shareholders' Meeting of 2025, as of the date hereof, as follows: (a) Ms. Claudia Farkouh Prado, as Coordinator and Independent and Non-Bound Director; (b) Messrs. Ana Dolores Moura Carneiro de Novaes, Antonio Carlos Quintella and Guilherme Affonso Ferreira, as Independent and Non-Bound Directors.

The Governance and Nomination Committee hereby elected decided to recommend to the Board of Directors the nominations for Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, as well as the composition of the other Advisory Committees. The Board of Directors approved the proposals presented by the Governance and Nomination Committee, as described below.

Elect Director Antonio Carlos Quintella as Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors. Director Antonio Carlos Quintella abstained from voting. Elect Director Caio Ibrahim David as Vice-Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors. Director Caio Ibrahim David abstained from voting. Regarding the Audit Committee :

4.4.1. To elect, for a term of office until the 2025 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, as of the date hereof, as members of the Audit Committee: Ms. Ana Dolores Moura Carneiro