(Continuance of the minutes of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão held on June

22, 2023)

4.1.4. the Company's shares will be traded on the "with" condition, interest on equity, until June 27, 2023, inclusive, and on the "ex" condition of interest on equity and dividend, as of June 28, 2023.

5. Closing: There being no further business to be resolved, these minutes were drawn up and then approved and signed by all attending Directors. São Paulo, June 22, 2023. Signatures. Antonio Carlos Quintella, Ana Dolores Moura Carneiro de Novaes, Caio Ibrahim David, Claudia de Souza Ferris, Claudia Farkouh Prado, Cristina Anne Betts, Florian Bartunek, Guilherme Affonso Ferreira, Mauricio Machado de Minas, Pedro Paulo Giubbina Lorenzini and Rodrigo Guedes Xavier.

This is a true copy of the minutes recorded in the proper register.

Antonio Carlos Quintella

Chairman