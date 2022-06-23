Log in
06/23/2022
11.58 BRL   -0.60%
B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Minutes of the BM - 06/23/2022
PU
06/216/21/22057-2022-VPC-EXTERNAL COMMUNICATIONTIMETABLE FOR NEW PRODUCT LAUNCH : Brazilian Federal Government Bond Lending and Repos with Central Counterparty
PU
06/13B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : CVM Resolutions 134 and 135 Presentation
PU
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Minutes of the BM - 06/23/2022

06/23/2022
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CNPJ 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON JUNE 23, 2022

1. Date, Time, and Place: On June 23, 2022, at 12:30am, at the branch of B3 S.A. -

Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company"), located in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 1663, 2nd floor, Jardim Paulistano, simultaneously held via videoconference.

  1. Attendance: Messr. Antonio Carlos Quintella - Chairman, Albert o Monteiro de Queiroz Netto, Ana Carla Abrão Costa, Claudia Farko uh Prado, Cristina Anne Betts, Eduardo Mazzilli de Vassimon, Florian Bartunek, Guilherme Affonso Ferreira and Mauricio Machado de Minas - Directors. Justified ab sence of Merss. João Vitor N. Menin Teixeira de Souza and Pedro Paulo Giubinna Lorenzini.
  2. Presiding Officers: Mr. Antonio Carlos Quintella - Chairman; and Ms. Iael Lukower
    - Secretary.
  3. Resolutions taken based on the supporting documents that are filed at the Company's headquarters, and authorization was given for these minutes to be drawn up as a summary:

4.1. Based on article 57 of the Bylaws, to approve the payment, to the Company's shareholders, of (i) interest on equity, in the total amount of R$ 360,000,000.00, equivalent to the gross amount of R$ 0.06064724 per share, which will be paid at the net amount of R$ 0.05155016 per share, already deducting Withholding Income Tax of 15% levied on such amount, except for shareholders who are subject to different taxation or who are exempt from said taxation, and (ii) dividends, referring to the calculation of the result for the 1st quarter of fiscal year 2022, in the total amount of R$ 413,014,000.00, equivalent to the amount of R$ 0.06957822 per share, as follows:

  1. the amount now distributed as interest on equity, pursuant to article 9 of Law No. 9.249/95, will be attributed to the mandatory dividends for fiscal year 2022, pursuant to applicable law;
  2. the amounts per share are estimated and may be modified due to the sale of treasury shares to meet the Company's Stock Grant Plan or other share-based plans, or due to the purchase of shares under the Buyback Program;

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

(Continuance of the minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão held on June 23,

2022)

  1. the aforementioned payment will be made on July 8, 2022 and will be based on the shareholding position on June 28, 2022; and
  2. the Company's shares will be traded on the "with" condition until June 28, 2022, inclusive, and on the "ex" condition, interest on e quity, as of June 29, 2022.

5. Closing: There being no further business to be transacted, these minutes were drawn up and then approved and signed by all attending Directors. São Paulo, June 23, 2022. Signatures. Antonio Carlos Quintella - Chairman, Al berto Monteiro Queiroz Netto, Ana Carla Abrão Costa, Claudia Farkouh Prado, Cristina Anne Betts, Eduardo Mazzilli de Vassimon, Florian Bartunek, Guilherme Affonso Ferreira and Mauricio Machado de Minas.

This is a true copy of the minutes recorded in the proper register.

Antonio Carlos Quintella

Chairman

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 21:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
