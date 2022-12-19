B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Minutes of the BM - 12/19/2022
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
CNPJ No. 09.346.601/0001-25
NIRE 35.300.351.452
MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
HELD ON DECEMBER 19, 2022
Date, Time and Place: On December 19, 2022, at 17:30 p.m., by electronical means, considered as being held at the headquarters of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company"), located in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Praça Antonio Prado, No. 48, 7th floor, Centro.
Attendance: Mr./Ms. Antonio Carlos Quintella - Chairman, Ana Carla Abrão Costa, Claudia Farkouh Prado, Cristina Anne Betts, Eduardo Mazzilli de Vassimon, Florian Bartunek, Guilherme Affonso Ferreira, João Vitor Nazareth Menin Teixeira de Souza, Mauricio Machado de Minas and Pedro Paulo Giubbina Lorenzini - Directors.
Presiding Board: Mr. Antonio Carlos Quintella - Chairman; and Ms. Iael Lukower - Secretary.
Resolutions passed based on the supporting documents that are filed at the Company's headquarters, having authorized the drawing up of these minutes in summary form:
4.1. Based on article 57 of the Bylaws, to approve the payment, to the Company's shareholders, of interest on equity, in the total amount of R$ 370,100,000.00, equivalent to the gross amount of R$ 0.06382260 per share, which will be paid at the net amount of R$ 0.05424921 per share, already deducting Withholding Income Tax of 15% levied on such amount, except for shareholders who are subject to different taxation or who are exempt from said taxation, as follows:
the amount now distributed as interest on equity, pursuant to article 9 of Law No. 9.249/95, will be attributed to the mandatory dividends for fiscal year 2022, pursuant to applicable law;
the amounts per share are estimated and may be modified due to the sale of treasury shares to meet the Company's Stock Grant Plan or other share-based plans, or due to the purchase of shares under the Buyback Program;
the aforementioned payment will be made on January 13, 2023 and will be based on the shareholding position on December 29, 2022; and


4.1.4. the Company's shares will be traded on the "with" condition until December 29, 2022, inclusive, and on the "ex" condition, interest on equity, as of January 2, 2023.
4.2. Based on article 57 of the Bylaws, to approve the payment, to the Company's shareholders, of dividends, referring to the calculation of the result for the 3rd quarter of fiscal year 2022, in the total amount of R$ 140,000,000.00, equivalent to the amount of R$ 0.02414257 per share,
the amounts per share are estimated and may be modified due to the sale of treasury shares to meet the Company's Stock Grant Plan or other share-based plans, or due to the purchase of shares under the Buyback Program;
the aforementioned payment will be made on December 29, 2022, and will be based on the shareholding position on December 22, 2022; and
the Company's shares will be traded on the "with" condition until December 22, 2022, inclusive, and on the "ex" condition, dividends, as of December 23, 2022.
5. Adjournment: There being no further business to discuss, these minutes were drawn up for the approval and signing by all Directors present. São Paulo, December 19, 2022. (sgd) Antonio Carlos Quintella - Chairman, Ana Carla Abrão Costa, Claudia Farkouh Prado, Cristina Anne Betts, Eduardo Mazzilli de Vassimon, Florian Bartunek, Guilherme Affonso Ferreira, João Vitor Nazareth Menin Teixeira de Souza, Mauricio Machado de Minas and Pedro Paulo Giubbina Lorenzini.
