B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Minutes of the BM - 12/19/2022

(Continued Minutes of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão held on December

19, 2022)

4.1.4. the Company's shares will be traded on the "with" condition until December 29, 2022, inclusive, and on the "ex" condition, interest on equity, as of January 2, 2023.

4.2. Based on article 57 of the Bylaws, to approve the payment, to the Company's shareholders, of dividends, referring to the calculation of the result for the 3rd quarter of fiscal year 2022, in the total amount of R$ 140,000,000.00, equivalent to the amount of R$ 0.02414257 per share,

the amounts per share are estimated and may be modified due to the sale of treasury shares to meet the Company's Stock Grant Plan or other share-based plans, or due to the purchase of shares under the Buyback Program; the aforementioned payment will be made on December 29, 2022, and will be based on the shareholding position on December 22, 2022; and the Company's shares will be traded on the "with" condition until December 22, 2022, inclusive, and on the "ex" condition, dividends, as of December 23, 2022.

5. Adjournment: There being no further business to discuss, these minutes were drawn up for the approval and signing by all Directors present. São Paulo, December 19, 2022. (sgd) Antonio Carlos Quintella - Chairman, Ana Carla Abrão Costa, Claudia Farkouh Prado, Cristina Anne Betts, Eduardo Mazzilli de Vassimon, Florian Bartunek, Guilherme Affonso Ferreira, João Vitor Nazareth Menin Teixeira de Souza, Mauricio Machado de Minas and Pedro Paulo Giubbina Lorenzini.

This is a true copy of the minutes that make up the proper book.

Antonio Carlos Quintella

Chairman