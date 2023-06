B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Minutes of the ESM

(Continuation of the minutes of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meetings of B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão held

on June 1st, 2023)

Approve, by majority of the shareholders present, having counted 3,361,505,887 votes favorable, 191,548,448 votes against; and 193,089,184 abstentions, the election, pursuant to the Bylaws, of the following persons to compose the Company's Board of Directors, with a term of office until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting that approves the financial statements of the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2024: (i) as Independent and Non-BoundMembers of the Board of Directors, as defined in the Company's Bylaws, Messrs. ANA DOLORES MOURA CARNEIRO DE NOVAES, Brazilian, single, lawyer, bearer of Identity Card No. 24688011-6, Detran/RJ and registered with the CPF under No. 346.152.454-91;ANTONIO CARLOS QUINTELLA, Brazilian, married, economist, bearer of Identity Card No. 32.700.828-3, and registered with the CPF under No. 864.614.277-91;CAIO IBRAHIM DAVID, Brazilian, married, engineer, bearer of Identity Card No. 12.470.390-2, registered with the CPF under No. 101.398.578-85;CLAUDIA DE SOUZA FERRIS, Brazilian, married, computer scientist, bearer of Identity Card No. MG-4.348.375 - SSP/MG, and registered with the CPF under No. 737.410.196-15;CLAUDIA FARKOUH PRADO, Brazilian, married, lawyer, bearer of Identity Card No. 9.700.965-9 - SSP-SP, and registered with the CPF under No. 063.836.428-04;CRISTINA ANNE BETTS, Brazilian, married, business administrator, bearer of Identity Card No. 10.623.807 and registered with the CPF under No. 144.059.448-14;FLORIAN BARTUNEK, Brazilian, married, business administrator, bearer of Identity Card No. 011.020.310-6 IFP/RJ, and registered with the CPF under No. 004.672.367-63; and GUILHERME AFFONSO FERREIRA, Brazilian, civil partnership, engineer, bearer of Identity Card No. 4.405.163-3 SSP/SP, registered with the CPF under No. 762.604.298-00;RODRIGO GUEDES XAVIER, Brazilian, married, economist, bearer of Identity Card No. 888711 - SSP-DF, and registered with the CPF under No. 443.495.481-49; and (ii) as Independent Members of the Board of Directors, as defined in Company's Bylaws, Messrs. MAURÍCIO MACHADO DE MINAS, Brazilian, married, bank employee, bearer of Identity Card No. 7.975.904-X/SSP-SP, and registered with the CPF under No. 044.470.098-62; and PEDRO PAULO GIUBBINA LORENZINI, Brazilian, married, business administrator, bearer of Identity Card No. 12.276.259 and registered with the CPF under No. 103.594.548-79, all with commercial addresses at Praça Antonio Prado, 48, 7th floor, Downtown, São Paulo -SP, having been attested that, according to statements provided by the elected representatives: (i) the Independent Members of the Board of Directors meet the independence criteria established in the Novo Mercado Regulation and CVM Resolution 80, and (ii) the Independent and Non-Bound Members of the Board of Directors meet, cumulatively, the independence criteria established by the Novo Mercado Regulation and by CVM Resolution 135/22. The members of the Board of Directors elected herein will take office upon presentation of: (i) the respective instrument of investiture, drawn up in the proper book, containing statements in compliance with the law and regulations in force; (ii) the declaration of disqualification, for the purposes of the Brazilian Corporation Law and CVM Resolution 80/22; and (iii) declaration of the securities held by them issued by the Company and its controlled companies or those of the same group, under the terms of the Brazilian Corporation Law.

CLOSING: There being no further business to discuss, these minutes were drawn up, and, after being read and approved, were considered signed by the shareholders whose remote voting form was considered valid by the Company and by the shareholders who registered their presence through the electronic platform form made available by the Company, pursuant to RCVM 81. São Paulo, June 1st, 2023. SIGNATURES. Presiding Board: Antonio Carlos Quintella - Chairman; Gilson Finkelsztain - Secretary. Shareholders as per the following list.