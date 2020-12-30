B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends and IoC (12/30/2020)

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company") announces to its shareholders that, as of the decision of the Board of Directors' meeting held on December 10, 2020, the amount of dividends per share, referring the third quarter of 2020, to be distributed to shareholders pursuant to the decision has been adjusted to the gross amount of R$0.41047812 from R$0.40971633. For the third quarter of 2020, the amount of interest on own capital per share to be distributed to shareholders has been adjusted to R$0,14692192 from R$0.14664926 (net amount to R$0.12488363 from R$0.12465187). The net amount per share reflects the deduction of withholding income tax levied on interest on own capital at the rate of 15%, except for shareholders subject to different taxation, and for shareholders exempt from taxation.

The dividends and the interest on own capital will be paid on January 8, 2021, based on the share ownership structure as of the book closure date of today, such that starting from December 31, 2020, Company's shares will trade "ex"-dividends.

São Paulo, December 30, 2020

Daniel Sonder

Chief Financial Officer

