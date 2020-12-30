Log in
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends and IoC (12/30/2020)

12/30/2020 | 05:50pm EST
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company") announces to its shareholders that, as of the decision of the Board of Directors' meeting held on December 10, 2020, the amount of dividends per share, referring the third quarter of 2020, to be distributed to shareholders pursuant to the decision has been adjusted to the gross amount of R$0.41047812 from R$0.40971633. For the third quarter of 2020, the amount of interest on own capital per share to be distributed to shareholders has been adjusted to R$0,14692192 from R$0.14664926 (net amount to R$0.12488363 from R$0.12465187). The net amount per share reflects the deduction of withholding income tax levied on interest on own capital at the rate of 15%, except for shareholders subject to different taxation, and for shareholders exempt from taxation.

The dividends and the interest on own capital will be paid on January 8, 2021, based on the share ownership structure as of the book closure date of today, such that starting from December 31, 2020, Company's shares will trade "ex"-dividends.

São Paulo, December 30, 2020

Daniel Sonder

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations +55 11 2565-5739 /5468/ 4129 / 7935| RI@B3.COM.BR

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 22:50:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 8 124 M 1 565 M 1 565 M
Net income 2020 4 023 M 775 M 775 M
Net cash 2020 6 567 M 1 265 M 1 265 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,3x
Yield 2020 3,59%
Capitalization 126 B 24 417 M 24 320 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales 2021 13,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 442
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Duration : Period :
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 66,43 BRL
Last Close Price 61,82 BRL
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gilson Finkelsztain Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Quintella Chairman
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Sonder Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO43.87%24 399
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED68.06%67 388
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.21.99%63 369
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC17.45%43 165
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-0.07%31 466
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.48.98%21 441
