B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to Shareholders - Dividens and IoC (09/22/2022)

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company") announces to its shareholders that, as of the decision of the Board of Directors' meeting held on September 15, 2022, the amount of dividends per share, referring to the second quarter of 2022, to be distributed to shareholders has been adjusted from the amount of R$ 0.02804535 to R$ 0.02811557. Additionally, the amount of interest on own capital per share, referring to the third quarter of 2022, to be distributed to shareholders has been adjusted from R$ 0.05462271 to R$ 0.05475947 (net amount from R$ 0.04642930 to R$ 0.04654555). The net amount per share reflects the deduction of withholding income tax levied on interest on own capital at the rate of 15%, except for shareholders subject to different taxation, and for shareholders exempt from taxation.

The dividends and the interest on own capital will be paid on October 7, 2022, based on the share ownership structure as of the book closure date of today, such that starting from September 23, 2022, Company's shares will trade "ex"-dividends.

São Paulo, September 22, 2022

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investors Relations Officer

Investor Relations +55 11 2565-7739 /4129/4490/7976/4522|RI@B3.COM.BR

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION