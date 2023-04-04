B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to Shareholders - IoC Resubmission

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company") announces to its shareholders that, as of the decision of the Board of Directors' meeting held on March 23, 2023, the amount of interest on own capital per share, referring to the first quarter of 2023, to be distributed to shareholders has been adjusted from R$ 0.05994865 to R$ 0.06022960 (net amount from R$ 0.05095635 to R$ 0.05119516). The net amount per share reflects the deduction of withholding income tax levied on interest on own capital at the rate of 15%, except for shareholders subject to different taxation, and for shareholders exempt from taxation.

The interest on own capital will be paid on April 10, 2023, based on the share ownership structure as of the book closure date of March 28, 2023. The Company's shares will be traded on the "ex" earnings basis as of March 29, 2023.

São Paulo, April 04, 2023

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

