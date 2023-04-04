Advanced search
    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:41 2023-04-04 pm EDT
10.83 BRL   +2.36%
05:48pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to Shareholders - IoC Resubmission
PU
05:38pBrazil's Haddad says oil exports tax to end within four months
RE
03:18pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/4/23 044-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Launch of DATAWISE Plus
PU
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to Shareholders - IoC Resubmission

04/04/2023 | 05:48pm EDT
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company") announces to its shareholders that, as of the decision of the Board of Directors' meeting held on March 23, 2023, the amount of interest on own capital per share, referring to the first quarter of 2023, to be distributed to shareholders has been adjusted from R$ 0.05994865 to R$ 0.06022960 (net amount from R$ 0.05095635 to R$ 0.05119516). The net amount per share reflects the deduction of withholding income tax levied on interest on own capital at the rate of 15%, except for shareholders subject to different taxation, and for shareholders exempt from taxation.

The interest on own capital will be paid on April 10, 2023, based on the share ownership structure as of the book closure date of March 28, 2023. The Company's shares will be traded on the "ex" earnings basis as of March 29, 2023.

São Paulo, April 04, 2023

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 7976 / 6408 / 7830 | RI@B3.COM.BR

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 21:47:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 9 575 M 1 882 M 1 882 M
Net income 2023 4 426 M 870 M 870 M
Net cash 2023 4 581 M 900 M 900 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,9x
Yield 2023 7,79%
Capitalization 61 200 M 12 028 M 12 028 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,91x
EV / Sales 2024 5,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 442
Free-Float 93,9%
Technical analysis trends B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 10,58 BRL
Average target price 14,05 BRL
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilson Finkelsztain Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Sonder Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Antonio Carlos Quintella Chairman
Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales Chief Technology & Cyber Security Officer
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-19.91%12 095
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.2.76%58 914
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED2.97%55 969
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC8.46%52 997
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG9.08%35 206
NASDAQ, INC.-11.33%26 602
