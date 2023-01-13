B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to Shareholders - Scheduled date for the 2023 Annual ...

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25
Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company") announces to its shareholders that, in accordance with the Article 37, § 2, of the Instruction 81/22 from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM), the scheduled date for its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") is April 27, 2023.
Further information about the AGM will be informed in due course.
São Paulo, January 13, 2023
André Veiga Milanez
Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
