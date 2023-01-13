Advanced search
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:48 2023-01-13 pm EST
13.16 BRL   -1.57%
04:30pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to Shareholders - Scheduled date for the 2023 Annual ...
PU
01/12Fitch Affirms B3 S.A.'s 'BB'/'AAA(bra)' Ratings; Outlook Stable
AQ
01/02B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - DRJ Trial - Assessment notice on with...
PU
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to Shareholders - Scheduled date for the 2023 Annual ...

01/13/2023 | 04:30pm EST
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company") announces to its shareholders that, in accordance with the Article 37, § 2, of the Instruction 81/22 from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM), the scheduled date for its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") is April 27, 2023.

Further information about the AGM will be informed in due course.

São Paulo, January 13, 2023

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 7976 / 6408 | RI@B3.COM.BR

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 21:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 9 115 M 1 788 M 1 788 M
Net income 2022 4 347 M 853 M 853 M
Net cash 2022 4 888 M 959 M 959 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 5,40%
Capitalization 78 131 M 15 329 M 15 329 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,04x
EV / Sales 2023 7,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 442
Free-Float 94,9%
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 13,37 BRL
Average target price 15,29 BRL
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilson Finkelsztain Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Sonder Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Antonio Carlos Quintella Chairman
Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales Chief Technology & Cyber Security Officer
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO1.14%15 259
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.6.28%60 899
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.79%59 995
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC3.31%49 630
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG0.53%32 226
NASDAQ, INC.2.72%30 946