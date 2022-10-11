B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to he Market - Operational Highlights - September 202...
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25
Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
B3 publishes September 2022 operating highlights
Additional information is available in
B3's IR website.
Listed - Equities
sep/22
sep/21
Var. %
Average Daily Trading Volume (R$ million)
Cash market
28,314
33,493
-15.5%
Forward market & stock futures
326
294
11.0%
Options market
835
918
-9.1%
Total equities
29,476
34,705
-15.1%
Stock Indices
ADV ( in thousand)
3,681
4,352
-15.4%
RPC in R$
0.872
0.888
-1.8%
Others
Number of accounts in depository
5,394,161
4,007,683
34.6%
Number of individual investors (CPFs)
4,560,795
3,340,800
36.5%
Number of listed companies
449
455
-1.3%
Securities lending - open interest (R$ billion)
117.4
102.6
14.3%
Average market capitalization (R$ billion)
4,443
5,183
-14.3%
Turnover velocity
159.0%
148.1%
1,088 bps
FICC
sep/22
sep/21
Var. %
Average Daily Volume (thousand)
Interest Rates in BRL
3,939
4,023
-2.1%
FX Rates
1,153
1,037
11.2%
Interest Rates in USD
280
317
-11.6%
Commodities
20
21
-4.0%
Derivatives Volumes
5,392
5,398
-0.1%
Revenue per Contract (R$)
Interest Rates in BRL
0.963
0.824
16.9%
FX Rates
5.020
4.902
2.4%
Interest Rates in USD
2.107
2.574
-18.1%
Commodities
2.109
2.078
1.5%
Total RPC
1.894
1.715
10.5%
OTC
sep/22
sep/21
Var. %
Fixed income
New Issues (R$ billion)
1,419.7
1,151.2
23.3%
Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
5,095.5
3,840.2
32.7%
Derivatives
New Issues (R$ billion)
961.7
857.0
12.2%
Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
5,724.2
5,315.3
7.7%
Other
Funds - Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
3,466.5
3,071.8
12.8%
Infrastructure for financing
sep/22
sep/21
Var. %
SNG
Total vehicles - sold
1,576,049
1,600,723
-1.5%
Total vehicles - financed
470,535
499,190
-5.7%
Total vehicles - credit penetration
29.9%
31.2%
-133 bps
Technology, data and services
sep/22
sep/21
Var. %
Monthly utilization (number of participants)
18,765
16,554
13.4%
aug/22 Var. %
28,430 -0.4%
-0.8%
-4.4%
29,633 -0.5%
3,227 14.1%
0.968 -9.9%
5,331,647 1.2%
4,505,701 1.2%
449 0.0%
105.6 11.1%
4,470 -0.6%
130.5% 2,846 bps
aug/22 Var. %
3,015 30.7%
1,081 6.7%
0.1%
-16.0%
4,399 22.6%
1.191 -19.1%
4.901 2.4%
2.203 -4.4%
1.884 11.9%
2.171 -12.7%
aug/22 Var. %
1,466.6 -3.2%
4,966.5 2.6%
857.5 12.1%
5,724.5 0.0%
3,341.0
3.8%
aug/22
Var. %
1,662,777
-5.2%
491,589
-4.3%
29.6%
29 bps
aug/22
Var. %
18,623
0.8%
São Paulo, October 11, 2022
André Veiga Milanez
Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
Investor Relations +55 11 2565-7739/4129/4490/7976/4522 I RI@B3.COM.BR
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
Disclaimer
B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 21:41:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Sales 2022
9 095 M
1 742 M
1 742 M
Net income 2022
4 400 M
843 M
843 M
Net cash 2022
4 719 M
904 M
904 M
P/E ratio 2022
20,5x
Yield 2022
5,22%
Capitalization
87 719 M
16 798 M
16 798 M
EV / Sales 2022
9,13x
EV / Sales 2023
8,39x
Nbr of Employees
1 442
Free-Float
95,9%
Chart B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
14,84 BRL
Average target price
15,78 BRL
Spread / Average Target
6,36%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.