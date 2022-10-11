Advanced search
    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-11 pm EDT
14.35 BRL   -3.30%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to he Market - Operational Highlights - September 202...

10/11/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

B3 publishes September 2022 operating highlights

Additional information is available in B3's IR website.

Listed - Equities

sep/22

sep/21

Var. %

Average Daily Trading Volume (R$ million)

Cash market

28,314

33,493

-15.5%

Forward market & stock futures

326

294

11.0%

Options market

835

918

-9.1%

Total equities

29,476

34,705

-15.1%

Stock Indices

ADV ( in thousand)

3,681

4,352

-15.4%

RPC in R$

0.872

0.888

-1.8%

Others

Number of accounts in depository

5,394,161

4,007,683

34.6%

Number of individual investors (CPFs)

4,560,795

3,340,800

36.5%

Number of listed companies

449

455

-1.3%

Securities lending - open interest (R$ billion)

117.4

102.6

14.3%

Average market capitalization (R$ billion)

4,443

5,183

-14.3%

Turnover velocity

159.0%

148.1%

1,088 bps

FICC

sep/22

sep/21

Var. %

Average Daily Volume (thousand)

Interest Rates in BRL

3,939

4,023

-2.1%

FX Rates

1,153

1,037

11.2%

Interest Rates in USD

280

317

-11.6%

Commodities

20

21

-4.0%

Derivatives Volumes

5,392

5,398

-0.1%

Revenue per Contract (R$)

Interest Rates in BRL

0.963

0.824

16.9%

FX Rates

5.020

4.902

2.4%

Interest Rates in USD

2.107

2.574

-18.1%

Commodities

2.109

2.078

1.5%

Total RPC

1.894

1.715

10.5%

OTC

sep/22

sep/21

Var. %

Fixed income

New Issues (R$ billion)

1,419.7

1,151.2

23.3%

Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

5,095.5

3,840.2

32.7%

Derivatives

New Issues (R$ billion)

961.7

857.0

12.2%

Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

5,724.2

5,315.3

7.7%

Other

Funds - Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

3,466.5

3,071.8

12.8%

Infrastructure for financing

sep/22

sep/21

Var. %

SNG

Total vehicles - sold

1,576,049

1,600,723

-1.5%

Total vehicles - financed

470,535

499,190

-5.7%

Total vehicles - credit penetration

29.9%

31.2%

-133 bps

Technology, data and services

sep/22

sep/21

Var. %

Monthly utilization (number of participants)

18,765

16,554

13.4%

aug/22 Var. %

28,430 -0.4%

  1. -0.8%
  1. -4.4%

29,633 -0.5%

3,227 14.1%

0.968 -9.9%

5,331,647 1.2%

4,505,701 1.2%

449 0.0%

105.6 11.1%

4,470 -0.6%

130.5% 2,846 bps

aug/22 Var. %

3,015 30.7%

1,081 6.7%

  1. 0.1%
  1. -16.0%

4,399 22.6%

1.191 -19.1%

4.901 2.4%

2.203 -4.4%

1.884 11.9%

2.171 -12.7%

aug/22 Var. %

1,466.6 -3.2%

4,966.5 2.6%

857.5 12.1%

5,724.5 0.0%

3,341.0

3.8%

aug/22

Var. %

1,662,777

-5.2%

491,589

-4.3%

29.6%

29 bps

aug/22

Var. %

18,623

0.8%

São Paulo, October 11, 2022

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations +55 11 2565-7739/4129/4490/7976/4522 I RI@B3.COM.BR

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 21:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 095 M 1 742 M 1 742 M
Net income 2022 4 400 M 843 M 843 M
Net cash 2022 4 719 M 904 M 904 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 5,22%
Capitalization 87 719 M 16 798 M 16 798 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,13x
EV / Sales 2023 8,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 442
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Duration : Period :
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 14,84 BRL
Average target price 15,78 BRL
Spread / Average Target 6,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilson Finkelsztain Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Sonder Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Antonio Carlos Quintella Chairman
Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales Chief Technology & Cyber Security Officer
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO33.21%16 856
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-34.01%50 406
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC8.80%46 137
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-40.14%43 947
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG13.15%29 631
NASDAQ-17.58%28 344