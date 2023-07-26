Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo -
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - 2Q23 Earnings Results Schedule
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25
NIRE 35.300.351.452
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
2Q23 Earnings Results Schedule
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3") hereby informs the schedule of the earnings results of the second quarter of 2023 ("2Q23").
2Q23 Earnings Results
Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023, after the trading session.
Conference Call in English
Conference Call in Portuguese
Data: August 11, 2023
Date: August 11, 2023
Time
:
10h00 a.m. (BrT)
Time: 11h00 a.m. (BrT)
09h00 a.m. (NYT)
10h00 a.m. (NYT)
Phone Numbers
Phone Numbers
HD Web Phone:
Click Here
HD Web Phone:
Click Here
Brazil: +55 11 4210-1803
Brazil:
+55 11 4210-1803
+55 11 3181-8565
+55 11 3181-8565
U.S.:
+1 844 204-8942
+1 412 717-9627
Password:
B3
Password:
B3
Live Webcast:
Live Webcast:
https://choruscall.com.br/b3/2t23.htm https://choruscall.com.br/b3/2q23.htm
São Paulo, July 26, 2023
André Veiga Milanez
Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 7976 / 6408 / 7830 | RI@B3.COM.BR
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 26 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 21:44:58 UTC.
