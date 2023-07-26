B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

2Q23 Earnings Results Schedule

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3") hereby informs the schedule of the earnings results of the second quarter of 2023 ("2Q23").

2Q23 Earnings Results

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023, after the trading session.

Conference Call in English

Conference Call in Portuguese

Data: August 11, 2023

Date: August 11, 2023

Time:

10h00 a.m. (BrT)

Time: 11h00 a.m. (BrT)

09h00 a.m. (NYT)

10h00 a.m. (NYT)

Phone Numbers

Phone Numbers

HD Web Phone: Click Here

HD Web Phone: Click Here

Brazil: +55 11 4210-1803

Brazil:

+55 11 4210-1803

+55 11 3181-8565

+55 11 3181-8565

U.S.:

+1 844 204-8942

+1 412 717-9627

Password: B3

Password: B3

Live Webcast:

Live Webcast:

https://choruscall.com.br/b3/2t23.htm

https://choruscall.com.br/b3/2q23.htm

São Paulo, July 26, 2023

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 7976 / 6408 / 7830 | RI@B3.COM.BR

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 26 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 21:44:58 UTC.