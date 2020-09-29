B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Conclusion of the acquistion of BLK

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Conclusion of acquisition of the entire capital of BLK Sistemas Financeiros
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3") refers to the Notice to the Market from March 8, 2019and informs that it has concluded the acquisition of the remaining 25% interest in the capital of BLK Sistemas Financeiros Ltda. ("BLK"). B3 already held a 75% stake in BLK, as above referenced, and, as of today, holds, directly and indirectly, 100% of BLK's capital.
São Paulo, September 29, 2020
Daniel Sonder
Chief Financial Officer
