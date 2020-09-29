B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Conclusion of the acquistion of BLK

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

CNPJ No. 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Conclusion of acquisition of the entire capital of BLK Sistemas Financeiros

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3") refers to the Notice to the Market from March 8, 2019and informs that it has concluded the acquisition of the remaining 25% interest in the capital of BLK Sistemas Financeiros Ltda. ("BLK"). B3 already held a 75% stake in BLK, as above referenced, and, as of today, holds, directly and indirectly, 100% of BLK's capital.

São Paulo, September 29, 2020

Daniel Sonder

Chief Financial Officer

