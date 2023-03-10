B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Favorable DRJ decision regarding the ...

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Assessment notices on the taxation of FX rate variations on the divestment of

CME Group in 2016 - DRJ Trial Favorable to B3

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3") refers to the Notice to Market dated October, 29th, 2021regarding the assessment notice from the Brazilian Tax Authority ("RFB") questioning the reckoning of the positive FX rate variations on the CME Group Inc. investment as acquisition cost on the calculation of the capital gain, for taxation purposes, by the Income Tax - IRPJ and the Social Contribution on net income

CSLL, due to the divestment made by B3 during the fiscal year of 2016 to inform that it was communicated today of the decision favorably to B3.

The judgment of DRJ decided on the partial exoneration of R$1.338 billion of the infraction notice, of a total R$1.343 billion, having remained R$4.8 million of the infraction notice upheld.

It is important to note that this partial exoneration is not final, as it will be submitted to the Administrative Council for Tax Appeals (CARF), at which time this cancelled portion will be reanalyzed by this collegiate body.

B3 also informs that it will appeal to CARF in relation to the upheld amount of the infraction notice.

São Paulo, March 10, 2023

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Office

