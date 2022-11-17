B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Independent Audit Firm Rotation

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Independent Audit Firm Rotation

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3"), pursuant to the article 28, of the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) Resolution No. 23 dated February 25, 2021, announces the hiring of the independent audit firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes Ltda. ("Deloitte") to audit the financial statements of the Company, as of the exercise starting on January 1, 2023. Deloitte will be replacing Ernst

Young Auditores Independentes S.S. ("Ernst & Young"), which expressly concurred with the reasons determining the replacement.

Deloitte has been hired, exclusively, to fulfill the provision under article 31 of CVM Resolution 23, which requires a rotation of the independent auditors.

São Paulo, November 17, 2022

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 4522 / 4490 / 7976 | RI@B3.COM.BR

