B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Independent Audit Firm Rotation

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25
NIRE 35.300.351.452
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Independent Audit Firm Rotation
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3"), pursuant to the article 28, of the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) Resolution No. 23 dated February 25, 2021, announces the hiring of the independent audit firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes Ltda. ("Deloitte") to audit the financial statements of the Company, as of the exercise starting on January 1, 2023. Deloitte will be replacing Ernst
-
Young Auditores Independentes S.S. ("Ernst & Young"), which expressly concurred with the reasons determining the replacement.
Deloitte has been hired, exclusively, to fulfill the provision under article 31 of CVM Resolution 23, which requires a rotation of the independent auditors.
São Paulo, November 17, 2022
André Veiga Milanez
Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 4522 / 4490 / 7976 | RI@B3.COM.BR
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
Disclaimer
B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 22:18:00 UTC.