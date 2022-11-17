Advanced search
    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
  Report
2022-11-17
11.65 BRL   -6.05%
05:19pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Independent Audit Firm Rotation
PU
11/16B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights - October 2022...
PU
11/11Transcript : B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Independent Audit Firm Rotation

11/17/2022 | 05:19pm EST
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Independent Audit Firm Rotation

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3"), pursuant to the article 28, of the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) Resolution No. 23 dated February 25, 2021, announces the hiring of the independent audit firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes Ltda. ("Deloitte") to audit the financial statements of the Company, as of the exercise starting on January 1, 2023. Deloitte will be replacing Ernst

  • Young Auditores Independentes S.S. ("Ernst & Young"), which expressly concurred with the reasons determining the replacement.

Deloitte has been hired, exclusively, to fulfill the provision under article 31 of CVM Resolution 23, which requires a rotation of the independent auditors.

São Paulo, November 17, 2022

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 4522 / 4490 / 7976 | RI@B3.COM.BR

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 22:18:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
