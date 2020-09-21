B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Lives of the Week of 09/21/2020

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No 09.346.601/0001-25
Corporate Registry (NIRE) 35.300.351.452
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Lives of the Week of 09/21/2020
B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3"), in compliance with the statement in Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP, announces the participation of Company's executives in the following lives:
|
Main Subject
|
Organizer
|
Executive
|
Position
|
Date
|
Time
|
Link to Access
|
|
|
|
|
|
(BRT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record # of
|
Warren
|
Felipe Paiva
|
Client Relationship
|
09/21/20
|
12:00
|
https://www.youtube.co
|
Individuals in the
|
Corretora de
|
|
Director
|
|
|
m/channel/UCqIO5twa5
|
exchange and of
|
Títulos e
|
|
|
|
|
0iGz2wT5cGS-XQ
|
IPOs
|
Valores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mobiliários e
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Câmbio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indivudal
|
tvb3.com.br -
|
Felipe Paiva
|
Client Relationship
|
09/24/20
|
17:30
|
https://www.youtube.co
|
Investors' Live
|
YouTube -
|
|
Director
|
|
|
m/easynvest?gl=BR&hl
|
of September:
|
Instagram -
|
|
|
|
|
=pt
|
Investiments
|
Canais Invest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
from A to Z
|
News
|
|
|
|
|
|
São Paulo, September 18, 2020.
Daniel Sonder
Chief Financial Officer
|
Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-5739 / 5468/ 4129 / 7935 / 4490 | RI@B3.COM.BR
