B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Lives of the Week of 09/21/2020

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No 09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Lives of the Week of 09/21/2020

B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3"), in compliance with the statement in Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP, announces the participation of Company's executives in the following lives:

Main Subject Organizer Executive Position Date Time Link to Access (BRT) Record # of Warren Felipe Paiva Client Relationship 09/21/20 12:00 https://www.youtube.co Individuals in the Corretora de Director m/channel/UCqIO5twa5 exchange and of Títulos e 0iGz2wT5cGS-XQ IPOs Valores Mobiliários e Câmbio Indivudal tvb3.com.br - Felipe Paiva Client Relationship 09/24/20 17:30 https://www.youtube.co Investors' Live YouTube - Director m/easynvest?gl=BR&hl of September: Instagram - =pt Investiments Canais Invest from A to Z News

São Paulo, September 18, 2020.

Daniel Sonder

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-5739 / 5468/ 4129 / 7935 / 4490 | RI@B3.COM.BR 1

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION