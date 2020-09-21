Log in
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Lives of the Week of 09/21/2020

09/21/2020 | 09:45am EDT

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No 09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Lives of the Week of 09/21/2020

B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3"), in compliance with the statement in Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP, announces the participation of Company's executives in the following lives:

Main Subject

Organizer

Executive

Position

Date

Time

Link to Access

(BRT)

Record # of

Warren

Felipe Paiva

Client Relationship

09/21/20

12:00

https://www.youtube.co

Individuals in the

Corretora de

Director

m/channel/UCqIO5twa5

exchange and of

Títulos e

0iGz2wT5cGS-XQ

IPOs

Valores

Mobiliários e

Câmbio

Indivudal

tvb3.com.br -

Felipe Paiva

Client Relationship

09/24/20

17:30

https://www.youtube.co

Investors' Live

YouTube -

Director

m/easynvest?gl=BR&hl

of September:

Instagram -

=pt

Investiments

Canais Invest

from A to Z

News

São Paulo, September 18, 2020.

Daniel Sonder

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-5739 / 5468/ 4129 / 7935 / 4490 | RI@B3.COM.BR

1

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

B3 SA - – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 13:44:06 UTC
