B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/18
60.1 BRL   -0.58%
B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Notice to the Market - Lives of the Week of 12/21/2020
PU
12/17B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Investor Days 2020 - Day Two
PU
12/16B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Investor
PU
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Lives of the Week of 12/21/2020

12/21/2020 | 08:13am EST
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Lives of the Week of 12/21/2020

B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3"), in compliance with the statement in Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP, announces the participation of Company's executives in the following lives:

Main Subject

Organizer

Executive

Position

Date

Time

Link to Access

(BRT)

What to expect from

Banco do

Gilson

CEO

12/22

19:00

https://www.youtube.c

2021?

Brasil

Finkelsztain

om/user/bancodobras

il

São Paulo, December 21, 2020

Daniel Sonder

Chief Financial Officer

Relações com Investidores: +55 11 2565-5739 /5468/ 4129 / 7935 | RI@B3.COM.BR

1

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 13:12:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
