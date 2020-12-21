B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Lives of the Week of 12/21/2020

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Lives of the Week of 12/21/2020

B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3"), in compliance with the statement in Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP, announces the participation of Company's executives in the following lives:

Main Subject Organizer Executive Position Date Time Link to Access (BRT) What to expect from Banco do Gilson CEO 12/22 19:00 https://www.youtube.c 2021? Brasil Finkelsztain om/user/bancodobras il

São Paulo, December 21, 2020

Daniel Sonder

Chief Financial Officer

Relações com Investidores: +55 11 2565-5739 /5468/ 4129 / 7935 | RI@B3.COM.BR 1

