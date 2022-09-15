B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights - August 2022
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25
Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
B3 publishes August 2022 operating highlights
Additional information is available in
B3's IR website.
Listed - Equities
aug/22
aug/21
Var. %
Average Daily Trading Volume (R$ million)
Cash market
28,430
32,994
-13.8%
Forward market & stock futures
329
335
-1.9%
Options market
874
702
24.5%
Total equities
29,633
34,031
-12.9%
Stock Indices
ADV ( in thousand)
3,227
4,352
-25.9%
RPC in R$
0.968
0.895
8.2%
Others
Number of accounts in depository
5,331,647
3,955,601
34.8%
Number of individual investors (CPFs)
4,505,701
3,294,212
36.8%
Number of listed companies
449
455
-1.3%
Securities lending - open interest (R$ billion)
105.6
102.4
3.2%
Average market capitalization (R$ billion)
4,470
5,502
-18.8%
Turnover velocity
159.0%
148.1%
1,088 bps
FICC
aug/22
aug/21
Var. %
Average Daily Volume (thousand)
Interest Rates in BRL
3,015
3,228
-6.6%
FX Rates
1,081
1,120
-3.5%
Interest Rates in USD
280
279
0.5%
Commodities
24
25
-4.0%
Derivatives Volumes
4,399
4,651
-5.4%
Revenue per Contract (R$)
Interest Rates in BRL
1.191
0.959
24.1%
FX Rates
4.901
4.849
1.1%
Interest Rates in USD
2.203
2.679
-17.8%
Commodities
1.884
1.566
20.3%
Total RPC
2.171
2.002
8.4%
OTC
aug/22
aug/21
Var. %
Fixed income
New Issues (R$ billion)
1,466.6
1,234.7
18.8%
Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
4,966.5
3,821.9
29.9%
Derivatives
New Issues (R$ billion)
857.5
815.6
5.1%
Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
5,724.5
5,280.7
8.4%
Other
Funds - Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
3,341.0
3,098.5
7.8%
Infrastructure for financing
aug/22
aug/21
Var. %
SNG
Total vehicles - sold
1,662,777
1,733,199
-4.1%
Total vehicles - financed
491,589
526,851
-6.7%
Total vehicles - credit penetration
29.6%
30.4%
-83 bps
Technology, data and services
aug/22
aug/21
Var. %
Monthly utilization (number of participants)
18,623
16,453
13.2%
jul/22 Var. %
21,526 32.1%
29.7%
42.6%
22,392 32.3%
3,134 3.0%
0.914 5.9%
5,281,857 0.9%
4,460,419 1.0%
449 0.0%
101.5 4.0%
4,122 8.4%
130.5% 2,846 bps
jul/22 Var. %
2,562 17.7%
1,042 3.8%
15.9%
-15.5%
3,873 13.6%
1.035
15.1%
5.046
-2.9%
2.275
-3.2%
1.629
15.7%
2.195
-1.1%
jul/22
Var. %
1,391.5
5.4%
4,832.7
2.8%
1,103.5
-22.3%
5,776.9
-0.9%
3,292.8
1.5%
jul/22
Var. %
1,494,050
11.3%
436,115
12.7%
29.2%
37 bps
jul/22
Var. %
18,519
0.6%
São Paulo, September 15, 2022
André Veiga Milanez
Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
Investor Relations +55 11 2565-7739/4129/4490/7976/4522 I RI@B3.COM.BR
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
Disclaimer
B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 21:19:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
