Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-15 pm EDT
12.56 BRL   -1.72%
05:20pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights - August 2022
PU
08/16B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 8/16/22100-2022-PRE-Circular LetterLaunch of Brazilian Federal Government Bond Lending and Specific Repos with Central Counterparty (CCP)
PU
08/12B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Notice to the Market - Highway Concession Auction - Exclusio...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights - August 2022

09/15/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

B3 publishes August 2022 operating highlights

Additional information is available in B3's IR website.

Listed - Equities

aug/22

aug/21

Var. %

Average Daily Trading Volume (R$ million)

Cash market

28,430

32,994

-13.8%

Forward market & stock futures

329

335

-1.9%

Options market

874

702

24.5%

Total equities

29,633

34,031

-12.9%

Stock Indices

ADV ( in thousand)

3,227

4,352

-25.9%

RPC in R$

0.968

0.895

8.2%

Others

Number of accounts in depository

5,331,647

3,955,601

34.8%

Number of individual investors (CPFs)

4,505,701

3,294,212

36.8%

Number of listed companies

449

455

-1.3%

Securities lending - open interest (R$ billion)

105.6

102.4

3.2%

Average market capitalization (R$ billion)

4,470

5,502

-18.8%

Turnover velocity

159.0%

148.1%

1,088 bps

FICC

aug/22

aug/21

Var. %

Average Daily Volume (thousand)

Interest Rates in BRL

3,015

3,228

-6.6%

FX Rates

1,081

1,120

-3.5%

Interest Rates in USD

280

279

0.5%

Commodities

24

25

-4.0%

Derivatives Volumes

4,399

4,651

-5.4%

Revenue per Contract (R$)

Interest Rates in BRL

1.191

0.959

24.1%

FX Rates

4.901

4.849

1.1%

Interest Rates in USD

2.203

2.679

-17.8%

Commodities

1.884

1.566

20.3%

Total RPC

2.171

2.002

8.4%

OTC

aug/22

aug/21

Var. %

Fixed income

New Issues (R$ billion)

1,466.6

1,234.7

18.8%

Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

4,966.5

3,821.9

29.9%

Derivatives

New Issues (R$ billion)

857.5

815.6

5.1%

Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

5,724.5

5,280.7

8.4%

Other

Funds - Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

3,341.0

3,098.5

7.8%

Infrastructure for financing

aug/22

aug/21

Var. %

SNG

Total vehicles - sold

1,662,777

1,733,199

-4.1%

Total vehicles - financed

491,589

526,851

-6.7%

Total vehicles - credit penetration

29.6%

30.4%

-83 bps

Technology, data and services

aug/22

aug/21

Var. %

Monthly utilization (number of participants)

18,623

16,453

13.2%

jul/22 Var. %

21,526 32.1%

  1. 29.7%
  1. 42.6%

22,392 32.3%

3,134 3.0%

0.914 5.9%

5,281,857 0.9%

4,460,419 1.0%

449 0.0%

101.5 4.0%

4,122 8.4%

130.5% 2,846 bps

jul/22 Var. %

2,562 17.7%

1,042 3.8%

  1. 15.9%
  1. -15.5%

3,873 13.6%

1.035

15.1%

5.046

-2.9%

2.275

-3.2%

1.629

15.7%

2.195

-1.1%

jul/22

Var. %

1,391.5

5.4%

4,832.7

2.8%

1,103.5

-22.3%

5,776.9

-0.9%

3,292.8

1.5%

jul/22

Var. %

1,494,050

11.3%

436,115

12.7%

29.2%

37 bps

jul/22

Var. %

18,519

0.6%

São Paulo, September 15, 2022

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations +55 11 2565-7739/4129/4490/7976/4522 I RI@B3.COM.BR

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 21:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
05:20pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights - August 2022
PU
08/16B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 8/16/22100-2022-PRE-Circular LetterLaunch of Brazilian Federa..
PU
08/12B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Notice to the Market - Highway Concession Auction - Exclusio...
PU
08/12TRANSCRIPT : B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
08/12B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internacionais - Versão...
PU
08/12B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Institutional Presentation
PU
08/12B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Earnings Release – 2Q22
PU
08/12B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Release de Resultados do 2T22 em Inglês
PU
08/11B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Minutes of the BM – 08/11/2022
PU
08/11B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Financial Statements – 2Q22
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9 074 M 1 734 M 1 734 M
Net income 2022 4 441 M 849 M 849 M
Net cash 2022 4 613 M 882 M 882 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 5,99%
Capitalization 75 542 M 14 438 M 14 438 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,82x
EV / Sales 2023 7,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 442
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Duration : Period :
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 12,78 BRL
Average target price 15,18 BRL
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilson Finkelsztain Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Sonder Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Antonio Carlos Quintella Chairman
Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales Chief Technology & Cyber Security Officer
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO14.72%14 600
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-26.99%55 768
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC14.00%50 783
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-33.99%48 469
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG17.17%31 647
NASDAQ-11.39%30 471