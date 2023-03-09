Advanced search
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights - February 202...
PU
03/02 3/2/23024-2023-pre-circular Letter changes To B3 Clearinghouse Risk Management Manual – Conditions For Granting A Waiver : non-compliance of commodity derivatives positions
PU
02/27 B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Head of New Business
PU
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights - February 202...

03/09/2023 | 04:23pm EST
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

B3 publishes February 2023 operating highlights

Additional information is available on B3's IR website.

Listed - Equities

Feb/23

Feb/22

Var. %

Jan/23

Var. %

Average Daily Trading Volume (R$ million)

Cash market

25,493

31,735

-19.7%

24,643

3.4%

Forward market & stock futures

317

239

32.8%

251

26.2%

Options market

663

764

-13.2%

647

2.5%

Total equities

26,473

32,738

-19.1%

25,541

3.6%

Stock Indices

ADV ( in thousand)

3,376

3,672

-8.1%

3,129

7.9%

RPC in R$

0.986

0.903

9.1%

0.978

0.7%

Others

Number of accounts in depository

6,141,163

5,064,363

21.3%

6,115,274

0.4%

Number of individual investors (CPFs)

5,246,269

4,252,818

23.4%

5,223,394

0.4%

Number of listed companies

445

460

-3.3%

448

-0.7%

Securities lending - open interest (R$ billion)

131.8

115.8

13.8%

127.1

3.7%

Average market capitalization (R$ billion)

4,134

4,766

-13.3%

4,201

-1.6%

Turnover velocity

152.9%

166.5%

-1,355 bps

145.5%

746 bps

FICC

Feb/23

Feb/22

Var. %

Jan/23

Var. %

Average Daily Volume (thousand)

Interest Rates in BRL

4,986

2,646

88.4%

3,714

34.2%

FX Rates

1,028

1,007

2.1%

926

11.0%

Interest Rates in USD

285

323

-12.0%

252

12.8%

Commodities

18

24

-24.4%

19

-7.4%

Derivatives Volumes

6,317

4,000

57.9%

4,912

28.6%

Revenue per Contract (R$)

Interest Rates in BRL

0.835

0.982

-14.9%

0.938

-11.0%

FX Rates

5.051

5.429

-7.0%

5.278

-4.3%

Interest Rates in USD

2.230

2.493

-10.6%

2.361

-5.6%

Commodities

1.960

2.054

-4.6%

1.682

16.5%

Total RPC

1.588

2.230

-28.8%

1.833

-13.4%

OTC

Feb/23

Feb/22

Var. %

Jan/23

Var. %

Fixed income

New Issues (R$ billion)

1,196.6

1,070.0

11.8%

1,391.3

-14.0%

Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

5,353.6

4,200.1

27.5%

5,315.1

0.7%

Derivatives

New Issues (R$ billion)

855.3

933.6

-8.4%

1,114.3

-23.2%

Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

5,574.9

5,438.2

2.5%

5,600.3

-0.5%

Other

Funds - Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

3,441.1

3,214.9

7.0%

3,466.1

-0.7%

Infrastructure for financing

Feb/23

Feb/22

Var. %

Jan/23

Var. %

SNG

Total vehicles - sold

1,234,663

1,059,887

16.5%

1,328,480

-7.1%

Total vehicles - financed

401,966

406,912

-1.2%

442,579

-9.2%

Total vehicles - credit penetration

32.6%

38.4%

-584 bps

33.3%

-76 bps

Technology, data and services

Feb/23

Feb/22

Var. %

Jan/23

Var. %

Monthly utilization (number of participants)

19,660

17,638

11.5%

19,596

0.3%

São Paulo, March 09, 2023

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 7976 / 6408 / 7830 I RI@B3.COM.BR

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 21:22:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
