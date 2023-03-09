B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights - February 202...
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
B3 publishes February 2023 operating highlights
Listed - Equities
Feb/23
Feb/22
Var. %
Jan/23
Var. %
Average Daily Trading Volume (R$ million)
Cash market
25,493
31,735
-19.7%
24,643
3.4%
Forward market & stock futures
317
239
32.8%
251
26.2%
Options market
663
764
-13.2%
647
2.5%
Total equities
26,473
32,738
-19.1%
25,541
3.6%
Stock Indices
ADV ( in thousand)
3,376
3,672
-8.1%
3,129
7.9%
RPC in R$
0.986
0.903
9.1%
0.978
0.7%
Others
Number of accounts in depository
6,141,163
5,064,363
21.3%
6,115,274
0.4%
Number of individual investors (CPFs)
5,246,269
4,252,818
23.4%
5,223,394
0.4%
Number of listed companies
445
460
-3.3%
448
-0.7%
Securities lending - open interest (R$ billion)
131.8
115.8
13.8%
127.1
3.7%
Average market capitalization (R$ billion)
4,134
4,766
-13.3%
4,201
-1.6%
Turnover velocity
152.9%
166.5%
-1,355 bps
145.5%
746 bps
FICC
Feb/23
Feb/22
Var. %
Jan/23
Var. %
Average Daily Volume (thousand)
Interest Rates in BRL
4,986
2,646
88.4%
3,714
34.2%
FX Rates
1,028
1,007
2.1%
926
11.0%
Interest Rates in USD
285
323
-12.0%
252
12.8%
Commodities
18
24
-24.4%
19
-7.4%
Derivatives Volumes
6,317
4,000
57.9%
4,912
28.6%
Revenue per Contract (R$)
Interest Rates in BRL
0.835
0.982
-14.9%
0.938
-11.0%
FX Rates
5.051
5.429
-7.0%
5.278
-4.3%
Interest Rates in USD
2.230
2.493
-10.6%
2.361
-5.6%
Commodities
1.960
2.054
-4.6%
1.682
16.5%
Total RPC
1.588
2.230
-28.8%
1.833
-13.4%
OTC
Feb/23
Feb/22
Var. %
Jan/23
Var. %
Fixed income
New Issues (R$ billion)
1,196.6
1,070.0
11.8%
1,391.3
-14.0%
Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
5,353.6
4,200.1
27.5%
5,315.1
0.7%
Derivatives
New Issues (R$ billion)
855.3
933.6
-8.4%
1,114.3
-23.2%
Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
5,574.9
5,438.2
2.5%
5,600.3
-0.5%
Other
Funds - Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
3,441.1
3,214.9
7.0%
3,466.1
-0.7%
Infrastructure for financing
Feb/23
Feb/22
Var. %
Jan/23
Var. %
SNG
Total vehicles - sold
1,234,663
1,059,887
16.5%
1,328,480
-7.1%
Total vehicles - financed
401,966
406,912
-1.2%
442,579
-9.2%
Total vehicles - credit penetration
32.6%
38.4%
-584 bps
33.3%
-76 bps
Technology, data and services
Feb/23
Feb/22
Var. %
Jan/23
Var. %
Monthly utilization (number of participants)
19,660
17,638
11.5%
19,596
0.3%
São Paulo, March 09, 2023
André Veiga Milanez
Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
Investor Relations +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 7976 / 6408 / 7830 I RI@B3.COM.BR
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
