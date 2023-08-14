B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao, formerly BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros, is a Brazil-based financial market infrastructure provider. The Company's service offerings range from exchange trading, clearing and other post-trading services to registration of over-the-counter (OTC) transactions. The Company also provides a listing service and acts as central securities depository (CSD). It develops software solutions and offers index licensing services. Its business is divided into four segments: Bovespa, which covers trading, clearing and settlement of equities and equity derivatives; BM&F, which covers trading, clearing and settlement of financial and commodities derivatives; Cetip Securities (Cetip UTVM), covering registration, clearing, settlement and custody systems for fixed-income securities and OTC derivatives, and Cetip Financing (Cetip UFIN), which provides an integrated private electronic system for registration of vehicle and real estate loans.