B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

B3 publishes July 2023 operating highlights

Additional information is available on B3's IR website.

Listed - Equities

Jul/23

Jul/22

Var. %

Average Daily Trading Volume (R$ million)

Cash market

24,095

21,526

11.9%

Forward market & stock futures

224

254

-11.5%

Options market

530

613

-13.4%

Total equities

24,850

22,392

11.0%

Stock Indices

ADV ( in thousand)

3,112

3,134

-0.7%

RPC in R$

0.946

0.914

3.5%

Others

Number of accounts in depository

6,258,107

5,281,857

18.5%

Number of individual investors (CPFs)

5,355,709

4,460,419

20.1%

Number of listed companies

441

449

-1.8%

Securities lending - open interest (R$ billion)

123.6

101.5

21.7%

Average market capitalization (R$ billion)

4,461

4,122

8.2%

Turnover velocity

134.0%

130.5%

340 bps

FICC

Jul/23

Jul/22

Var. %

Average Daily Volume (thousand)

Interest Rates in BRL

4,664

2,562

82.1%

FX Rates

860

1,042

-17.4%

Interest Rates in USD

296

242

22.6%

Commodities

26

28

-7.6%

Derivatives Volumes

5,847

3,873

50.9%

Revenue per Contract (R$)

Interest Rates in BRL

0.784

1.035

-24.2%

FX Rates

4.912

5.046

-2.6%

Interest Rates in USD

1.957

2.275

-14.0%

Commodities

1.757

1.629

7.9%

Total RPC

1.455

2.195

-33.7%

OTC

Jul/23

Jul/22

Var. %

Fixed income

New Issues (R$ billion)

1,514.3

1,391.5

8.8%

Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

5,855.0

4,832.7

21.2%

Derivatives

New Issues (R$ billion)

895.4

1,103.5

-18.9%

Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

5,632.2

5,776.9

-2.5%

Other

Funds - Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

3,828.9

3,292.8

16.3%

Infrastructure for financing

Jul/23

Jul/22

Var. %

SNG

Total vehicles - sold

1,583,515

1,494,032

6.0%

Total vehicles - financed

492,076

436,115

12.8%

Total vehicles - credit penetration

31.1%

29.2%

188 bps

Technology, data and services

Jul/23

Jul/22

Var. %

Monthly utilization (number of participants)

20,159

18,519

8.9%

Jun/23 Var. %

29,483 -18.3%

  1. -15.8%
  1. -30.2%

30,509 -18.5%

3,111 0.0%

0.999 -5.4%

6,213,594 0.7%

5,316,323 0.7%

444 -0.7%

124.4 -0.7%

4,390 1.6%

166.5% -3,258 bps

Jun/23 Var. %

5,937

-21.4%

908

-5.3%

315

-6.0%

29

-10.1%

7,190

-18.7%

0.787

-0.4%

5.113

-3.9%

2.135

-8.4%

1.574

11.6%

1.396

4.2%

Jun/23

Var. %

1,574.3

-3.8%

5,721.1

2.3%

1,207.4

-25.8%

5,599.8

0.6%

3,833.2

-0.1%

Jun/23

Var. %

1,521,760

4.1%

484,644

1.5%

31.8%

-77 bps

Jun/23

Var. %

20,157

0.0%

São Paulo, August 14, 2023

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

