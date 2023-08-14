Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo -
04:07:34 2023-08-14 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
14.11
BRL
-0.63%
-5.30%
+6.81%
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights - July 2023
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25
NIRE 35.300.351.452
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
B3 publishes July 2023 operating highlights
Additional information is available on
B3's IR website .
Listed - Equities
Jul/23
Jul/22
Var. %
Average Daily Trading Volume (R$ million)
Cash market
24,095
21,526
11.9%
Forward market & stock futures
224
254
-11.5%
Options market
530
613
-13.4%
Total equities
24,850
22,392
11.0%
Stock Indices
ADV ( in thousand)
3,112
3,134
-0.7%
RPC in R$
0.946
0.914
3.5%
Others
Number of accounts in depository
6,258,107
5,281,857
18.5%
Number of individual investors (CPFs)
5,355,709
4,460,419
20.1%
Number of listed companies
441
449
-1.8%
Securities lending - open interest (R$ billion)
123.6
101.5
21.7%
Average market capitalization (R$ billion)
4,461
4,122
8.2%
Turnover velocity
134.0%
130.5%
340 bps
FICC
Jul/23
Jul/22
Var. %
Average Daily Volume (thousand)
Interest Rates in BRL
4,664
2,562
82.1%
FX Rates
860
1,042
-17.4%
Interest Rates in USD
296
242
22.6%
Commodities
26
28
-7.6%
Derivatives Volumes
5,847
3,873
50.9%
Revenue per Contract (R$)
Interest Rates in BRL
0.784
1.035
-24.2%
FX Rates
4.912
5.046
-2.6%
Interest Rates in USD
1.957
2.275
-14.0%
Commodities
1.757
1.629
7.9%
Total RPC
1.455
2.195
-33.7%
OTC
Jul/23
Jul/22
Var. %
Fixed income
New Issues (R$ billion)
1,514.3
1,391.5
8.8%
Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
5,855.0
4,832.7
21.2%
Derivatives
New Issues (R$ billion)
895.4
1,103.5
-18.9%
Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
5,632.2
5,776.9
-2.5%
Other
Funds - Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
3,828.9
3,292.8
16.3%
Infrastructure for financing
Jul/23
Jul/22
Var. %
SNG
Total vehicles - sold
1,583,515
1,494,032
6.0%
Total vehicles - financed
492,076
436,115
12.8%
Total vehicles - credit penetration
31.1%
29.2%
188 bps
Technology, data and services
Jul/23
Jul/22
Var. %
Monthly utilization (number of participants)
20,159
18,519
8.9%
Jun/23 Var. %
29,483 -18.3%
-15.8% -30.2%
30,509 -18.5%
3,111 0.0%
0.999 -5.4%
6,213,594 0.7%
5,316,323 0.7%
444 -0.7%
124.4 -0.7%
4,390 1.6%
166.5% -3,258 bps
Jun/23 Var. %
5,937
-21.4%
908
-5.3%
315
-6.0%
29
-10.1%
7,190
-18.7%
0.787
-0.4%
5.113
-3.9%
2.135
-8.4%
1.574
11.6%
1.396
4.2%
Jun/23
Var. %
1,574.3
-3.8%
5,721.1
2.3%
1,207.4
-25.8%
5,599.8
0.6%
3,833.2
-0.1%
Jun/23
Var. %
1,521,760
4.1%
484,644
1.5%
31.8%
-77 bps
Jun/23
Var. %
20,157
0.0%
São Paulo, August 14, 2023
André Veiga Milanez
Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
Investor Relations +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 7976 / 6408 / 7830 I RI@B3.COM.BR
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA
- PUBLIC INFORMATION
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 14 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2023 21:34:35 UTC.
Transcript : B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2023
Aug. 11
CI
Brazil's B3 slightly misses forecasts with 4% drop in Q2 profit
Aug. 10
RE
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Aug. 09
CI
Brazilian arm of China Three Gorges withdraws from IPO
Jul. 21
RE
B3 Shares Rise 3.9% After Positive June Operational Figures
Jul. 12
DJ
Transcript : B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 12, 2023
May. 12
CI
Tranche Update on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 12, 2022.
May. 10
CI
Tranche Update on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 23, 2023.
May. 10
CI
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
May. 10
CI
Brazil's Haddad says oil exports tax to end within four months
Apr. 04
RE
Tranche Update on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 23, 2023.
Mar. 22
CI
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão announces an Equity Buyback for 250,000,000 shares, representing 4.32% of its issued share capital.
Mar. 22
CI
Tranche Update on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 12, 2022.
Mar. 22
CI
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, BalcÃ£oâ€™s Equity Buyback announced on May 12, 2022, has expired with239,995,900 shares, representing 4.04% for BRL 3,065.92 million.
Feb. 27
CI
Transcript : B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcpo, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2023
Feb. 16
CI
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
Feb. 15
CI
Brazil's B3 posts 5% drop in quarterly profit, misses forecasts
Feb. 15
RE
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
Feb. 14
CI
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão completed the acquisition of DataStock Tecnologia e Serviços LTDA.
Feb. 02
CI
Investor group requests arbitration against Brazil's Americanas and 3G Capital
Jan. 19
RE
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão(BOVESPA:B3SA3) added to Brazil Corporate Sustainability Index
Dec. 30
CI
Transcript : B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcpo - Analyst/Investor Day
Dec. 11
CI
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão authorizes a Buyback Plan.
Dec. 07
CI
Transcript : B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
Nov. 11
CI
Transcript : B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, Neurotech Tecnologia da Informação S.A. - M&A Call
Nov. 10
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao, formerly BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros, is a Brazil-based financial market infrastructure provider. The Company's service offerings range from exchange trading, clearing and other post-trading services to registration of over-the-counter (OTC) transactions. The Company also provides a listing service and acts as central securities depository (CSD). It develops software solutions and offers index licensing services. Its business is divided into four segments: Bovespa, which covers trading, clearing and settlement of equities and equity derivatives; BM&F, which covers trading, clearing and settlement of financial and commodities derivatives; Cetip Securities (Cetip UTVM), covering registration, clearing, settlement and custody systems for fixed-income securities and OTC derivatives, and Cetip Financing (Cetip UFIN), which provides an integrated private electronic system for registration of vehicle and real estate loans.
More about the company
Average target price
15.31BRL
Spread / Average Target
+8.51% Consensus