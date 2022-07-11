Log in
    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-07-11 pm EDT
10.77 BRL   -5.86%
B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights - June 2022
PU
06/30B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 6/30/22075-2022-PRE-Circular LetterNew Trading Hours – Changed Hours for the Automatic Exercise of Options on Single Stocks, Units and ETF Shares
PU
06/28B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends and IoC (06/28/2022)
PU
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights - June 2022

07/11/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

B3 publishes June 2022 operating highlights

Additional information is available in B3's IR website.

Listed - Equities

Jun/22

Jun/21

Var. %

Average Daily Trading Volume (R$ million)

Cash market

26,700

35,830

-25.5%

Forward market & stock futures

366

431

-15.1%

Options market

704

793

-11.2%

Total equities

27,770

37,055

-25.1%

Stock Indices

ADV ( in thousand)

3,594

3,910

-8.1%

RPC in R$

0.937

0.933

0.4%

Others

Number of accounts in depository

5,224,595

3,826,949

36.5%

Number of individual investors (CPFs)

4,408,788

3,187,887

38.3%

Number of listed companies

449

439

2.3%

Securities lending - open interest (R$ billion)

95.9

113.1

-15.2%

Average market capitalization (R$ billion)

4,289.0

5,755.6

-25.5%

Turnover velocity

155.6%

153.8%

186 bps

FICC

Jun/22

Jun/21

Var. %

Average Daily Volume (thousand)

Interest Rates in BRL

3,064

3,736

-18.0%

FX Rates

1,065

1,072

-0.6%

Interest Rates in USD

317

261

21.3%

Commodities

24

27

-9.7%

Derivatives Volumes

4,470

5,096

-12.3%

Revenue per Contract (R$)

Interest Rates in BRL

1.105

0.890

24.2%

FX Rates

4.512

5.424

-16.8%

Interest Rates in USD

1.987

2.782

-28.6%

Commodities

1.550

1.722

-10.0%

Total RPC

1.982

1.945

1.9%

OTC

Jun/22

Jun/21

Var. %

Fixed income

New Issues (R$ billion)

1,407.0

1,106.6

27.1%

Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

4,702.0

3,745.7

25.5%

Derivatives

New Issues (R$ billion)

1,291.5

955.2

35.2%

Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

5,614.5

4,902.2

14.5%

Other

Funds - Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

3,245.8

3,116.5

4.2%

Infrastructure for financing

Jun/22

Jun/21

Var. %

SNG

Total vehicles - sold

1,464,846

1,647,216

-11.1%

Total vehicles - financed

448,865

516,303

-13.1%

Total vehicles - credit penetration

30.6%

31.3%

-70 bps

Technology, data and services

Jun/22

Jun/21

Var. %

Monthly utilization (number of participants)

18,364

16,240

13.1%

Processed electronic cash transfers (thousand)

57,862

72,718

-20.4%

São Paulo, July 11, 2022

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations +55 11 2565-7739/4129/4490/7976/4522 I RI@B3.COM.BR

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

May/22 Var. %

29,339 -9.0%

  1. 37.8%
  1. -12.7%

30,410 -8.7%

3,458 3.9%

0.870 7.7%

5,167,380 1.1%

4,355,774 1.2%

452 -0.7%

108.7 -11.8%

4,496.5 -4.6%

163.1% -749 bps

May/22 Var. %

2,643 15.9%

1,097 -2.9%

  1. -12.8%
  1. -5.8%

4,128 8.3%

1.096

0.7%

4.716

-4.3%

2.146

-7.4%

1.693

-8.4%

2.154

-8.0%

May/22

Var. %

1,411.9

-0.3%

4,606.6

2.1%

1,085.0

19.0%

5,513.5

1.8%

3,228.0

0.6%

May/22

Var. %

1,512,939

-3.2%

479,398

-6.4%

31.7%

-104 bps

May/22

Var. %

18,189

1.0%

60,558

-4.5%

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
