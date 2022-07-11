B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights - June 2022
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25
Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
B3 publishes June 2022 operating highlights
Listed - Equities
Jun/22
Jun/21
Var. %
Average Daily Trading Volume (R$ million)
Cash market
26,700
35,830
-25.5%
Forward market & stock futures
366
431
-15.1%
Options market
704
793
-11.2%
Total equities
27,770
37,055
-25.1%
Stock Indices
ADV ( in thousand)
3,594
3,910
-8.1%
RPC in R$
0.937
0.933
0.4%
Others
Number of accounts in depository
5,224,595
3,826,949
36.5%
Number of individual investors (CPFs)
4,408,788
3,187,887
38.3%
Number of listed companies
449
439
2.3%
Securities lending - open interest (R$ billion)
95.9
113.1
-15.2%
Average market capitalization (R$ billion)
4,289.0
5,755.6
-25.5%
Turnover velocity
155.6%
153.8%
186 bps
FICC
Jun/22
Jun/21
Var. %
Average Daily Volume (thousand)
Interest Rates in BRL
3,064
3,736
-18.0%
FX Rates
1,065
1,072
-0.6%
Interest Rates in USD
317
261
21.3%
Commodities
24
27
-9.7%
Derivatives Volumes
4,470
5,096
-12.3%
Revenue per Contract (R$)
Interest Rates in BRL
1.105
0.890
24.2%
FX Rates
4.512
5.424
-16.8%
Interest Rates in USD
1.987
2.782
-28.6%
Commodities
1.550
1.722
-10.0%
Total RPC
1.982
1.945
1.9%
OTC
Jun/22
Jun/21
Var. %
Fixed income
New Issues (R$ billion)
1,407.0
1,106.6
27.1%
Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
4,702.0
3,745.7
25.5%
Derivatives
New Issues (R$ billion)
1,291.5
955.2
35.2%
Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
5,614.5
4,902.2
14.5%
Other
Funds - Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
3,245.8
3,116.5
4.2%
Infrastructure for financing
Jun/22
Jun/21
Var. %
SNG
Total vehicles - sold
1,464,846
1,647,216
-11.1%
Total vehicles - financed
448,865
516,303
-13.1%
Total vehicles - credit penetration
30.6%
31.3%
-70 bps
Technology, data and services
Jun/22
Jun/21
Var. %
Monthly utilization (number of participants)
18,364
16,240
13.1%
Processed electronic cash transfers (thousand)
57,862
72,718
-20.4%
São Paulo, July 11, 2022
André Veiga Milanez
Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
Investor Relations +55 11 2565-7739/4129/4490/7976/4522 I RI@B3.COM.BR
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
May/22 Var. %
29,339 -9.0%
37.8%
-12.7%
30,410 -8.7%
3,458 3.9%
0.870 7.7%
5,167,380 1.1%
4,355,774 1.2%
452 -0.7%
108.7 -11.8%
4,496.5 -4.6%
163.1% -749 bps
May/22 Var. %
2,643 15.9%
1,097 -2.9%
-12.8%
-5.8%
4,128 8.3%
1.096
0.7%
4.716
-4.3%
2.146
-7.4%
1.693
-8.4%
2.154
-8.0%
May/22
Var. %
1,411.9
-0.3%
4,606.6
2.1%
1,085.0
19.0%
5,513.5
1.8%
3,228.0
0.6%
May/22
Var. %
1,512,939
-3.2%
479,398
-6.4%
31.7%
-104 bps
May/22
Var. %
18,189
1.0%
60,558
-4.5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.