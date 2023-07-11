Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo -
04:07:44 2023-07-11 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
13.93
BRL
-1.07%
-5.50%
+5.45%
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights - June 2023
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25
NIRE 35.300.351.452
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
B3 publishes June 2023 operating highlights
Additional information is available on
B3's IR website .
Listed - Equities
Jun/23
Jun/22
Var. %
Average Daily Trading Volume (R$ million)
Cash market
29,483
27,731
6.3%
Forward market & stock futures
267
381
-30.1%
Options market
760
728
4.4%
Total equities
30,509
28,840
5.8%
Stock Indices
ADV ( in thousand)
3,111
3,594
-13.5%
RPC in R$
0.999
0.937
6.7%
Others
Number of accounts in depository
6,213,594
5,224,598
18.9%
Number of individual investors (CPFs)
5,316,323
4,408,788
20.6%
Number of listed companies
444
449
-1.1%
Securities lending - open interest (R$ billion)
124.4
95.9
29.8%
Average market capitalization (R$ billion)
4,390
4,289
2.4%
Turnover velocity
166.5%
161.6%
490 bps
FICC
Jun/23
Jun/22
Var. %
Average Daily Volume (thousand)
Interest Rates in BRL
5,937
3,065
93.7%
FX Rates
908
1,065
-14.7%
Interest Rates in USD
315
317
-0.4%
Commodities
29
24
19.4%
Derivatives Volumes
7,190
4,471
60.8%
Revenue per Contract (R$)
Interest Rates in BRL
0.787
1.104
-28.7%
FX Rates
5.113
4.512
13.3%
Interest Rates in USD
2.135
1.987
7.5%
Commodities
1.574
1.550
1.5%
Total RPC
1.396
1.981
-29.5%
OTC
Jun/23
Jun/22
Var. %
Fixed income
New Issues (R$ billion)
1,574.3
1,407.0
11.9%
Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
5,721.1
4,702.0
21.7%
Derivatives
New Issues (R$ billion)
1,207.4
1,291.5
-6.5%
Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
5,599.8
5,614.5
-0.3%
Other
Funds - Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
3,833.2
3,245.8
18.1%
Infrastructure for financing
Jun/23
Jun/22
Var. %
SNG
Total vehicles - sold
1,521,760
1,464,828
3.9%
Total vehicles - financed
484,644
448,865
8.0%
Total vehicles - credit penetration
31.8%
30.6%
120 bps
Technology, data and services
Jun/23
Jun/22
Var. %
Monthly utilization (number of participants)
20,157
18,364
9.8%
May/23 Var. %
26,185 12.6%
-11.0% 23.3%
27,101 12.6%
3,142
-1.0%
0.923
8.3%
6,187,538
0.4%
5,293,390
0.4%
444
0.0%
133.3
-6.7%
4,073
7.8%
159.4%
710 bps
May/23
Var. %
5,078
16.9%
933
-2.6%
252
24.9%
33
-12.1%
6,296
14.2%
0.844
-6.7%
4.859
5.2%
2.261
-5.6%
1.674
-5.9%
1.500
-6.9%
May/23
Var. %
1,628.7
-3.3%
5,599.5
2.2%
1,062.0
13.7%
5,726.7
-2.2%
3,714.3
3.2%
May/23
Var. %
1,629,453
-6.6%
500,170
-3.1%
30.7%
115 bps
May/23
Var. %
20,001
0.8%
São Paulo, July 11, 2023
André Veiga Milanez
Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
Investor Relations +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 7976 / 6408 / 7830 I RI@B3.COM.BR
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA
- PUBLIC INFORMATION
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 11 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao, formerly BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros, is a Brazil-based financial market infrastructure provider. The Company's service offerings range from exchange trading, clearing and other post-trading services to registration of over-the-counter (OTC) transactions. The Company also provides a listing service and acts as central securities depository (CSD). It develops software solutions and offers index licensing services. Its business is divided into four segments: Bovespa, which covers trading, clearing and settlement of equities and equity derivatives; BM&F, which covers trading, clearing and settlement of financial and commodities derivatives; Cetip Securities (Cetip UTVM), covering registration, clearing, settlement and custody systems for fixed-income securities and OTC derivatives, and Cetip Financing (Cetip UFIN), which provides an integrated private electronic system for registration of vehicle and real estate loans.
