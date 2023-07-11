B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

B3 publishes June 2023 operating highlights

Additional information is available on B3's IR website.

Listed - Equities

Jun/23

Jun/22

Var. %

Average Daily Trading Volume (R$ million)

Cash market

29,483

27,731

6.3%

Forward market & stock futures

267

381

-30.1%

Options market

760

728

4.4%

Total equities

30,509

28,840

5.8%

Stock Indices

ADV ( in thousand)

3,111

3,594

-13.5%

RPC in R$

0.999

0.937

6.7%

Others

Number of accounts in depository

6,213,594

5,224,598

18.9%

Number of individual investors (CPFs)

5,316,323

4,408,788

20.6%

Number of listed companies

444

449

-1.1%

Securities lending - open interest (R$ billion)

124.4

95.9

29.8%

Average market capitalization (R$ billion)

4,390

4,289

2.4%

Turnover velocity

166.5%

161.6%

490 bps

FICC

Jun/23

Jun/22

Var. %

Average Daily Volume (thousand)

Interest Rates in BRL

5,937

3,065

93.7%

FX Rates

908

1,065

-14.7%

Interest Rates in USD

315

317

-0.4%

Commodities

29

24

19.4%

Derivatives Volumes

7,190

4,471

60.8%

Revenue per Contract (R$)

Interest Rates in BRL

0.787

1.104

-28.7%

FX Rates

5.113

4.512

13.3%

Interest Rates in USD

2.135

1.987

7.5%

Commodities

1.574

1.550

1.5%

Total RPC

1.396

1.981

-29.5%

OTC

Jun/23

Jun/22

Var. %

Fixed income

New Issues (R$ billion)

1,574.3

1,407.0

11.9%

Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

5,721.1

4,702.0

21.7%

Derivatives

New Issues (R$ billion)

1,207.4

1,291.5

-6.5%

Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

5,599.8

5,614.5

-0.3%

Other

Funds - Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

3,833.2

3,245.8

18.1%

Infrastructure for financing

Jun/23

Jun/22

Var. %

SNG

Total vehicles - sold

1,521,760

1,464,828

3.9%

Total vehicles - financed

484,644

448,865

8.0%

Total vehicles - credit penetration

31.8%

30.6%

120 bps

Technology, data and services

Jun/23

Jun/22

Var. %

Monthly utilization (number of participants)

20,157

18,364

9.8%

May/23 Var. %

26,185 12.6%

  1. -11.0%
  1. 23.3%

27,101 12.6%

3,142

-1.0%

0.923

8.3%

6,187,538

0.4%

5,293,390

0.4%

444

0.0%

133.3

-6.7%

4,073

7.8%

159.4%

710 bps

May/23

Var. %

5,078

16.9%

933

-2.6%

252

24.9%

33

-12.1%

6,296

14.2%

0.844

-6.7%

4.859

5.2%

2.261

-5.6%

1.674

-5.9%

1.500

-6.9%

May/23

Var. %

1,628.7

-3.3%

5,599.5

2.2%

1,062.0

13.7%

5,726.7

-2.2%

3,714.3

3.2%

May/23

Var. %

1,629,453

-6.6%

500,170

-3.1%

30.7%

115 bps

May/23

Var. %

20,001

0.8%

São Paulo, July 11, 2023

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

