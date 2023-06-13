Advanced search
    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:32 2023-06-13 pm EDT
14.61 BRL   -1.95%
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights - May 2023
PU
06/12B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Insider Trading Policy
PU
06/01B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : ESM - Final Consolidated Synthetic Map
PU
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights - May 2023

06/13/2023 | 05:07pm EDT
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

B3 publishes May 2023 operating highlights

Additional information is available on B3's IR website.

Listed - Equities

May/23

May/22

Var. %

Apr/23

Var. %

Average Daily Trading Volume (R$ million)

Cash market

26,185

29,339

-10.7%

24,695

6.0%

Forward market & stock futures

300

265

12.9%

292

2.7%

Options market

616

806

-23.5%

609

1.2%

Total equities

27,101

30,410

-10.9%

25,596

5.9%

Stock Indices

ADV ( in thousand)

3,142

3,458

-9.2%

3,066

2.5%

RPC in R$

0.923

0.870

6.1%

1.017

-9.2%

Others

Number of accounts in depository

6,187,538

5,167,380

19.7%

6,184,091

0.1%

Number of individual investors (CPFs)

5,293,390

4,355,774

21.5%

5,287,100

0.1%

Number of listed companies

444

452

-1.8%

444

0.0%

Securities lending - open interest (R$ billion)

133.3

108.7

22.6%

125.8

5.9%

Average market capitalization (R$ billion)

4,073

4,497

-9.4%

3,950

3.1%

Turnover velocity

159.4%

163.1%

-368 bps

155.0%

440 bps

FICC

May/23

May/22

Var. %

Apr/23

Var. %

Average Daily Volume (thousand)

Interest Rates in BRL

5,078

2,643

92.1%

4,487

13.2%

FX Rates

933

1,097

-14.9%

947

-1.5%

Interest Rates in USD

252

363

-30.4%

260

-2.7%

Commodities

33

26

27.8%

28

16.4%

Derivatives Volumes

6,296

4,128

52.5%

5,722

10.0%

Revenue per Contract (R$)

Interest Rates in BRL

0.844

1.096

-23.0%

0.797

5.8%

FX Rates

4.859

4.716

3.0%

5.127

-5.2%

Interest Rates in USD

2.261

2.146

5.4%

2.127

6.3%

Commodities

1.674

1.693

-1.2%

1.515

10.4%

Total RPC

1.500

2.154

-30.4%

1.578

-4.9%

OTC

May/23

May/22

Var. %

Apr/23

Var. %

Fixed income

New Issues (R$ billion)

1,628.7

1,411.9

15.4%

1,346.7

20.9%

Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

5,599.5

4,606.6

21.6%

5,539.6

1.1%

Derivatives

New Issues (R$ billion)

1,062.0

1,085.0

-2.1%

1,132.4

-6.2%

Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

5,726.7

5,513.5

3.9%

5,723.8

0.1%

Other

Funds - Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

3,714.3

3,228.0

15.1%

3,580.7

3.7%

Infrastructure for financing

May/23

May/22

Var. %

Apr/23

Var. %

SNG

Total vehicles - sold

1,629,453

1,512,950

7.7%

1,334,472

22.1%

Total vehicles - financed

500,170

479,398

4.3%

421,802

18.6%

Total vehicles - credit penetration

30.7%

31.7%

-99 bps

31.6%

-91 bps

Technology, data and services

May/23

May/22

Var. %

Apr/23

Var. %

Monthly utilization (number of participants)

20,001

18,189

10.0%

19,851

0.8%

São Paulo, June 13, 2023

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 7976 / 6408 / 7830 I RI@B3.COM.BR

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 21:06:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
