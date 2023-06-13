B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights - May 2023
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25
Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
B3 publishes May 2023 operating highlights
Additional information is available on
B3's IR website .
Listed - Equities
May/23
May/22
Var. %
Apr/23
Var. %
Average Daily Trading Volume (R$ million)
Cash market
26,185
29,339
-10.7%
24,695
6.0%
Forward market & stock futures
300
265
12.9%
292
2.7%
Options market
616
806
-23.5%
609
1.2%
Total equities
27,101
30,410
-10.9%
25,596
5.9%
Stock Indices
ADV ( in thousand)
3,142
3,458
-9.2%
3,066
2.5%
RPC in R$
0.923
0.870
6.1%
1.017
-9.2%
Others
Number of accounts in depository
6,187,538
5,167,380
19.7%
6,184,091
0.1%
Number of individual investors (CPFs)
5,293,390
4,355,774
21.5%
5,287,100
0.1%
Number of listed companies
444
452
-1.8%
444
0.0%
Securities lending - open interest (R$ billion)
133.3
108.7
22.6%
125.8
5.9%
Average market capitalization (R$ billion)
4,073
4,497
-9.4%
3,950
3.1%
Turnover velocity
159.4%
163.1%
-368 bps
155.0%
440 bps
FICC
May/23
May/22
Var. %
Apr/23
Var. %
Average Daily Volume (thousand)
Interest Rates in BRL
5,078
2,643
92.1%
4,487
13.2%
FX Rates
933
1,097
-14.9%
947
-1.5%
Interest Rates in USD
252
363
-30.4%
260
-2.7%
Commodities
33
26
27.8%
28
16.4%
Derivatives Volumes
6,296
4,128
52.5%
5,722
10.0%
Revenue per Contract (R$)
Interest Rates in BRL
0.844
1.096
-23.0%
0.797
5.8%
FX Rates
4.859
4.716
3.0%
5.127
-5.2%
Interest Rates in USD
2.261
2.146
5.4%
2.127
6.3%
Commodities
1.674
1.693
-1.2%
1.515
10.4%
Total RPC
1.500
2.154
-30.4%
1.578
-4.9%
OTC
May/23
May/22
Var. %
Apr/23
Var. %
Fixed income
New Issues (R$ billion)
1,628.7
1,411.9
15.4%
1,346.7
20.9%
Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
5,599.5
4,606.6
21.6%
5,539.6
1.1%
Derivatives
New Issues (R$ billion)
1,062.0
1,085.0
-2.1%
1,132.4
-6.2%
Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
5,726.7
5,513.5
3.9%
5,723.8
0.1%
Other
Funds - Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
3,714.3
3,228.0
15.1%
3,580.7
3.7%
Infrastructure for financing
May/23
May/22
Var. %
Apr/23
Var. %
SNG
Total vehicles - sold
1,629,453
1,512,950
7.7%
1,334,472
22.1%
Total vehicles - financed
500,170
479,398
4.3%
421,802
18.6%
Total vehicles - credit penetration
30.7%
31.7%
-99 bps
31.6%
-91 bps
Technology, data and services
May/23
May/22
Var. %
Apr/23
Var. %
Monthly utilization (number of participants)
20,001
18,189
10.0%
19,851
0.8%
São Paulo, June 13, 2023
André Veiga Milanez
Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
Investor Relations +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 7976 / 6408 / 7830 I RI@B3.COM.BR
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
Disclaimer
B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 21:06:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
