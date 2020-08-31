B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the market - Lives of the week of 08/31/2020

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No 09.346.601/0001-25
Corporate Registry (NIRE) 35.300.351.452
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Lives of the Week
B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3"), in compliance with the statement in Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP, announces the participation of Company's executives in the following lives:
São Paulo, August 31, 2020.
Daniel Sonder
Chief Financial Officer
Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-5739 / 5165 / 4129 / 7935 / 4490 | RI@B3.COM.BR
