B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the market - Lives of the week of 08/31/2020

08/31/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No 09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Lives of the Week

B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3"), in compliance with the statement in Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP, announces the participation of Company's executives in the following lives:

Main Subject

Organizer

Executive

Position

Date

Time

Link to Access

(BRT)

Business

Valor

Gilson

CEO

09/01/20

10:30

https://www.linkedin.com/c

panorama for B3

Econômico

Finkelsztain

ompany/valoreconomico/

BDRs for

Infomoney

Mario

Listed Products

09/01/20

10:30

https://www.infomoney.co

individual

Palhares

Director

m.br/

investors

A new

CSC

André

Compliance

09/01/20

10:00

https://evento.connecteds

generation of

Demarco

Products and

martcities.com.br/evento-

PPPs (public-

Bidding Process

online-iluminacao-publica/

private

Director

partnership) for

Smart Cities

Perspectives for

IBGC

Flávia Mouta

Issuers Director

09/03/20

17:00

https://us02web.zoom.us/j

Governance in

/81803040819

Capital Markets

São Paulo, August 31, 2020.

Daniel Sonder

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-5739 / 5165 / 4129 / 7935 / 4490 | RI@B3.COM.BR

1

INFORMAÇÃO INTERNA - INTERNAL INFORMATION

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

B3 SA - – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 21:24:10 UTC
