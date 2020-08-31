B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the market - Lives of the week of 08/31/2020

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No 09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Lives of the Week

B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3"), in compliance with the statement in Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP, announces the participation of Company's executives in the following lives:

Main Subject Organizer Executive Position Date Time Link to Access (BRT) Business Valor Gilson CEO 09/01/20 10:30 https://www.linkedin.com/c panorama for B3 Econômico Finkelsztain ompany/valoreconomico/ BDRs for Infomoney Mario Listed Products 09/01/20 10:30 https://www.infomoney.co individual Palhares Director m.br/ investors A new CSC André Compliance 09/01/20 10:00 https://evento.connecteds generation of Demarco Products and martcities.com.br/evento- PPPs (public- Bidding Process online-iluminacao-publica/ private Director partnership) for Smart Cities Perspectives for IBGC Flávia Mouta Issuers Director 09/03/20 17:00 https://us02web.zoom.us/j Governance in /81803040819 Capital Markets

São Paulo, August 31, 2020.

Daniel Sonder

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-5739 / 5165 / 4129 / 7935 / 4490 | RI@B3.COM.BR 1

INFORMAÇÃO INTERNA - INTERNAL INFORMATION