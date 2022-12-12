B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Presentation - B3 Day 2022
DISCLAIMER
This presentation may contain certain statements that express the management's expectations, beliefs and assumptions about future events or results. Such statements are not historical fact, being based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data, and on current projections about the industries B3 operates in. The verbs "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "plan," "predict," "project," "target" and other similar verbs are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in this presentation and do not guarantee any future B3 performance.
The factors that might affect performance include, but are not limited to: (i) market acceptance of B3 services; (ii) volatility related to (a) the Brazilian economy and securities markets and (b) the highly-competitive industries in which B3 operates; (iii) changes in (a) domestic and foreign legislation and taxation and (b) government policies related to the financial and securities markets; (iv) increasing competition from new entrants to the Brazilian markets; (v) ability to keep up with rapid changes in technological environment, including the implementation of enhanced functionality demanded by B3 customers; (vi) ability to maintain an ongoing process for introducing competitive new products and services, while maintaining the competitiveness of existing ones; (vii) ability to attract new customers in domestic and foreign jurisdictions; (viii) ability to expand the offer of B3 products in foreign jurisdictions.
All forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on information and data available as of the date they were made, B3 undertakes no obligation to update them in light of new information or future development. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities where such offer or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law. No offering shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Brazilian Securities Commission CVM Instruction 400 of 2003, as amended.
A G E N D A
B3
Day
2 0 2 2
Strategy
Core Business
Listed Segment
OTC
3. New Businesses
Data
IT Services and Platforms
Digital Assets
IT Platforms
Culture & ESG
Financial
Strategy
STRATEGY
's Str tegic l Journe
B3's strategy driven by assessing opportunities and risks related to the evolution of its business environment
BMF&Bovespa and Cetip merger
Execution - Focus on integrationand building the new Company
Divestments of minority positionsin other exchanges in LatAm and CME
Capacityexpansion
2017
Local market
Changes in
development
the
competitive
landscape
B2B2C Positioning: to contribute to the growth of customers' businesses
Products for retail investor
Pricing and incentives
B2C Positioning: strengthen relationships and promoting the market
Financial education
Informational platforms
Communication and brand awareness
Products " s-a-service"
Frontiers of
Business
2022
action
between
expansion and
diversification
participants
Client proximity: strengthening of relationship and products' departments
User experience: new model of customer service and operational excellence
Products Roadmap
Agile development
Cultural transformation 1.0:new values and cause
Framework development anddata governance
●Ecosystem coordinated between B3 and partners, monetizing 's
proprietary data
M&As opportunities: new verticals, skill set, channels and industries
New platforms and technology
Cultural transformation 2.0:ambidextrous model
