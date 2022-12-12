Advanced search
    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  01:23 2022-12-12 pm EST
11.32 BRL   -3.58%
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Presentation - B3 Day 2022

12/12/2022 | 01:16pm EST
B3

Day

2 0 2 2

DISCLAIMER

This presentation may contain certain statements that express the management's expectations, beliefs and assumptions about future events or results. Such statements are not historical fact, being based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data, and on current projections about the industries B3 operates in. The verbs "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "plan," "predict," "project," "target" and other similar verbs are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in this presentation and do not guarantee any future B3 performance.

The factors that might affect performance include, but are not limited to: (i) market acceptance of B3 services; (ii) volatility related to (a) the Brazilian economy and securities markets and (b) the highly-competitive industries in which B3 operates; (iii) changes in (a) domestic and foreign legislation and taxation and (b) government policies related to the financial and securities markets; (iv) increasing competition from new entrants to the Brazilian markets; (v) ability to keep up with rapid changes in technological environment, including the implementation of enhanced functionality demanded by B3 customers; (vi) ability to maintain an ongoing process for introducing competitive new products and services, while maintaining the competitiveness of existing ones; (vii) ability to attract new customers in domestic and foreign jurisdictions; (viii) ability to expand the offer of B3 products in foreign jurisdictions.

All forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on information and data available as of the date they were made, B3 undertakes no obligation to update them in light of new information or future development. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities where such offer or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law. No offering shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Brazilian Securities Commission CVM Instruction 400 of 2003, as amended.

INFORMAÇÃO INTERNA - INTERNAL INFORMATION

2

A G E N D A

B3

Day

2 0 2 2

  1. Strategy
  2. Core Business
  1. Listed Segment
  1. OTC

3. New Businesses

  1. Data
    1. IT Services and Platforms
      1. Digital Assets
      2. IT Platforms
  2. Culture & ESG
  3. Financial

Strategy

INTERNA - INTERNAL INFORMATION

4

STRATEGY

's Str tegic l Journe

B3's strategy driven by assessing opportunities and risks related to the evolution of its business environment

  • BMF&Bovespa and Cetip merger
  • Execution - Focus on integration and building the new Company
  • Divestments of minority positions in other exchanges in LatAm and CME
  • Capacity expansion

2017

Local market

Changes in

development

the

competitive

landscape

B2B2C Positioning: to contribute to the growth of customers' businesses

  • Products for retail investor
  • Pricing and incentives

B2C Positioning: strengthen relationships and promoting the market

  • Financial education
  • Informational platforms
  • Communication and brand awareness
    Products " s-a-service"

Frontiers of

Business

2022

action

between

expansion and

diversification

participants

  • Client proximity: strengthening of relationship and products' departments
  • User experience: new model of customer service and operational excellence
  • Products Roadmap
  • Agile development
  • Cultural transformation 1.0: new values and cause
  • Framework development and data governance

Ecosystem coordinated between B3 and partners, monetizing 's

proprietary data

  • M&As opportunities: new verticals, skill set, channels and industries
  • New platforms and technology
  • Cultural transformation 2.0: ambidextrous model

INFORMAÇÃO INTERNA - INTERNAL INFORMATION

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 18:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
