B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Results Teleconference (Transcript) - 1Q23

International Conference Call B3 (B3SA3) 1Q23 Earnings Results May 12th, 2023 Operator: Good morning, ladies, and gentlemen, and welcome to the audio conference call of B3's earnings results for first quarter of 2023. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions to participate will be given at that time. If you should require assistance during the call, please press the star key followed by zero. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and broadcasted live via webcast. The replay will be available after the event is concluded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Andre Veiga Milanez, B3's Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer, who will be joined by Fernando Campos, Investor Relation Associate Director. Please, go ahead. Andre Milanez: Thank you and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining our first quarter results call. The first quarter we found a still challenging scenario with an environment where interest rates remained at very high levels in Brazil, a lot of uncertainty not only in relation to the local economy, but in relation to the global markets as well, particularly in Brazil uncertainties about the fiscal policy, which ended up impacting our performance during the quarter. As a result of that, we posted gross revenues of 2.5 billion, a reduction of 3 and 4% respectively in relation to the first quarter of 22 and the fourth quarter of 22. If we look at the volumes, particularly for the stock market during the quarter, the reduction that we saw in the average daily trading volume was mainly the result of the compression that we saw on the company's market cap although we remained with the turnover velocity very healthy above 150%. Fernando will comment a little bit more on the operational performance of each one of our segments, but I think it's worth highlighting here once again the strength of our diversified business model and in a scenario where we saw the conditions negatively impacting our business on the market that also had positive impacts to the other segments, particular here I would like to highlight the performance on our 1

listed derivatives segment and on the counter segment on the OTC segment that ended up offsetting the reduction that we saw on the stock market. In relation to the [inaudible - sound failure], I think, as we mentioned during the first quarter results call, we did see an acceleration of our expenses during the fourth quarter, but they were also impacted by non-recurring items, particularly non- recurring items related to efficiency initiatives that we carried out during the second- half of last year, so the first quarter this year without any, let's say, large non- recurring items, we started to see the positive impacts that those initiatives had particularly in our personnel line, with that we ended up presenting a reduction in total expenses both against the first quarter of last year and the last quarter of last year as well. I think I would like to reinforce here our commitment with cost discipline, I don't think that has ever been away from our agenda, but perhaps we're going to give a special attention to that should that matter now. We will continue to look throughout the year at expenses very carefully always seeking to optimize our cost structure without having to compromise our growth strategy. As I mentioned in other occasions, our goal is to be on the lower range of our expense guidance for this year. I'm going to call Fernando now to talk a little bit more about the operational performance of each one of our segments and I'll get back afterwards. Fernando? Fernando Campos: Hey everyone, good morning. Talking ta little bit about the operational performance for the quarter starting with cash equities, we saw an ADTV of 25.2 billion on the cash equities market, 20% below the first quarter of last year and the fourth quarter last year. I think here just to reinforce what Andre mentioned before, it has much more to do with a compression, the reduction of market cap of companies because we still saw a turnover velocity at high levels, more than 150%, 153% to be more precise. I think it's important also to highlight the decrease in margins in the fees of the cash equities market, and this retraction when we compare to the first quarter last year, although we saw an increase compared to the fourth quarter last year, reflects the investment that the company is making on strengthening its central book in times where… in a challenging scenario, as Andre mentioned, where we see what we call organic liquidity a little lower than usual, and we do that through the expansion of market making programs and [unintelligible] provider programs as well. Talking a little bit about listed derivatives, we saw all-time record of a 6.1 contracts traded in average daily, a growth of 36% year on year and 33% quarter on quarter and mainly reflecting the interest rates in BRL contracts, which in its turn reflects the volatility in the interest rates a curve that we saw during the quarter as a result of other certainty regarding fiscal policy. 2

OTC also had a good performance, the volume of issuances and outstanding balance grew 15% when compared to the first quarter of last year, and when compared to the fourth quarter last year we saw a higher acceleration on the outstanding balance with the issuances more stable, which I think also reflects the scenario we are going through with uncertainties. And then in the technology and data line, I think it's worth highlighting the growth in the utilization line in the OTC, which grew for 7% quarter on quarter and 2%... sorry, 11% year on year and 2% quarter on quarter, and this line mainly grows with the funding industry, in which we are seeing an increase in the fixed income funds during this period. It's also worth highlighting the growth in Neoway's revenue, which grew 15% year on year although we saw a small decrease quarter on quarter given the loss of a client that was important for Neoway in the period. Now I'm going to get back to Andre to talk about the financial results, return to shareholders and other highlights. Andre Milanez: Thank you, Fernando. Our financial results during the quarter were positive and we posted around R$142 million, the increase that we saw in the financial revenues is mainly explained by the positive result that we achieved by repurchasing approximately US$50 million related to our bond during the quarter, this is in line with our strategy to keep an active role in managing our liabilities and seeking for opportunities to optimize our capital structure, and although we had that positive result, we also had a lower average cash balance during the period, so the result with the repurchase of the bond was able to more than offset that lower average cash balance. I think it is important to say that this positive result will not necessarily reoccur during the remaining of the year, of course if we see opportunities to again maximize shareholders return through the management of our liabilities, we will seek to do that, but we cannot ensure that this will be the case throughout the next quarters. Our recurring EBITDA totaled 1.6 billion with a margin of almost 73.5% and the net income attributable to B3's shareholders reached 1.1 billion. During the quarter we also distributed a total of R$740 million, around 400 million were deployed in the repurchase of our shares and the remainder was distributed to shareholders through interest on capital. On this topic, I think it's also important to mention that during the quarter we cancelled around 280 million shares that had been repurchased during the prior year and which represent almost 5% of the company's total shares. Last, I think it is important to mention that despite our strategy of expansion in other segments, a large part of our efforts, or most of our efforts, remained dedicated to our core business and focused on development of new products and new services. 3

We do still have a very robust road map of products for the for the remainder of the year, we have continued to make progress in the discussions with the regulators around our block trading facility, we do intend to be the first ones to offer this solutions to our customers and to the market, and our expectation - providing that these discussions and the approvals go according to what we expect - is that we should be able to launch our new block trading facility by the beginning of the second-half of this year. And also, I think another important update in relation to our new businesses and initiatives, during this last month we have obtained all the necessary regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Neurotech that we announced at the end of last year. we are still waiting the fulfillment of certain precedent conditions that do not involve regulatory approvals, but there were other conditions that that needed to be met for the transaction to be completed. We do expect those conditions to be met soon and with that we will finally be able to announce the completion of that transaction that was announced last year. I think those were the main highlights that I wanted to make. I now open the floor for questions that you might have. Thank you. Question and Answer Session Operator: Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and- answer session from investors and analysts. if you have a question, please press the star key followed by the one key on your touch tone phone now. if at any time you would like to remove yourself from the questioning queue, press star two. Please hold while we collect your questions. Thank you. Our first question comes from Tito Labarta, with Goldman Sachs. Tito Labarta: Hi, good morning, Andre, Fernando, thanks for the call and taking my question. I guess my question is following up a little bit on the expenses, you know, good job in the quarter, they're controlling the expenses a bit. Is there room to control cost more? And particularly just given the environment we're seeing with volumes kind of being relatively weak, how much does that influence how much you want to do on expenses? So, how much of that is like within your control and is there room to cut more? And if volumes were to come back, would you be less focused on expenses? It's kind of an indirect question your margin outlook, but just to think about how much control on the expenses and if there's more room to keep costs under control. Thanks. Andre Milanez: Thanks for your question, Tito, and thanks for joining our call. Tito, as you know, we do have, let's say, a cost structure to a large extent almost fixed in nature, so there's not a lot of variable costs that we can start cutting, and most of our 4