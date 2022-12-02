B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Socio-Environmental Responsibility Policy

SOCIO-ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY AND GOVERNANCE POLICY December 28, 2021 2 INFORMAÇÃO INTERNA - INTERNAL INFORMATION

TABLE OF CONTENTS 1 PURPOSE .................................................................................................... 3 2 SCOPE ......................................................................................................... 3 3 REFERENCES ............................................................................................. 3 4 GUIDELINES.................................................................................................. 4 5 RESPONSIBILITIES..................................................................................... 8 6 FINAL PROVISIONS...................................................................................... 9 7 CHANGE LOG.............................................................................................. 6 3 INFORMAÇÃO INTERNA - INTERNAL INFORMATION

1 PURPOSE The purpose of the Socio-Environmental Responsibility and Governance Policy (Policy) is to set out principles and guidelines and express corporate practices that drive B3's socio-environmental and climate change activities, as well as its level of susceptibility to risks related to those themes, thus reaffirming the relevance of sustainability for the Company's strategy, culture, business and stakeholder relations. The Company seeks to be aligned with the best sustainability and corporate governance practices, relying on a socio-environmental management structure at different levels of the organization and striving for transparency in the availability of information. Furthermore, the Company is aware of its transformative role and inducement potential as it seeks to promote market engagement, develop and make available products and services with environmental, social and governance characteristics. In addition, it actively participates in Brazilian and international initiatives that promote agendas related to social and environmental responsibility among asset managers and financial players, stock exchanges and business communities. Among such initiatives, one can highlight the Company's commitment to and alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the UN Global Compact initiatives. 2 SCOPE This Policy applies to all executive officers, employees, interns, trainees, suppliers, service providers and partners of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3), its subsidiaries and affiliates abroad, Banco B3 S.A. (B3 Bank), BSM, Cetip Info Tecnologia S.A. (Cetip Info), B3 Social, and other associations (Company). 4 INFORMAÇÃO INTERNA - INTERNAL INFORMATION

3 REFERENCES The Socio-Environmental Responsibility and Governance Policy correlates with the Company's following corporate documents: Code of Conduct and Ethics.

Code of Conduct for Suppliers, Service Providers and Partners.

Anti-Corruption and Fraud Prevention Policy.

and Fraud Prevention Policy. Corporate Risk Management Policy.

HR and Compensation Policy.

Information Technology Policy.

Personal Data Protection Governance Policy.

Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing Policy. 4 GUIDELINES Ethics and Integrity. The Company has a range of measures in place to prevent, identify and combat practices such as corruption and fraud, money laundering, terrorist financing and combating the financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction by setting out guidelines, rules of behavior and corporate policies. Corporate Governance and Transparency. Policies and procedures in line with the highest governance standards based on responsible and transparent action and with robust controls are critical for a company's growth. For this reason, the Company seeks to ensure up-to-date governance practices that are in line with new market requirements, such as the drafting and public disclosure of the Company's environmental, social and governance performance, as well as corporate policies and adequate internal procedures. 5 INFORMAÇÃO INTERNA - INTERNAL INFORMATION