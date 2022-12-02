B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Socio-Environmental Responsibility Policy

The purpose of the Socio-Environmental Responsibility and Governance Policy (Policy) is to set out principles and guidelines and express corporate practices that drive B3's socio-environmental and climate change activities, as well as its level of susceptibility to risks related to those themes, thus reaffirming the relevance of sustainability for the Company's strategy, culture, business and stakeholder relations.
The Company seeks to be aligned with the best sustainability and corporate governance practices, relying on a socio-environmental management structure at different levels of the organization and striving for transparency in the availability of information.
Furthermore, the Company is aware of its transformative role and inducement potential as it seeks to promote market engagement, develop and make available products and services with environmental, social and governance characteristics. In addition, it actively participates in Brazilian and international initiatives that promote agendas related to social and environmental responsibility among asset managers and financial players, stock exchanges and business communities.
Among such initiatives, one can highlight the Company's commitment to and alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the UN Global Compact initiatives.
2 SCOPE
This Policy applies to all executive officers, employees, interns, trainees, suppliers, service providers and partners of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3), its subsidiaries and affiliates abroad, Banco B3 S.A. (B3 Bank), BSM, Cetip Info Tecnologia S.A. (Cetip Info), B3 Social, and other associations (Company).
4
INFORMAÇÃO INTERNA - INTERNAL INFORMATION
3 REFERENCES
The Socio-Environmental Responsibility and Governance Policy correlates with the Company's following corporate documents:
Code of Conduct and Ethics.
Code of Conduct for Suppliers, Service Providers and Partners.
Anti-Corruptionand Fraud Prevention Policy.
Corporate Risk Management Policy.
HR and Compensation Policy.
Information Technology Policy.
Personal Data Protection Governance Policy.
Anti-MoneyLaundering and Counter Terrorism Financing Policy.
4 GUIDELINES
Ethics and Integrity. The Company has a range of measures in place to prevent, identify and combat practices such as corruption and fraud, money laundering, terrorist financing and combating the financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction by setting out guidelines, rules of behavior and corporate policies.
Corporate Governance and Transparency. Policies and procedures in line with the highest governance standards based on responsible and transparent action and with robust controls are critical for a company's growth.
For this reason, the Company seeks to ensure up-to-date governance practices that are in line with new market requirements, such as the drafting and public disclosure of the Company's environmental, social and governance performance, as well as corporate policies and adequate internal procedures.
5
INFORMAÇÃO INTERNA - INTERNAL INFORMATION
Socio-EnvironmentalRisk. Driven by the Company's strategic objectives, corporate risk management - which may include social and environmental risks and those related to climate change - is carried out in an integrated manner, based on the tolerance and appetite established by the senior management. The principles, guidelines and responsibilities to be observed in the corporate risk management process to enable their proper identification, assessment, treatment, monitoring and communication are covered in the Company's and its subsidiaries' Corporate Risk Management Policy.
The Company understands that the socio-environmental risk assessment of its products and services, including prior analysis under this bias for new products and services, must be continuous and updated in accordance with current laws and regulations, so as to enable the adoption of preventive or mitigating measures for social and environmental risks related to its activities.
ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Products and Services. The Company acts as a market infrastructure and understands the role it plays in driving better social and environmental practices. It seeks to fulfill this role by offering products and services that support the sustainable development of the market and its clients.
In this context, the Company is dedicated to continually strengthening its portfolio of ESG indices and OTC products, while identifying new business opportunities and developing products and services that drive the environmental, social and governance agenda in the Brazilian market, attract investors and encourage companies to incorporate this agenda in their management.
Corporate social responsibility. The Company is aware of its social role and has a structure in place to integrate and coordinate private social investment projects and mobilize executive officers, employees and interns in corporate volunteer actions, as provided for in the Volunteering Rule through B3 Social.
6
INFORMAÇÃO INTERNA - INTERNAL INFORMATION
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 21:45:03 UTC.